Moody's affirms United Wholesale Mortgage's Ba3 ratings; outlook remains stable

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC's (United Wholesale) Ba3 corporate family rating and Ba3 long-term unsecured debt rating. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects United Wholesale's strong franchise in the US mortgage market as the largest overall residential mortgage originator in Q3 2022, and the largest wholesale broker originator for the last seven years. The company has a track record of very strong profitability even during the previous residential mortgage cycle-low in 2018 when the company's net income was a solid 3.4% of average asssets. The company's capitalization is strong as indicated by its tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted tangible assets (TMA, which excludes the Ginnie Mae loans eligible from repurchase from the capital ratio) of 29% as of 30 September 2022.

Moody's expects profitability over the next several quarters to be relatively modest, including the possibility of recording a modest loss, as the company executes its "Game On" pricing initiative to capture market share and promote and grow the broker origination channel. The company was successful in growing its market share with the company surpassing Rocket Mortgage, LLC and Wells Fargo to become the largest US residential mortgage originator in the third quarter of 2022. However, time will tell as to how sticky the gain in market share is. Nonetheless, Moody's expects United Wholesale to achieve strong earnings over time, supported by its strong market share. Furthermore, United Wholesale's strong capitalization levels allow the company to continue to invest in further strengthening its franchise.

Over the last several years, United Wholesale's funding structure has strengthened driven in large part with its issuance of $2 billion of unsecured debt which matures between November 2025 and April 2029. The unsecured bonds have increased the company's liquidity allowing the company to mostly retain its Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) on balance sheet. By leaving secured MSR funding capacity, the company can access additional liquidity, a benefit particularly during times of stress.

In the third quarter, the company obtained a $1.5 billion MSR secured borrowing facility. The MSR Facility has an initial maturity date of September 26, 2023. No amounts were outstanding under the MSR Facility as of September 30, 2022. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the company drew $500.0 million from the MSR Facility. While the facility provides the company with additional liquidity, it also subordinates the unsecured bond holders to the MSR lenders, potentially increasing the loss severity of the unsecured bond holders in the event of a default. In the event of an increase in the expected usage of the MSR facility, such that aggregate oustanding secured corporate debt (e.g., the MSR facility) to total corporate debt (e.g., the MSR facility and the unsecured bonds) is expected to remain above 25%, the unsecured bonds could be downgraded.

Like most non-bank mortgage companies, the company primarily relies on short-term (mostly one-year maturities) repurchase facilities to finance new originations.

UWM Holdings Corp. (NYSE: UWMC), the parent of United Wholesale, is a publicly traded company. Moody's considers the public listing as credit positive for United Wholesale because of the additional disclosure and market discipline associated with being a public company. However, the benefits are somewhat offset by the pressure on management from the quarterly earnings and market share growth expectations of public investors. In addition, Moody's believes that some key-person governance risks remain with respect to Mat Ishbia, the company's chairman, who continues with his family to control the company as its principal stockholders, holding around 80% of all voting rights, and the fact that only three of the nine board members are independent.

The Ba3 senior unsecured bond rating is equal to United Wholesale's CFR, reflecting the company's modest amount of secured corporate debt, which is effectively senior to the company's unsecured debt. The company's MSR facility has a first lien on the company's Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac MSRs and is therefore senior in payment priority to the company's rated senior unsecured notes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that while United Wholesale profitability will likely be below its historical levels over the next 12-18 months, the company will maintain its strong financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if United Wholesale is able to demonstrate: 1) continued expected long-term strong profitability such as through-the-economic cycle, average net income to assets (excluding MSR fair value marks) in excess of 4.0%, 2) a strong capital position with its ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible managed assets (TMA) remaining above 20%, 3) solid liquidity and financial flexibility, 4) a stronger warehouse facility funding profile with a higher percentage of committed warehouse lines; in addition, having 35% or more of its warehouse lines being two year or longer facilities would be a credit positive, and 5) disciplined growth coupled with continuing to avoid significant operational or regulatory issues.

The ratings could be downgraded if United Wholesale's financial profile or franchise position weaken. Downward ratings pressure may develop if the company's: 1) origination market share drops materially, 2) profitability weakens whereby Moody's expects its net income to average assets to remain below 3.0% for an extended period of time, 3) TCE to TMA ratio declines to and is expected to remain below 17.5% for an extended period, 4) a weakening of its funding or liquidity profile, or 5) the percentage of non-government sponsored entity and non-government loan origination volumes grow to more than 7.5% of its total originations without a commensurate increase in alternative liquidity sources and capital to address the riskier liquidity and asset quality profile that such an increase would entail.

In addition, United Wholesale's unsecured bond rating could be downgraded if the portion of secured debt to total corporate debt increases and remains above 25%; under this scenario, we expect the loss on senior unsecured obligations in the event of default would be materially higher.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

