Moody's affirms University of Tulsa's (OK) Baa3; outlook negative

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating and Baa3 ratings on the University of Tulsa's (OK) revenue bonds and student housing bonds. The revenue bonds were issued through the Tulsa Industrial Authority, Oklahoma. The outlook is negative. The University of Tulsa recorded $110 million of outstanding debt for fiscal year 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa3 rating acknowledges University of Tulsa's (TU) market role, donor support along with significant wealth and trust fund support. TU's wealth gained from strong investment returns in fiscal 2021, recording $720 million of total cash and investments and an additional $672 million in external trusts, improving total cash and investments to operating expenses to a solid 4.0x. Disciplined expense control impacting fiscal 2021 led to an improved nearly 14% EBIDA margin and 2x debt service coverage despite weaker student charges. Preliminary guidance for fiscal 2022 shows debt service coverage over 2x with some deployment of federal pandemic relief funds. Total cash and investments compare favorably to total adjusted debt, with over 6x coverage for fiscal 2021. Credit challenges include sustained student market softness with net tuition revenue declining 24% between fiscal 2017 and 2021 as enrollment and net tuition revenue per student declined. Very weak unrestricted liquidity also constrains credit quality. For fiscal 2021 monthly liquidity was just 4% of total cash investments, in stark contrast to the sector median of 35%. Liquidity has been impaired by historically weak operating performance and a substantial capital facilities investment program. Weak liquidity has prompted sustained reliance on an operating line of credit, although the university reduced its reliance in fiscal 2021.

A management team with multiple new key members aims to reverse enrollment losses and decrease discounting in a highly competitive environment. The success of the university's new strategies is unproven and depends on multiple factors, including competitor behavior, student preferences, and broader macroeconomic trends. Management reports that application volume and deposits for the fall 2022 entering class are tracking higher. Maintaining donor support and faculty morale will also be critical for forward credit momentum. These will be at least partially a function of achieving the twin aims of operating sustainability in an inflationary environment and net tuition revenue growth. Management credibility and track record considerations under our ESG framework are key drivers of the rating action, including the history of weak operating performance and unrestricted liquidity, recent significant management turnover at senior levels, a more recent move to adequate debt service coverage and unproven market traction of redirected enrollment management efforts.

The affirmation of the Baa3 revenue bonds ratings incorporates the general obligation nature of the payment obligations, the Baa3 issuer rating and secured interest in pledged tuition revenues. Additionally, the Series 2011 bonds have a mortgage on a portion of the university's campus and all revenue bond series have associated debt service reserve funds. The affirmation of the Baa3 rating on the subordinate student housing revenue bonds incorporates a debt service fund replenishment feature from an external trust supporting the university, resulting in a similar rating to the issuer and revenue bond ratings.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook incorporates the university's very low liquidity and record of enrollment and net tuition revenue softness. The outlook could be revised to stable with improvement of unrestricted liquidity and marked reduction of reliance on the operating line of credit combined with enrollment and net tuition revenue gains for the 2022-2023 academic year and forward prospects of sustained operating stability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of the university's student market position, highlighted by growing overall enrollment and increasing net tuition revenue per student

- Substantial growth in unrestricted liquidity without reliance operating line of credit- Sustained stronger EBIDA combined with donor support for capital investments

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Move to EBIDA margins below 10% with a 5% endowment spending rate

- Reduction in unrestricted liquidity or increased reliance on line of credit- Decline in donor support for operations, endowment or capital- Reduction in net tuition revenue- Material increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

TU's tuition-backed revenue bonds (Series 2011, 2017 and 2019 bonds) are general obligations, enhanced by an interest in pledged tuition revenues. In addition, the Series 2011 bonds benefit from a mortgage pledge on a portion of the university's campus (includes a portion of land that the Series 2013 housing revenue bonds project is located). All revenue bond series have associated debt service reserve funds and a financial covenant to meet an Available Funds Ratio of not less than 0.5x at all times during the fiscal year. Should this ratio fall below 0.5x, TU must deposit collateral with a third party in an amount to satisfy the ratio requirement. As of June 30, 2021, the university's Available Funds Ratio was 4.36x.

The Series 2013 and 2015 student housing revenue bonds are general obligations enhanced by an interest in the university's gross housing fee revenues (net of certain sorority housing revenues). Each series has its own debt service reserve fund, which is funded at maximum annual debt service (MADS). The bonds have a 1.0x rate covenant after all operating and maintenance expenses and an additional bonds test of 1.5x MADS. The fiscal 2021 gross pledged housing fee revenue totaled $14 million.

The student housing bonds are supported by a Reserve Fund Replenishment Agreement of the J.A. Chapman and Leta M. Chapman Charitable Trust (the 1966 trust). Under the terms of the agreement, the 1966 Trust will pay any deficiency in loan payments directly to the trustee on or before the debt service payment date, drawing from quarterly distributions.

The student housing bonds are subordinate to the tuition-backed revenue bonds, and cannot be accelerated as long as tuition revenue bonds remain outstanding, but benefit from the support provided by the Reserve Fund Replenishment Agreement. Payment of the student housing bonds is suspended during any period the payment obligation of the tuition revenue bonds are in default or while the university is in bankruptcy. The 1966 Trust reserve fund replenishment agreement does not apply to the tuition revenue bonds.

PROFILE

The University of Tulsa is a private coeducational institution, originating in 1894. TU offers comprehensive academic programs, in addition to doctoral research programs. For fiscal 2021, TU recorded $187 million in operating revenue and for fall 2021 enrolled 3,699 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

