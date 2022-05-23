Moody's affirms University of Utah Hospitals & Clinics' Aa2; outlook stable

New York, May 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 assigned to the University of Utah Hospitals & Clinics' debt. Bonds were originally issued by the Utah Board of Higher Education. The University of Utah Hospitals & Clinics has approximately $601 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (UUHC) Aa2 bond rating reflects the State of Utah's moral obligation pledge (GO bonds rated Aaa stable). The two-notch distinction between the state's issuer rating and the moral obligation rating reflects the strong notification and other mechanics in place to alert the state to a debt service deficiency if UUHC is unable to meet its debt service requirements, balanced by the inherently conditional nature of a moral obligation commitment. Further undergirding the rating are several fundamental strengths of UUHC including its ownership structure which runs up through the University of Utah (Aa1 stable), UUHC's important role in the market as a provider of high acuity services, and UUHC's own stable and good financial performance.

The university will issue debt to finance construction of a new community hospital that will be owned and operated by UUHC. The new hospital will expand on the organization's long-standing strategy to expand its community presence through clinics and ambulatory centers. The new hospital will be located in an underserved part of the service area and will provide additional capacity throughout the UUHC system that will enable more higher acuity volume at the main campus while advancing UUCH's mission to serve greater numbers of people.

UUHC's financial performance will remain good over the near term. The organization has maintained stable financial performance throughout the pandemic and patient demand remains strong owing to regional population growth and the strength of UUHC's programs. Savings generated under the 340b program will continue to provide meaningful cash flow and changes to program participants could lower margins, though we still expect UUHC will maintain good financial performance. Transfers to the university (which we reclassify as operating expense) will continue to limit balance sheet growth and suppress consolidated margins. UUHC's liquidity, while currently at a high point relative to its history, will remain weaker than comparable institutions, though its strong coordination with the university is an important mitigant to this challenge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the state of Utah and Moody's expectation that UUHC will continue to generate good financial performance and maintain adequate liquidity metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of cash flow and liquidity and growth in overall enterprise profile such that UUHC's standalone credit fundamentals would support a higher rating than that provided by the state's moral obligation

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the state's rating

- Material negative change in relationship with the state signaling decline in support

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a net revenue pledge of UUHC and a moral obligation pledge of the state. The governor may, at the request of the Chair of the Board of Regents, request from the State Legislature any amounts required to replenish the debt service reserve fund if there are any deficiencies, or to meet any projected shortfalls of payment of principal or interest or both for the following year on the morally supported debt.

PROFILE

UUHC is an academic medical center, headquartered in Salt Lake City, and owned by the University of Utah. It is the state's only AMC, and in addition to the main hospital, operates several outpatient centers, a cancer center, and specialty hospitals. It will begin construction on a new community hospital in 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

