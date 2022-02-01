Moody's affirms VEB.RF's Baa3 issuer ratings; outlook stable

London, 01 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed VEB.RF's long-term and short-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of Baa3/Prime-3. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's has decided to withdraw VEB.RF's instrument-level outlooks for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

A full list of affected ratings is provided toward the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of VEB.RF's long-term issuer ratings at Baa3, in line with the Russian government debt rating, reflects the rating agency's assumption of full government backing for VEB.RF obligations, whereby the government treats these obligations as effectively pari passu with its own. Moody's view derives from a high degree of strategic importance of VEB.RF for Russia's economy, as evidenced by the entity's participation in a large number of big investment projects in Russia, as well as its role in re-channeling the government support to the economy during the pandemic.

The support assumptions incorporated in VEB.RF's ratings also reflect Russia's long history of government support to VEB.RF in honouring the latter's obligations, legal mechanisms obliging the government to ensure the maintenance of minimum capital and liquidity levels at VEB.RF, as well as the reputational damage and direct financial losses for the government that could arise from a potential VEB.RF default.

OUTLOOK

VEB.RF's entity-level outlook is stable, in line with the outlook on Russia's sovereign debt rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

VEB.RF's issuer ratings are in line with Russia's sovereign debt rating and would be upgraded only if Russia's sovereign debt rating is upgraded.

VEB.RF's issuer ratings might be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of Russia's sovereign debt rating or if Moody's considered that VEB.RF's strategic importance and integration with the Russian government were to diminish materially, for example due to changes in the entity's status, or if the prospects of prompt and full government support were to decrease.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: VEB.RF

Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed Baa3, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed P-3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Olga Ulyanova

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Yaroslav Sovgyra, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

