Moody's affirms University of Denver, CO's A1; outlook is stable

New York, December 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed University of Denver, CO's A1 rating on approximately $202 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Affirmation of the University of Denver, CO's (DU) A1 rating is supported by its academic program diversity, large scope of operations, sizable wealth, sound operating performance, moderate leverage, and historically conservative financial management. DU's very good strategic position reflects its status as a large urban comprehensive university in metropolitan Denver with some nationally ranked graduate programs.
Operating revenue totaled nearly $530 million in fiscal 2020, growing over 17% since fiscal 2016, driven primarily by net tuition revenue growth. Overall cash and investments totaled nearly $907 million in fiscal 2020, with spendable reserves providing a sound buffer to debt (2.4x) and operations (over 1x). However, growth in reserves has lagged similarly rated peers, in part because of significant capital investment, resulting in a moderate weakening of reserves relative to operations over the past five years. While philanthropic support is overall favorable, it is below aspirational peers, which will be a challenge as the university pursues an ambitious strategic plan in a competitive environment. Operating performance has thinned in recent years with negative financial effects from the pandemic causing further erosion in fiscal 2021. We expect improved operating performance starting in fiscal 2022, though management's planned strategic investments and increased financial aid will likely drive thinner operating cash flow margins, in the 8-10% range, over the next several years. Despite thinner performance, debt service coverage will remain sound due to the university's manageable amount of debt. Additional factors considered include a very competitive student market, high reliance on tuition and fees, sound leverage, and lower operating reserves and monthly liquidity compared with peers.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that management will take action to sustain favorable operating performance even as it pursues its strategic plan post-pandemic, with continued manageable use of debt and successful fundraising in support of its objectives.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Further strengthening of strategic positioning resulting from improved student demand and expanded research profile, evidenced in part by growing net tuition per student and philanthropy
- Substantial increase in total cash and investments and liquid reserves
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Growth in operating expenses outpacing growth in revenue and reserves, resulting in thinner operating performance below the 8-10% range for operating cash flow margins, and continued relative weakening of its operating buffer
- Reduction in liquid reserves
- Material increase in debt absent improved cash flow and growth in reserves
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds are a general obligation of the university with a secured interest in gross revenues. Only Series 2007 bonds have a surety debt service reserve fund.
PROFILE
University of Denver, located just outside of downtown Denver, offers traditional liberal arts education, as well as graduate and professional programs in business, engineering, education, social work, international studies, and law. The university is large, with over 12,000 full-time equivalent students and nearly $530 million of operating revenue.
