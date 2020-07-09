Moody's affirms Urban One's B3 CFR; outlook changed to negative

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Urban One, Inc.'s ("Urban One") B3 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR).
The $350 million senior secured term loan and $350 million
senior secured notes ratings were downgraded to B3 from B2. The
outlook was changed to negative from stable.
The change in the outlook to negative reflects the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on the economy which Moody's expects will substantially reduce
radio advertising revenue in the near term and lead to significantly higher
leverage levels and lower cash from operations. The outlook also
considers the need to refinance approaching debt maturities in the near
term. The downgrade of the senior secured note and term loan ratings
reflect the reduced amount of subordinated debt outstanding in the capital
structure. Urban One's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating
remains unchanged at SGL-3.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Urban One, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Urban One, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Urban One, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Urban One's B3 CFR reflects the high leverage level of 7.1x
as of Q1 2020 (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) and Moody's
projection that leverage levels will increase substantially in the near
term due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.
The radio industry has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic and
is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars
to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for
listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures
and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential
to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance over time in the radio
division. Moody's expects that Urban One will take aggressive
cost cutting actions and continue to be focused on preserving liquidity
in the near term.
Urban One benefits from diversified operations in radio, cable TV,
syndicated programming, and digital media that primarily targets
African-American and urban consumers as well as a minority ownership
position in MGM National Harbor gaming resort which helps reduce the impact
of the pandemic. Urban One has diversified its operations over
the past several years through investments in Reach Media and TV One,
completing the company's transition from a pure play radio operator
to a diversified media company. The cable TV division is supported
by carriage fees from cable and satellite companies and lower programming
costs in the near term, but faces challenges from strong competition
for its primary audience and the transition of media consumption to OTT
services. While leverage is high, the diversified operations
reduce the volatility in performance and the shifting business mix of
Urban One to cable TV is expected to partly mitigate the impact of the
secular pressures of the radio industry over time.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Urban One of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to advertising spending, which has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
A governance consideration Moody's considers in Urban One's
credit profile is the expectation of a more moderate financial policy
going forward. Since 2011, the company has issued debt to
fund increasing ownership interests of partially held operations that
include Reach Media and TV One, and following its 2015 purchase
of Comcast's remaining interest in TV One, represents Urban
One's efforts to diversify operations. In the past few years,
Urban One has pursued a more moderate financial policy and has applied
most of its free cash flows to debt repayment. The Chairperson
and President are both family members and maintain voting control as well
as a significant ownership position in the company.
The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's
expectation of an adequate liquidity position with a cash balance of $66
million at March 31, 2020 and free cash flow as a percentage of
debt of 6%. Urban One has an ABL facility that was previously
upsized to $37.5 million which matures in April 2021 with
$27.5 million drawn as of Q1 2020. Other uses of
cash over the last three quarters of 2020 include $2.5 million
of required amortization on the term loan and $14.4 million
of required amortization on the 2018 Unsecured Credit Facility ($22.5
million in total required amortization in 2021).
Urban One receives an annual distribution from its ownership position
in the MGM National Harbor Casino, although the amount will be reduced
as a result of the impact of the pandemic. Urban One currently
has an adequate cushion of compliance on the term loan financial covenants
including a 5.85x senior secured net leverage test compared to
4.6x and a 1.25x interest coverage test compared to 2.0x
as of Q1 2020. While Urban One has an adequate cushion currently,
Moody's projects the level of compliance will tighten as EBITDA
declines in the near term.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Urban One will experience
significant declines in revenues and EBITDA in the next few quarters due
to the economic recession driven by the coronavirus outbreak and the impact
on radio advertising revenue. The outlook also incorporates Moody's
expectation for the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage
to increase substantially in the near term as well as the need to refinance
the debt structure in advance of approaching debt maturities. Political
advertising revenue should support results as the election approaches
towards the end of 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although not likely in the near term given the expected weakness in the
economy, the ratings for Urban One could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained below 6.0x, supported by positive organic growth
in the radio and cable network operations. A good liquidity position,
including mid-single digit percentage free cash flow-to-debt,
and the refinancing of all near term debt maturities would also need to
be completed.
Ratings could be downgraded if economic weakness or increased competition
in one or more key markets results in debt-to-EBITDA sustained
above 7.0x. The inability to refinance approaching maturities
well in advance of the maturity date, a likely violation of a financial
covenant, or a weakened liquidity positions would also lead to a
downgrade.
Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One,
Inc., headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, is
an urban oriented multi-media company that operates or owns interests
in radio broadcasting stations (40% of revenue as of Q1 2020 generated
by 61 stations in 14 markets), TV One, a cable television
network (43% of revenue), an 80% ownership in Reach
Media (10% of revenue), and ownership of Interactive One,
its digital platform, as well as other internet based properties
(7% of revenue), largely targeting an African-American
and urban audience. The Chairperson, Catherine L.
Hughes, and President, Alfred C. Liggins III (Chairperson's
son), maintain voting control and hold a significant ownership position.
The company reported consolidated revenue of $433 million as of
the LTM ended Q1 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
