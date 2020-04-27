Moody's affirms Usiminas' Ba3 rating; changes outlook to negative

Sao Paulo, April 27, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s") affirmed Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. ("Usiminas")'s Ba3 (global scale) and A2.br (national scale) corporate family ratings. The outlook for the ratings was changed to negative from stable.

Ratings affirmed:

Issuer: Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.

- Corporate Family Rating: Ba3 (global scale) / A2.br (national scale).

Outlook changed to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that Usiminas' credit metrics will deteriorate materially throughout 2020 as a consequence of the steep decline in steel demand in Brazil, particularly in Usiminas' key automotive and capital goods end-markets following the coronavirus outbreak.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The steel sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The affirmation of Usiminas' Ba3/A2.br ratings reflects the company's solid position in the Brazilian flat-steel market and the measures taken to adjust operations to the feeble demand in the domestic market. The shutdown of the Cubatão steel mill and of two blast furnaces at the Ipatinga mills significantly reduce Usiminas' cost structure and production capacity, providing flexibility to the company amid the deterioration of the steel market in Brazil. The ratings are also supported by Usiminas' adequate credit metrics and liquidity and enhanced financial flexibility to withstand the volatility in its main end-markets. Even though credit metrics will be strained in 2020, we believe Usiminas will be able to pull levers to prevent cash burn and maintain covenant compliance, thus reducing potential liquidity risks coming from a tougher operating environment.

The ratings are mainly constrained by Usiminas' exposure to the volatility of the automotive industry in Brazil, given its concentration in flat steel production in the country. Usiminas' current concentration of operations in a single mill introduces event risks and is an additional negative credit consideration, although we recognize that the downsizing provides Usiminas with flexibility.

To respond to the steep decline in demand for flat steel in Brazil, Usiminas has suspended its operations at the Cubatão mill and halted two blast furnaces and a steelworks area at the Ipatinga mill. These assets collectively account for 30% of Usiminas' nominal crude steel production capacity (or 3 million tons of annual production capacity) and will significantly reduce the company's fixed cost base amid the lower demand environment in Brazil. We expect Brazil's steel demand to decline by more than 20% in 2020 with further risk to downside, and Usiminas' main markets such as automotive, capital and durable goods will be the most affected considering the current lockdown and consumption patterns. Considering a 20% decline in steel sales volumes in 2020 and a similar decline in Usiminas' EBITDA, the company's adjusted gross leverage would already rise to 4.0x at the end of 2020 from 3.1x a year earlier. Adding the depreciation of the Brazilian real and its impact in the company's dollar-denominated debt (about 60% of total), the deterioration in metrics could be even more severe, even as the company's iron ore operations remain strong.

Still, despite the risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak and the strain in credit metrics, Usiminas has an adequate liquidity position and significant cushion under financial covenants, which provides it with flexibility to withstand short term shocks. Usiminas had a BRL1.9 billion cash position at the end of 2019 (of which BRL902 million is available at the parent level), and virtually no maturities until the end of 2022. The company also has flexibility to reduce capex and dividends payments to the minimum required by law to adjust its cash outflows to the lower demand environment. In addition to the adjustments in its cost base, the company already cut investments for the year to BRL600 million from previously announced BRL 1 billion and is currently benefiting from high iron ore prices and the depreciation of the local currency to generate cash from its mining operations. In our view, Usiminas' quick response to the current crisis shows its commitment to a certain degree of financial discipline, and provide us comfort that the company will continue to pull levers to prevent cash burn, thus reducing liquidity and covenant breach risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if performance over the near term materially deteriorates, with leverage increasing to 4.0x and EBIT/interest declining to levels below 2.0x without prospects for improvement. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity contract meaningfully or if market conditions deteriorate.

The ratings could be upgraded if Usiminas is able to improve its operating performance sustainably along with market fundamentals, with stronger EBIT margin, adjusted leverage trending below 2.5x and interest coverage of at least 3.0x (EBIT/Interest Expense) all on a sustained basis. Further improvement in liquidity and cash flow generation that provides Usiminas more cushion to withstand the volatility of its end-markets would also be required for an upgrade.

Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Usiminas is the largest integrated flat-steel manufacturer in Latin America, with production of 3.3 million tons of crude steel and 4.1 million tons of rolling steel, and consolidated net revenue of BRL14.9 billion (around $3.8 billion converted using the average exchange rate) in 2019. Usiminas also owns iron ore mining properties, steel distribution and capital goods subsidiaries in Brazil.

