Moody's affirms University of Vermont Health Network's A3; outlook stable

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the University of Vermont Health Network's (UVMHN) A3 revenue bond rating. The outlook is stable. UVMHN has about $687 million in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A3 rating reflects UVMHN's presence as the only academic medical center in Vermont, which will support its leading market share and good demand. UVMHN's ongoing efforts to unify its hospital network and physician organization will help it operate under the state's all-payer reimbursement model. However, UVMHN will continue to be subject to high levels of regulation that will influence performance if approved rates are not sufficient to cover costs. Management reports that fiscal 2022's rates will be insufficient to cover unanticipated expenses, largely associated with traveler nurses. Fiscal 2022 operating cash flow (OCF) margins will likely be very weak and below fiscal 2021's, which benefited from higher levels of federal and state funding. Improved performance in fiscal 2023 will rely on reduced traveler costs, rate increases, and volume growth related in part to the reopening of several ORs. Cash metrics will likely remain adequate, but plans for additional debt will reduce financial flexibility especially if OCF margins do not improve. UVMHN's extremely high reliance on net income from the 340B drug program will continue to provide some risk. UVMHN will also face uncertainty as it shifts to contracts that provide greater upside but also downside risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the system will at least achieve forecasted, albeit very weak, OCF margins in fiscal 2022. The outlook further reflects Moody's view that management will successfully reduce traveler expenses, benefit from pent up demand and achieve other revenue enhancements, including sufficient rate increases, in order to show meaningful progress toward achieving forecasted OCF margins approaching 7% in fiscal 2023. If not, the ratings would likely come under pressure especially in light of additional debt plans. The stable outlook also assumes that cash metrics will remain in line with current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ability to achieve and sustain strong operating cash flow margins

- Material growth in unrestricted cash and days cash - Lower leverage, as measured by cash to debt, debt to cash flow and coverage - Demonstrated success under new payment models and sustained favorable rate increases

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to at least attain its forecasted albeit weak OCF margin in fiscal 2022 and achieve volume recovery and meaningful OCF margin improvement by fiscal 2023

- Deterioration in days cash or cash to debt below currently forecasted levels - Inability to attain higher payment rates as anticipated or effectively manage costs, especially in light of new risk contracts - Reduction in covenant cushion beyond expectations - Lower 340B net income related to program changes or constraints on specialty drug pricing

LEGAL SECURITY

Security is provided by a mortgage pledge on the UVMMC campus property and gross receipts.

PROFILE

UVMHN is a six-hospital network serving Vermont and northern New York. The hospitals include its flagship, the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC; Burlington, VT), as well as Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC; Berlin, VT), Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH; Plattsburgh, NY), Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH; Elizabethtown, NY), Alice Hyde Medical Center (AHMC; Malone, NY), Porter Medical Center (PMC; Middlebury, VT), and the UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice. The network also includes the UVM Health Network Medical Group. UVMHN was formerly known as Fletcher Allen Partners. UVMMC is the primary teaching hospital for the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont (UVM). UVMHN will continue to provide steady financial support to UVM (totaling about $58 million in fiscal 2021); since neither party exercised rights to terminate, its current affiliation agreement will extend beyond June 2022, but may be subject to some modifications.

