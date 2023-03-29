Moody's affirms University of Colorado Hospital Authority's Aa2 revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed University of Colorado Hospital Authority's underlying Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 and enhanced Aa2/VMIG 1 revenue bond ratings. Total debt outstanding, including unrated debt, is $1.5 billion. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating of University of Colorado Hospital Authority's bonds (UCHA) is based on the credit profile of University of Colorado Health (UCHealth), which was formed in 2012 pursuant to a joint operating agreement between UCHA and Poudre Valley Health Care (PVHC), and which is responsible for overseeing the operations of UCHA and PVHC. The obligated group consists of UCHealth, UCHA, PVHC, all 12 hospitals in the system, and other certain component units.

The affirmation of the Aa2 is based on UCHealth's excellent credit profile, consisting of: a reputation for clinical excellence and very high acuity offerings, particularly at the flagship academic medical center (which is the only AMC in the state); a growing and extensive footprint throughout the state consisting of 12 hospitals and multiple outpatient sites; a large and diverse revenue base; good integration with the University of Colorado's (Aa1 stable) School of Medicine; and extensive physician relationships. We expect UCHealth's exceptional liquidity and debt measures to remain strong going forward, particularly in the wake of material deleveraging in 2022. Operating results have moderated and are expected to remain below historical averages for the next several years, but nevertheless will remain at levels sufficient to support UCHealth's capital plans and provide strong coverage of UCHealth's debt service obligations. UCHealth's main challenges include: moderating but still high levels of capital spending over the next couple of years, including the completion of a new tower at the flagship campus; a high rate of organizational growth which may challenge system resources; the pending acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, of Parkview Medical Center (Baa1 negative) in Pueblo Colorado, which is currently experiencing financial hardship; material competition in most markets; general industry headwinds which are weakening operating margins; and weaker performance at certain newer facilities during their initial phase.

The VMIG 1 short term underlying rating on debt supported by UCHealth's self-liquidity is a function of UCHealth's ample liquidity coverage, and the presence of appropriate procedures in support of the administrative aspects of the program.

The VMIG 1 short term enhanced rating on debt supported by standby bond purchase agreements reflects the agreements with - and the credit quality of - the corresponding banks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that liquidity and debt measures will remain strong, and that operating performance will remain at levels sufficient to support capital spending and provide strong coverage of debt service obligations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued enterprise expansion and further geographic diversification

- Exceptional metrics across all categories, and decreased competition

- Short Term Self Liquidity: not applicable

- Short Term SBPA: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further sustained decline in operating margins

- A significant increase in debt to levels not consistent with the rating category

- One or more acquisition that is materially dilutive

- Short Term Self Liquidity: decline in coverage levels or in the organization's ability to manage the program

- Short Term SBPA: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group, which includes UCHA, PVHS, and most operating entities. Bonds are also supported by a pledge of revenues from Memorial Hospital Colorado Springs. Neither the State of Colorado nor the University of Colorado are obligated on the bonds. Bond covenants include: minimum days cash on hand requirement of 90 days; minimum debt service coverage requirement of 1.25 times; and maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 65%. UCHA has consistently had very good headroom on all of its covenants.

PROFILE

The University of Colorado Health (UCHealth) is a nonprofit health system formed in 2012 by Poudre Valley Health System (PVHS, a nonprofit integrated delivery system formally headquartered in Fort Collins) and the University of Colorado Health Authority (UCHA, which is a political subdivision of the State of Colorado (Aa1 issuer rating)) and serves as the teaching hospital for University of Colorado (Aa1 stable)). Shortly after formation, UCHealth entered into a long-term lease with the City of Colorado Springs to operate Memorial Health System. Subsequently, UCHealth built and acquired other various hospitals throughout the state of Colorado, and currently operates a total of 12 hospitals, predominately in the front range region. Altogether, UCHealth staffs over 2,000 beds, maintains over 150 outpatient care sites, and employs over 700 physicians.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

