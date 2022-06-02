Moody's affirms VMIG 1 assigned to Michigan State Housing Dev. Auth.'s Single-Family Mortgage Rev. Bonds 2007 Series B, 2007 Series F and 2009 Series D

New York, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the short-term rating of VMIG 1 assigned to Michigan State Housing Development Authority's (MSHDA) Single-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds 2007 Series B (Tax-Exempt Variable Rate Bonds), 2007 Series F (AMT) and 2009 Series D (collectively, the "Bonds"). The long-term rating assigned to the Bonds is Aa2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmations are based on the substitution of the existing standby bond purchase agreements (the "SBPA(s)") provided by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch (2007 B Series B and 2009 Series D) and the Bank of America, N.A. (2007 Series F) with three separate SBPAs provided by TD Bank, N.A. ("TD Bank" or the "Bank"). Each substitution is scheduled to take effect on June 22, 2022. The Bank current counterparty risk assessments are Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr) respectively by Moody's.

Each VMIG 1 rating reflects the applicable SBPA provided by the Bank and expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to a mode other than weekly, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment rating of the Bank, the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds (Aa2), or both.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are payable from all the revenues and assets pledged under the Resolution, including loan repayments and prepayments, the Capital Reserve Fund and the Capital Reserve Capital Account. The Bonds are further secured by the general obligation of MSHDA (not rated by Moody's) and the moral obligation of the State of Michigan to replenish the Capital Reserve Capital Account, if needed.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will continue to bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day of each June and December. MSHDA may elect to change the interest rate mode to a different period. Upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender. In addition, bondholders have rights of optional tender for the Bonds while they remain in the weekly rate mode or are converted to another covered variable rate mode.

Each applicable SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the applicable SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Bond (including bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Administration; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the applicable SBPA, Bond Resolutions, the Bonds are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Administration challenges or seeks adjudication that the applicable SBPA, the Bond Resolutions, the Bonds are not valid; (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3; or (5) Failure to pay final non-appealable legal judgment for $5 million within 60 days without staying enforcement of the judgment.

Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before the any termination date of the applicable SBPA.

PROFILE

MSHDA was created in 1966 and became part of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity in 2019. The Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds is MSHDA's active single family financing program. The Bonds are issued under the Resolution and are secured equally by all of the mortgage loans. The Bonds proceeds are used to finance affordable housing to low and moderate income persons in the State of Michigan. As of June 30, 2021, MSHDA had approximately $1.93 billion of bonds and $1.87 billion of pledged mortgage loans outstanding under the Resolution.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

