Moody's affirms University Student Housing, LLC's (PA) Student Housing Project Revenue Bonds at Ba2; outlook revised to stable

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the rating of Chester County Industrial Development Authority's (PA) Student Housing Revenue Bonds (University Student Housing, LLC Project at West Chester University of Pennsylvania), Series 2013A at Ba2, and revised the outlook to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation at Ba2 is based on the stabilization of the project operating performance following significant contraction of financial flexibility precipitated by COVID-related occupancy limits put in place beginning in March 2020 at Commonwealth Hall (the "Project"). Following West Chester University's ("WCU") announcement extending campus density restrictions through the spring 2021 term, University Student Housing's ("USH") Project remained vacant for the entirety of the 2020/2021 academic calendar. This rating action incorporates stabilizing operating performance, as demonstrated by full project occupancy as of the Fall 2022 semester and improving operating performance as the result of project reopening. The rating also incorporates fiscal ramifications of material drawdown of trustee-held and project reserves in FY2020 and FY2021 in order to meet debt service requirements. All trustee-held accounts for the Series 2013A bonds have been fully replenished. However, the debt service reserve fund for the unrated Series 2016C-2 bonds remains underfunded, diminishing Project's ability to absorb potential future net revenue shortfalls. Additionally, near-term changes in student preferences stemming from prior interruption of campus activities could result in longer-term shifts in overall student demand.
Offsetting these challenges are a track record of consistently strong pre-COVID housing demand that often exceeded 100% occupancy and improving performance in Fall 2021 and Fall 2022 semesters, once campus restrictions were lifted. Additionally, the strategic and operating coordination between the university and project owner (University Student Housing, LLC/West Chester University Foundation) remains an important credit support factor.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects normalization of on-campus activities that restored historical occupancy and revenue performance, as demonstrated by the Fall 2022 project occupancy and financial performance. Sustained stabilization of project occupancy, coupled with ongoing replenishment of the Series 2016C-2 debt service reserve fund, would be credit positive to bondholders.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Rating upgrade would depend on the Projects ability to maintain sufficient net revenues to continue replenishing the Series 2016C-2 debt service reserve fund
- Continued sound financial performance, resulting in debt service coverage figures in line with pre-COVID level
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Return to housing restrictions that decrease current occupancy levels, and results in future draws on the available reserves
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by project revenues consisting primarily of housing rental charges. The bond trustee has a security interest in various funds, such as the Bond Fund, Debt Service Reserve Fund, and the Repair and Replacement Fund, as provided by the Indenture.
PROFILE
University Student Housing, LLC, is a Section 501(c)(3) limited liability company whose sole member is West Chester University Foundation (the "Foundation"). The company is governed by a Board of Managers that consists of no fewer than 15, and up to 39, members who serve by virtue of their positions as Trustees of the Foundation. The Foundation's Board of Trustees consists of five members who serve by virtue of their respective positions within the University. USH owns six on-campus residence halls at West Chester University, with a total of 2,962 beds, inclusive of Commonwealth Hall.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
