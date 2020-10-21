Moody's affirms Unisys's B2 CFR, rates new senior secured notes at B2, and downgrades convertible notes to Caa1; outlook positive

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Unisys Corporation's ("Unisys") ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), and assigned a B2 rating to the new senior secured notes ("New Notes"). Moody's downgraded the convertible senior notes ("Convertibles") to Caa1 from B3. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating is unchanged. The outlook remains positive.

The credit agreement permits the issuance of first lien debt that would be effectively senior to the New Notes. The New Notes only benefit from a second lien on assets excluding those securing Unisys' $145 million revolver ("Revolver"). Should Unisys issue permitted first lien debt, the New Notes rating could be downgraded. The downgrade to the Convertibles reflects the issuance of the New Notes, which rank senior to the Convertibles due to the New Notes second lien collateral.

The issuance of the New Notes is credit positive, since it should further improve Unisys's US pension funding status. Unisys intends to use the net proceeds of the New Notes to make a contribution to the company's US pension. Along with additional pension contributions Unisys plans to make using the remaining proceeds from the sale of its US Federal business, these payments will nearly eliminate US pension underfunding, which will be reduced by around $1 billion compared to the year-end December 31, 2019 level. In addition, Unisys will have no required US pension payments until 2025 at the earliest.

Rating Assignments:

..Issuer: Unisys Corporation

....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Unisys Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) Mar 1, 2021, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD4)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Unisys Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Ratings Unchanged:

..Issuer: Unisys Corporation

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Remains SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Unisys Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Unisys's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that adjusted free cash flow (which is calculated before pension payments) will barely exceed required international pension payments over the near term. This reflects Unisys's reduced profitability and increased capital intensity following the sale of the US Federal business to Science Applications International Corp. in March 2020 ("Divestiture"). The loss of the business strains free cash flow ("FCF") generation. Moody's expects that the leverage, though improved by the planned US pension payments, will still remain above 3.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted including pension underfunding) over the near term. This level of leverage pressures the rating given the low FCF generation, which limits the opportunity for debt reduction, and the Divestiture's key execution risks, which are magnified by the disruption and slowdown in global economic activity due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Moreover, since the US Federal business was both more profitable and less capital intensive than Unisys's remaining business, Unisys's profitability and cash flow generation may struggle to reach the levels achieved prior to the Divestiture. Improving Unisys's modest profitability is challenging due to the company's relatively small scale in the information technology (IT) services industry and the intense competition from a broad array of IT services providers, including much larger organizations, such as Accenture and IBM, and from foreign, low-cost providers like Infosys and Tata Consulting Services.

Still, Unisys's credit profile benefits from a degree of revenue predictability due to the large base of recurring services revenue (68% of Q2-2020 total revenues) based on contracts of three years or more. The diverse end markets that Unisys serve (Commercial, Financial Institutions, and Public Sector) contributes to revenue stability given the differing demand drivers of each of these separate end markets. The stream of high margin, although highly volatile, Technology software license revenues significantly improves Unisys's profit margin and cash flow during periods of increased scheduled software license renewals.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that following the decline in revenues in the first half of 2020 due largely to Covid-19-related disruptions and the decline in scheduled software renewals, Unisys will return to revenue growth. Moody's expects that Unisys will generate low single digit percentage revenue growth over the next 12 to 18 months, as the pace of global economic activity recovers and scheduled software license renewals increase in 2021. Moody's expects that operating leverage on the increased revenues and tight expense management will drive improved profitability and cash flow generation over the period such that FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) will improve to the low-single digit percentage level.

The rating could be upgraded if:

• Unisys generates organic revenue growth at least in the low single digit percentage and

• FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained at least at the mid-single digit percentage level

• Unisys takes steps required to bring the US and international pension plans to fully-funded status

• Unisys maintains a conservative financial policy

The rating could be downgraded if:

• organic revenues decline by more than 5% or

• profitability or cash flow generation weaken such that FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) is not on track to exceed the low single digit percentage level

The SGL-2 rating reflects Unisys's good liquidity. Although Moody's expects Unisys to generate only modest amounts of FCF before pension funding requirements, liquidity is supported by the high cash balance ($782 million at June 30, 2020) and a $145 million asset-based revolver ("Revolver"), which is secured by accounts receivable. As of June 30, 2020, the Revolver had available borrowing capacity of about $41 million. Moody's expects that Unisys will remain in compliance with the financial covenant over the next year. Although Unisys's planned US pension prepayments will eliminate cash funding requirements through 2024, Unisys will still need to make about $40 million in annual funding payments for the international pensions over the next year.

The New Notes are rated B2, which equals the CFR, and benefit from upstream guarantees from certain domestic subsidiaries and the cushion of unsecured liabilities, including the Convertibles. Still, the New Notes are effectively subordinated to the Revolver collateral, which is comprised of eligible accounts receivable, and are structurally subordinated to the foreign pensions, which reside at non-guarantor legal entities. Moreover, should Unisys issue permitted first lien debt, the New Notes would also be effectively subordinated to this first lien debt, which could result in a downgrade to the New Notes. The Caa1 rating on the Convertibles, which is two notches lower than the B2 CFR, reflects the absence of collateral and thus the effective subordination to the collateral claims of the New Notes, the permitted first lien debt, the Revolver, and Unisys' foreign pensions.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Due to the movement restrictions imposed in many countries during the second quarter of 2020, Unisys's field services technicians were unable to visit customer site locations, which contributed to a 9% reduction in Unisys services revenues in the quarter.

Unisys also faces moderate social risk surrounding the data security of its clients. Moody's considers Unisys's governance risk as low, since Unisys is a public company with a broad investor base and an independent board of directors. Given Unisys's exposure to the competitive IT services industry and unfunded pension obligation, Moody's expect that Unisys's financial policy will remain conservative with cash flow generation used to make contributions to the company's pension plans. Unisys's environmental risk exposure is low, since the company is not a direct source of pollution and does not have any unusual exposure to environmental hazards.

Unisys Corporation ("Unisys"), based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, provides information technology (IT) services and enterprise server hardware worldwide. Unisys competes against similar-sized peers as well as much larger IT services and hardware vendors including IBM, Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and a number of services providers located in India, including Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

