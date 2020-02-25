Moody's affirms United Arab Bank's Baa3 deposit ratings; downgrades BCA to ba3 from ba2 and changes the outlook to negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers United Arab Bank PJSC Related Research Credit Opinion: United Arab Bank PJSC: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of United Arab Bank PJSC Announcement: Moody's: UAE banking system outlook remains stable on economy, capital and profitability Rating Action: Moody's downgrades United Arab Bank's long-term deposit rating to Baa3, changes the outlook to stable Rating Action: Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Ratings to 46 banks in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and United Arab Emirates Rating Action: Moody's affirms United Arab Bank's Baa3 deposit ratings; downgrades BCA to ba3 from ba2 and changes the outlook to negative 25 Feb 2020 Limassol, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term deposit ratings and P-3 short-term deposit ratings of United Arab Bank PJSC (UAB). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the bank's Baa2/P-2 and Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr) Counterparty Risk Ratings and Counterparty Risk Assessments, respectively. Moody's has also downgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from ba2 and affirmed its Adjusted BCA at ba2. At the same time, the rating agency has changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable. UAB is a United Arab Emirates (UAE) bank with a market share of 0.7% in terms of total assets as of September 2019. UAB is an affiliate of the Qatari based The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) (CBQ; deposit ratings A3/Prime-2 stable, ba1 BCA), which has a 40% stake in the bank. Today's decision to downgrade the bank's BCA follows the recent deterioration in UAB's standalone credit profile reflected in the bank having posted a net loss for 2019 following high provisioning charges relating to legacy assets, which in turn weakened capital adequacy, amid a more pressured operating environment. Moody's added that the BCA does however also take into account the bank's sound funding and liquidity and steps being taken to resolve legacy asset quality problems. The affirmation of UAB's Baa3 deposit ratings reflects Moody's assessment of a moderate probability of parental support from CBQ which now translates into a one notch uplift from the bank's lowered BCA of ba3 and a high likelihood of government support in case of need, which continues to result in two additional notches of uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA of ba2. The negative outlook on UAB's ratings captures the potential for further downward pressure on the bank's solvency profile, across asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy. A full list of the bank's ratings affected by today's rating action is at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE DOWNGRADE OF BCA The downgrade of UAB's BCA to ba3 from ba2 reflects the bank's weaker solvency profile than previously assessed after it reported a AED470.8 million net loss for 2019 (estimated at -2.4% net income to tangible assets ratio), higher asset risk, and lower core capital buffers. While the reported loss is preliminary, Moody's believes it represents a reasonable representation of the year's result. Despite this, Moody's recognises that the bank's ba3 BCA is supported by its sound funding and liquidity profile, as well as by management action to cleanup legacy asset quality issues. -- STRAINED PROFITABILITY UAB's net profitability is strained by substantial provisioning needs and subdued lending activity. The bank's 2019 loss is driven by (1) provisions taken on legacy exposures as part of an ongoing cleanup effort; (2) impairments on real-estate exposures to reflect property prices that are still in a correction phase in the UAE; and (3) a re-alignment of loss given default rates with the bank's historical performance and industry averages under IFRS 9 Expected Credit Loss (ECL) calculations. UAB's net interest margin (NIM) was at 2.0% during the first nine months of 2019 (2.4% in 2018) and we expect NIMs to remain subdued against a backdrop of decreasing interest rates. UAB's profitability profile is also constrained by subdued net loan growth combined with a strategic shift to focus lending towards lower-risk and lower yielding exposures amid a highly competitive and more challenging operating environment. The bank's net income to tangible assets ratio is estimated at -2.4% in 2019 (0.4% in 2018) compared to a 1.6% local average. Going forward, Moody's expects the bank's profitability to remain strained because of further provisioning needs and challenges related to originating lower-risk business in a still competitive and more difficult operating context. In addition, based on the bank's recent generation capability, Moody's estimates limited scope for internal capital generation capacity to absorb potential shocks, which in turn contributes to the bank's BCA downgrade. -- HIGH ASSET RISK The bank's asset quality remains weak in the context of a more pressured economic environment in the UAE that will continue to challenge the medium-sized businesses to which it is exposed. Although the bank has reduced its legacy high-risk exposures between 2015 and 2018, Moody's notes that management is still pursuing an on-going cleanup exercise. This, combined with subdued net lending led to a reported problem loans to gross loans ratio increasing to 11.4% as of year-end 2019 (9.0% in 2018). The reported loan-loss reserves to problem loans ratio improved to an estimated 99% in 2019 (91% in 2018) compared to a local market average at around 101%. Going forward, Moody's expects the bank's asset quality to remain challenged, with a still on-going cleanup effort and concentration to medium-sized corporates, together with expectations that UAB will resume growing its loan book, posing downside risks amid the tougher operating environment. -- LOWER CORE CAPITAL UAB's core capital buffers remained sound until 3Q 2019, as modest asset growth balanced limited internal capital generation, however, on the back of the year-end net loss the bank's estimated tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratios fell to 13.6% in 2019 from 14.9% in 2018. Also, the bank's reported total loss absorption capacity as measured by the level of problem loans as a proportion of shareholders' equity and loan loss reserves deteriorated to an estimated above 40% in 2019 from 34% 2018. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects a strained profitability and renewed financing growth to exert further downward pressure on the bank's core capitalisation. -- SOUND FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY MITIGATE THESE RISKS UAB has sound funding and liquidity, which Moody's expects the bank to maintain going forward, as the bank's expected moderate credit growth limits its funding requirements. The bank's funding profile is deposit-based with a moderate reliance on market funds at around 20% of tangible banking assets as of September 2019 while it maintains healthy levels of liquid assets at 28.1% of its tangible banking assets as of the same period. The bank's net loan to deposits ratio stood at an estimated 91% in 2019. Additionally, Moody's recognises significant actions taken by management recently to actively cleanup legacy asset quality problems in addition to focusing on recoveries ahead of starting to expand the bank's loan book in 2020. AFFIRMATION OF ADJUSTED BCA AND DEPOSIT RATINGS The affirmation of the bank's Adjusted BCA at ba2 captures CBQ's (A3 stable, ba1 BCA) ability to extend support to its UAE associate given UAB's lower standalone credit profile with a BCA at ba3. This is underpinned by Moody's assessment of a moderate probability of affiliate support from CBQ, now resulting in a one notch uplift from the bank's ba3 BCA which reflects (1) CBQ's 40% ownership in UAB; and (2) the proven historical track record of parental support from CBQ to its associates in times of need. The affirmation of the bank's deposit ratings also, captures Moody's continued assessment of a high probability of government support, which continues to translate into a two-notch uplift from the bank's ba2 Adjusted BCA based on the UAE authorities' ample capacity and established track record of supporting banks in times of stress. NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS WEAKENING SOLVENCY PROFILE The negative outlook on UAB's ratings captures the potential for further downward pressure on the bank's solvency profile. This reflects (1) any downside risk from additional asset quality weakening in a still ongoing cleanup exercise, its concentrated exposure to mid-sized businesses and/or asset risk emanating from renewed growth amid a challenging environment; (2) the potential pressure on profitability from sustained provisioning needs; and (3) the linked downward implications on core capitalisation. WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- UP/DOWN Upward pressure on UAB's ratings is limited given the negative outlook assigned to its long-term ratings. A material reduction in risk profile with improvements in asset quality combined with normalizing and sustainably higher profitability as well as higher core capital buffers could lead to a stabilisation of the ratings. Downward rating pressure on UAB could materialise in the event of (1) additional deterioration in asset quality indicators; (2) sustained profitability pressures; (3) further weakening in core equity cushions and/or a material weakening in the bank's funding and liquidity profile; and (4) a downgrade in CBQ's BCA. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: United Arab Bank PJSC Affirmations: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2 .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr) .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr) .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Baa2 .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2 .... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Changed to Negative from Stable .... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-3 Downgrades: .... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba3 from ba2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook Changed to Negative from Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The local market analyst for these ratings is Badis Shubailat, +971 (423) 795-05. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Sean Marion

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​