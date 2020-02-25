Moody's affirms United Arab Bank's Baa3 deposit ratings; downgrades BCA to ba3 from ba2 and changes the outlook to negative

Limassol, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term
deposit ratings and P-3 short-term deposit ratings of United
Arab Bank PJSC (UAB). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed
the bank's Baa2/P-2 and Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr) Counterparty
Risk Ratings and Counterparty Risk Assessments, respectively.
Moody's has also downgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) to ba3 from ba2 and affirmed its Adjusted BCA at ba2. At
the same time, the rating agency has changed the outlook on the
bank's long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable.
UAB is a United Arab Emirates (UAE) bank with a market share of 0.7%
in terms of total assets as of September 2019. UAB is an affiliate
of the Qatari based The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.)
(CBQ; deposit ratings A3/Prime-2 stable, ba1 BCA),
which has a 40% stake in the bank.
Today's decision to downgrade the bank's BCA follows the recent
deterioration in UAB's standalone credit profile reflected in the
bank having posted a net loss for 2019 following high provisioning charges
relating to legacy assets, which in turn weakened capital adequacy,
amid a more pressured operating environment. Moody's added
that the BCA does however also take into account the bank's sound
funding and liquidity and steps being taken to resolve legacy asset quality
problems.
The affirmation of UAB's Baa3 deposit ratings reflects Moody's
assessment of a moderate probability of parental support from CBQ which
now translates into a one notch uplift from the bank's lowered BCA
of ba3 and a high likelihood of government support in case of need,
which continues to result in two additional notches of uplift from the
bank's Adjusted BCA of ba2.
The negative outlook on UAB's ratings captures the potential for
further downward pressure on the bank's solvency profile,
across asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy.
A full list of the bank's ratings affected by today's rating
action is at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
DOWNGRADE OF BCA
The downgrade of UAB's BCA to ba3 from ba2 reflects the bank's
weaker solvency profile than previously assessed after it reported a AED470.8
million net loss for 2019 (estimated at -2.4% net
income to tangible assets ratio), higher asset risk, and lower
core capital buffers. While the reported loss is preliminary,
Moody's believes it represents a reasonable representation of the year's
result. Despite this, Moody's recognises that the bank's
ba3 BCA is supported by its sound funding and liquidity profile,
as well as by management action to cleanup legacy asset quality issues.
-- STRAINED PROFITABILITY
UAB's net profitability is strained by substantial provisioning
needs and subdued lending activity. The bank's 2019 loss
is driven by (1) provisions taken on legacy exposures as part of an ongoing
cleanup effort; (2) impairments on real-estate exposures to
reflect property prices that are still in a correction phase in the UAE;
and (3) a re-alignment of loss given default rates with the bank's
historical performance and industry averages under IFRS 9 Expected Credit
Loss (ECL) calculations.
UAB's net interest margin (NIM) was at 2.0% during
the first nine months of 2019 (2.4% in 2018) and we expect
NIMs to remain subdued against a backdrop of decreasing interest rates.
UAB's profitability profile is also constrained by subdued net loan
growth combined with a strategic shift to focus lending towards lower-risk
and lower yielding exposures amid a highly competitive and more challenging
operating environment. The bank's net income to tangible assets
ratio is estimated at -2.4% in 2019 (0.4%
in 2018) compared to a 1.6% local average.
Going forward, Moody's expects the bank's profitability
to remain strained because of further provisioning needs and challenges
related to originating lower-risk business in a still competitive
and more difficult operating context. In addition, based
on the bank's recent generation capability, Moody's
estimates limited scope for internal capital generation capacity to absorb
potential shocks, which in turn contributes to the bank's
BCA downgrade.
-- HIGH ASSET RISK
The bank's asset quality remains weak in the context of a more pressured
economic environment in the UAE that will continue to challenge the medium-sized
businesses to which it is exposed. Although the bank has reduced
its legacy high-risk exposures between 2015 and 2018, Moody's
notes that management is still pursuing an on-going cleanup exercise.
This, combined with subdued net lending led to a reported problem
loans to gross loans ratio increasing to 11.4% as of year-end
2019 (9.0% in 2018). The reported loan-loss
reserves to problem loans ratio improved to an estimated 99% in
2019 (91% in 2018) compared to a local market average at around
101%. Going forward, Moody's expects the bank's
asset quality to remain challenged, with a still on-going
cleanup effort and concentration to medium-sized corporates,
together with expectations that UAB will resume growing its loan book,
posing downside risks amid the tougher operating environment.
-- LOWER CORE CAPITAL
UAB's core capital buffers remained sound until 3Q 2019, as
modest asset growth balanced limited internal capital generation,
however, on the back of the year-end net loss the bank's
estimated tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratios
fell to 13.6% in 2019 from 14.9% in 2018.
Also, the bank's reported total loss absorption capacity as
measured by the level of problem loans as a proportion of shareholders'
equity and loan loss reserves deteriorated to an estimated above 40%
in 2019 from 34% 2018. Over the next 12 to 18 months,
Moody's expects a strained profitability and renewed financing growth
to exert further downward pressure on the bank's core capitalisation.
-- SOUND FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY MITIGATE THESE RISKS
UAB has sound funding and liquidity, which Moody's expects
the bank to maintain going forward, as the bank's expected
moderate credit growth limits its funding requirements. The bank's
funding profile is deposit-based with a moderate reliance on market
funds at around 20% of tangible banking assets as of September
2019 while it maintains healthy levels of liquid assets at 28.1%
of its tangible banking assets as of the same period. The bank's
net loan to deposits ratio stood at an estimated 91% in 2019.
Additionally, Moody's recognises significant actions taken
by management recently to actively cleanup legacy asset quality problems
in addition to focusing on recoveries ahead of starting to expand the
bank's loan book in 2020.
AFFIRMATION OF ADJUSTED BCA AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The affirmation of the bank's Adjusted BCA at ba2 captures CBQ's
(A3 stable, ba1 BCA) ability to extend support to its UAE associate
given UAB's lower standalone credit profile with a BCA at ba3.
This is underpinned by Moody's assessment of a moderate probability
of affiliate support from CBQ, now resulting in a one notch uplift
from the bank's ba3 BCA which reflects (1) CBQ's 40%
ownership in UAB; and (2) the proven historical track record of parental
support from CBQ to its associates in times of need.
The affirmation of the bank's deposit ratings also, captures
Moody's continued assessment of a high probability of government
support, which continues to translate into a two-notch uplift
from the bank's ba2 Adjusted BCA based on the UAE authorities'
ample capacity and established track record of supporting banks in times
of stress.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS WEAKENING SOLVENCY PROFILE
The negative outlook on UAB's ratings captures the potential for
further downward pressure on the bank's solvency profile.
This reflects (1) any downside risk from additional asset quality weakening
in a still ongoing cleanup exercise, its concentrated exposure to
mid-sized businesses and/or asset risk emanating from renewed growth
amid a challenging environment; (2) the potential pressure on profitability
from sustained provisioning needs; and (3) the linked downward implications
on core capitalisation.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- UP/DOWN
Upward pressure on UAB's ratings is limited given the negative outlook
assigned to its long-term ratings. A material reduction
in risk profile with improvements in asset quality combined with normalizing
and sustainably higher profitability as well as higher core capital buffers
could lead to a stabilisation of the ratings.
Downward rating pressure on UAB could materialise in the event of (1)
additional deterioration in asset quality indicators; (2) sustained
profitability pressures; (3) further weakening in core equity cushions
and/or a material weakening in the bank's funding and liquidity
profile; and (4) a downgrade in CBQ's BCA.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: United Arab Bank PJSC
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Baa2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Changed to Negative from Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-3
Downgrades:
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded
to ba3 from ba2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook Changed to Negative from Stable
