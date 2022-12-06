Moody's affirms VC GB Holdings I Corp.'s B2 CFR; revises outlook to negative

Approximately $1.2 billion of debt securities affected

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Services (Moody's) changed the outlook for VC GB Holdings I Corp.'s ("Visual Comfort & Co.", "VCC") to negative from stable. Moody's also affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, B1 rating on its senior secured first lien term loan due 2028, and Caa1 rating on its senior secured second lien term loan due 2029.

The negative outlook reflects the weakening in VCC's residential and commercial end markets, which is expected to impact demand for the company's lighting products in the next 12 to 18 months. This is anticipated to slow the trajectory of deleveraging, while interest coverage will moderate due to the rising interest rate environment given that the company's capital structure is composed of all variable interest rate debt. However, the interest rate hedges VCC put in place will limit the magnitude of its interest burden increase. Weaker demand conditions will also challenge the potential for operating margin improvements.

The corporate family rating affirmation reflects VCC's consistent positive free cash flow generation and a good overall liquidity profile, revenue scale of $1.0 billion and good market position, its track record of voluntary debt repayments, and solid operating margins.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: VC GB Holdings I Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: VC GB Holdings I Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

VCC's B2 corporate family rating reflects: 1) the high debt leverage following the leveraged buyout of the company by a group of sponsors in 2021; 2) the highly competitive nature of the lighting industry; 3) the cyclicality of the residential and commercial end markets and volatility in results inherent to various industry cycles; 4) the exposure of the majority of the company's product portfolio to tariffs and inflationary pressures; and 5) the risk of shareholder friendly returns stemming from the private equity ownership of the company.

At the same time, the rating is supported by: 1) the company's solid position in the niche and fragmented lighting market and revenue scale of $1.0 billion; 2) the majority of revenue generated from the repair and remodeling residential market segment, which is more stable than new construction through various industry cycles; 3) the diversity of the company's brands, price points and distribution channels; 4) a track record of debt repayment, which is expected to continue; 5) solid operating margins; and 6) positive free cash flow and good liquidity.

Moody's expects VCC to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months. Liquidity is supported by the company's consistent solid free cash flow generation, flexibility under its springing fixed charge coverage covenant, and a cash balance of $16 million at September 30, 2022. Moody's expects VCC to maintain ample availability under its $125 million ABL credit facility. Outstanding $35 million of revolver borrowings at September 30, 2022 are expected to be repaid over the next few quarters with free cash flow. VCC's liquidity is also supported by the lack of upcoming debt maturities, with the nearest maturity being its $125 million ABL credit facility in July 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company expands its size and scale, reduces its leverage sustainably below 5.0x, increases EBIT to interest coverage above 2.5x, while maintaining solid operating margin, conservative financial policies, and good liquidity, including positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company does not make consistent progress in deleveraging toward 6.0x, if operating margin weakens, including due to softness in the end markets, or if EBIT to interest coverage declines below 1.5x. Aggressive financial policies in a form of shareholder returns or debt funded acquisitions, or a deterioration in liquidity, including weakening in free cash flow, could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Visual Comfort & Co., headquartered in Houston, TX and Skokie, IL, is a collection of brands including Visual Comfort premium decorative lighting collections, Tech Lighting decorative and functional lighting, Generation Lighting lighting and Monte Carlo ceiling fans. In the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, VCC generated about $1.0 billion in revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

