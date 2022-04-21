Moody's affirms United Arab Bank's long-term deposit ratings at Ba1, changes outlook to stable from negative

Limassol, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term and short-term deposit ratings of United Arab Bank PJSC (UAB) at Ba1/NP. In addition, Moody's has affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of UAB at b1 and the Adjusted BCA at ba3. The outlook on UAB's long-term deposit ratings was changed to Stable from Negative.

UAB is a United Arab Emirates (UAE) bank with a market share of 0.5% in terms of total assets as of September 2021. UAB is an affiliate of the Qatari based The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) (CBQ) (A3 stable, ba1), which has a 40% stake in the bank.

A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS AND BCA WITH CHANGE IN OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Moody's says that the affirmation of the bank's ratings and BCA and change in outlook to stable reflects the rating agency's view that the bank's financial fundamentals have seen some improvement and are now more strongly positioned at their current level, and reflect in particular (1) expected resilience in the bank's deposit-based funding profile and sound liquidity buffers (2) return to profitability supported by lower provisions and improved efficiency and margins and (3) progress made in resolving asset quality issues and executing the bank's turnaround strategy. Moody's however also notes that these drivers continue to be moderated by the bank's (1) still weak asset quality and (2) sound but declining capital buffers.

--RESILIENT DEPOSIT-BASED FUNDING PROFILE AND SOUND LIQUIDITY BUFFERS

Moody's says that it expects UAB's funding and liquidity to remain sound despite some reduction in deposits. The balance sheet is mainly funded by deposits, which constitute 76% of its non-equity funding as of year-end 2021, although there is some concentration of these. Deposits decreased by 7% in full-year 2021 reflecting a 13% reduction in the bank's term deposits, however these still account for 70% of the bank's deposits. There has been some increase in reliance on market funding, with the market funds-to-tangible banking assets increasing to 19.2% as of December 2021 from 11.5% as of December 2020. UAB's net loans-to-customer deposits declined slightly to 79% as of December 2021, while the bank's liquid banking assets-to-tangible banking assets ratio remained healthy at around 36.5%.

--RETURN TO PROFITABILITY SUPPORTED BY LOWER PROVISIONS AND IMPROVED EFFICIENCY AND MARGINS

In 2021 UAB returned to profitability, reporting a net income of 70.2 AED million, equivalent to a net income to tangible assets ratio of 0.5%. This result was driven by lower provisioning charges, at 61% of pre-provision income in 2021, from a very high 456% in 2020 which was due to the impact of the pandemic and to sizeable corporate borrowers in the UAE. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) improved to 1.9% in 2021, up from 1.7% in 2020, as funding costs declined faster than gross yields. The bank's operational efficiency improved, with its cost to income ratio decreasing to 54% in 2021 compared with 65% in 2020. Moody's also notes that UAB reported AED 611 million of accumulated losses as of December 2021, reflecting previously reported losses in 2019 and 2020.

--PROGRESS MADE IN RESOLVING LEGACY ISSUES HOWEVER ASSET QUALITY REMAINS WEAK

According to Moody's the bank has made good progress in resolving legacy asset quality issues. The process started in 2019 and remains ongoing. UAB's adjusted NPL ratio (for suspended interest, as well as loans past due for more than 90 days but not impaired) improved to 11.5% as of year-end 2021 from 14.3% as of December 2020, although is still considerably higher than the 6.4% local average for the UAE. The bank's adjusted loan-loss reserves-to-NPLs ratio dropped to 67% as of year-end 2021 from 98% as of December 2020, as the bank wrote off 60% of previous year's NPL stock. The bank's cost of risk (loan loss provisions-to-gross loans ratio) declined to 140 basis points in 2021 from 613 in 2020, as the operating environment in the UAE recovers.

The bank's asset quality is likely to see some negative pressure over the next 12 months, reflecting the lagging impact of the pandemic.

--SOUND BUT DECLINING CAPITAL BUFFERS

Over the next 12 to 18 months, we expect relatively low profitability and renewed financing growth to exert some downward pressure on the bank's core capitalisation. On the back of losses in 2019-2020 and despite the return to profit in 2021, the bank's tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratios was at 12.6% as of December 2021 from 14.9% as of December 2018. As of December 2021, the bank's reported Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 12.6%, capital adequacy ratio at 13.8% and shareholders' equity-to-total assets ratio at 10%.

AFFIRMATION OF ADJUSTED BCA AND DEPOSIT RATINGS

The affirmation of UAB's long-term deposit ratings at Ba1 and Adjusted BCA at ba3 reflects the affirmation of the bank's BCA at b1 and one unchanged notch of affiliate support and two notches of government support.

Moody's continues to incorporate a moderate probability of affiliate support from CBQ resulting in a one notch uplift from the bank's b1 BCA which reflects (1) CBQ's 40% ownership in UAB; and (2) the proven historical track record of parental support from CBQ to its associates in times of need.

Moody's assessment of a high probability of government support continues to translate into a two-notch uplift from the bank's ba3 Adjusted BCA based on the UAE authorities' ample capacity and established track record of supporting banks in times of stress.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the UAB's long-term deposit ratings reflects the bank's sound liquidity buffers, deposit-based funding profile and management's actions executing a turnaround strategy which are considered sufficient to offset potential weakening of its solvency profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on UAB's ratings could result from a material reduction in the bank's risk profile with improvements in asset quality combined with sustainably higher profitability as well as higher core capital buffers.

Downward rating pressure on UAB's ratings could materialise in the event of (1) greater than expected deterioration in asset quality, (2) emergence of pressure on profitability, (3) further weakening in core equity cushions or a material weakening in the bank's funding and liquidity profile, and/or (4) a downgrade in CBQ's BCA. A higher risk appetite resulting from the bank's new lending strategy and/or a stalling turnaround plan could also have negative rating implications.

Issuer: United Arab Bank PJSC

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Baa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Ba1, outlook changed to Stable from Negative

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-3(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook Changed to Stable from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Francesca Paolino, +971.4.237.9568.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Henry MacNevin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

