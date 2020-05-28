Moody's affirms United Tractors' rating; outlook remains stable

Singapore, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed United Tractors Tbk (PT)'s
Baa2 issuer rating.
The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating affirmation reflects United Tractors' strong balance
sheet, leading market positions in Indonesia for its mining services
and heavy equipment businesses, and its excellent liquidity profile,
which will soften the impact of coronavirus-led disruptions and
weak coal prices," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's
analyst.
"United Tractors' long-term commitment to conservative
and transparent financial policies, and minimal reliance on external
debt provide significant cushion for the weaker earnings and cash flows
expected in 2020," adds Cheong.
The company has maintained adjusted leverage, as measured by debt-to-EBITDA,
below 1.5x over the last 15 years. At 31 March 2020,
adjusted leverage stood at 1.1x, with cash balances in excess
of reported debt.
Nevertheless, the decline in coal prices will weigh on revenues
and earnings at United Tractors' mining services and coal mining
businesses. At the same time, demand for its mining and construction
equipment will continue to trend weakly as mining companies put off plans
for capital expenditure and construction activity gets suspended or delayed
due to the coronavirus outbreak.
While the company's gold mining and construction businesses are
not meaningfully exposed to the coal sector, they are nonetheless
vulnerable to coronavirus-related operational disruptions and weakening
macro conditions.
Under Moody's base case assumptions, the company's adjusted
debt/EBITDA will weaken significantly to around 1.6x in 2020 from
1.1x at 31 March 2020, but remain within the Baa2 rating
thresholds of 2.0x. Moody's expects a normalization
of thermal coal demand and prices will support a moderation of United
Tractors' credit metrics in 2021, although the pace and timing
of an improvement towards historical levels is less certain.
Moody's also expects United Tractors to maintain its excellent liquidity
position, supported by (1) cash on hand of around IDR17.1
trillion ($1.1 billion); (2) a fully undrawn $300
million revolving loan facility due October 2023; (3) a fully undrawn
$400 million club loan maturing November 2021; and (4) modest
free cash flow generation expected through the next 12-18 months.
Liquidity is further supported by the company's cash containment
measures during the pandemic, including a 40% reduction in
planned capital expenditure for 2020 to IDR4.0 trillion.
Aside from amortization payments of IDR2.4 trillion ($162
million) annually under its $700 million term loan, the nearest
debt maturity is a $200 million revolving credit facility which
will come due in March 2022.
United Tractors' rating continues to incorporate a one-notch
uplift from its parent Astra International, reflecting the likelihood
of its parent providing credit support in the event of distress.
The ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
United Tractors faces elevated environmental risks associated with the
coal mining industry, including carbon transition risk as countries
seek to reduce their reliance on coal power. This risk is somewhat
mitigated because United Tractors' customers supply coal primarily
to Asia, where coal will remain a major power source because of
significant existing capacity and the continued growth in power demand.
United Tractors is also exposed to social risks associated with the coal
mining industry, including health and safety, responsible
production and societal trends. The company has implemented occupational
health and safety guidelines and monitors the implementation of these
standards. The company also engages in a number of social initiatives
such as community development projects, including education and
health care funding, infrastructure development and economic support
for the locals where its operations are located.
In terms of governance considerations, the rating factors in United
Tractors' long track record of conservative financial policies and
continued discipline in capital investments, shareholder returns
and liability management.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that United Tractors'
credit metrics will be maintained at levels that are appropriate for its
rating and that the company will maintain significant liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is unlikely, owing to sovereign constraints stemming
from United Tractors' domestic focus and its high correlation with macroeconomic
conditions in Indonesia.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if United Tractors takes a more
aggressive approach to its financial policies, for example through
debt-financed acquisitions or investments, causing debt/EBITDA
to rise above 2.0x for an extended period, with cash balances
falling below $500 million.
Moody's could also downgrade the rating if the company's adjusted
EBITA margin falls below 15% for a sustained period.
Finally, Moody's could also downgrade the rating if there
are signs that Astra is no longer willing or able to support United Tractors,
resulting in the one-notch rating uplift for parental support being
removed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
United Tractors Tbk (PT) is a distributor of heavy equipment to the mining,
construction, forestry and agriculture sectors, and a provider
of mining contracting services to the coal sector in Indonesia.
The company has three other segments focused on domestic coal production,
gold mining and industrial and commercial construction.
United Tractors is 59.5% owned by Astra International Tbk
(PT). The remaining 40.5% share of the company is
publicly traded on the Indonesia Stock Exchange
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stephanie Cheong
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077