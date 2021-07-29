Moody's affirms VMIG 1 assigned to NYC GO Fiscal 2017 Series A, Subseries A-5 and A-6 in conjunction with SBPA substitution; outlook stable

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the VMIG 1 short-term ratings assigned to the City of New York's (NY) $81 million outstanding General Obligation Adjustable Rate Bonds, Fiscal 2017 Series A, Subseries A-5 and $50 million outstanding Subseries A-6. The affirmations are in conjunction with the upcoming substitution of the Standby Bond Purchase Agreement (SBPA) to be provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The substitution is currently scheduled for August 2, 2021. The long-term rating on the bonds will remain Aa2. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The short-term ratings are derived from (i) the credit quality of the Bank providing the liquidity support for the bonds, (ii) the long-term rating of the bonds and (iii) our assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPA without a final mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory purchase of the bonds are directly related to the credit quality of New York City. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating, Aa2, assigned to the bonds. Our current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment (CR Assessment) of the Bank is P-1(cr).

RATING OUTLOOK

The city's stable rating outlook reflects improvement in the city's overall financial position, including the substantial budget flexibility provided by federal pandemic aid flowing to the city over the next several fiscal years and elimination of the risk that the State of New York (Aa2 positive) will cut aid to the city. The city's federal aid, more than $15 billion, equals 24% of estimated fiscal 2022 tax revenue. The outlook also reflects the positive impact on employment and tax revenue that the city's accelerating reopening will have, although we still expect the jobs recovery in New York to continue to lag the nation. Some major employers have announced their intent to return to the office, although with more remote work and less office space. The percentage of New York City residents who are fully vaccinated is slightly better than the US rate and will also help drive confidence in the local economy. Future year budget gaps persist and will be manageable but will need to be balanced amid slowly growing property tax revenue, reduced reserves and the need to keep pace with large pension and retiree healthcare liabilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Short-term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Short-term rating: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank providing liquidity support.

-Short-term rating: A multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the bonds.

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are full faith and credit obligations of the city, secured by a real property tax levied without limitation as to rate or amount. All of the city's property tax is deposited into the general debt service fund, which is administered and maintained by the state comptroller.

State law requires that the real property tax - which is used to pay general obligation debt service - be segregated into a general debt service fund held by the state comptroller. The state also statutorily covenants not to impair the rights of city bondholders to be paid when due. In our opinion, those features do not create a statutory lien on the property tax in favor of general obligation bondholders, but are strengths in the payment mechanism that are not found in most local government general obligation bonds. In addition, the financial plan and quarterly reports on the city's interest rate derivatives are submitted to a state oversight board. The city also typically is an early adopter of new accounting standards, which aids in transparency of how those changes will affect the city's bottom line.

Liquidity support for tenders:

The Bank's obligations under the SBPA may be automatically terminated or suspended if:

(i) the City fails to pay principal and/or interest on the bonds, or on any parity debt; (ii) the City enters bankruptcy or otherwise becomes insolvent; (iii) a final, non-appealable judgment is issued by a court of competent jurisdiction declaring that any provision of the SBPA, the bonds or the bond certificate relating to the payment of principal and/or interest on the bonds is not valid and binding on the City or the City denies it has any or further liability with respect to such provisions under such documents; (iv) a final non-appealable judgment or order in excess of $50 million rendered against the City remains unsatisfied for a period of ninety (90) days; (v) the City declares a debt moratorium or comparable extraordinary restriction on the repayment when due and payable of the principal of or interest on any of its general obligation debt; (vi) any governmental authority having appropriate jurisdiction over the City declares a debt moratorium or comparable extraordinary restriction on the repayment when due and payable of the principal of or interest on the bonds (including Bank-owned bonds) or on all general obligation debt of the City; or (vii) each rating agency then rating the bonds withdraws, suspends, or downgrades below investment grade the long-term rating of the City.

The bonds will remain in the daily rate mode with interest paid on the first business day of each month. The bond certificate permits conversion of the bonds, in whole or part, to the weekly, two-day, index, commercial paper, term, stepped coupon, auction, or fixed rate modes. Except for conversions in whole between the daily, two-day and weekly modes bonds so converted will be subject to mandatory tender upon any such conversion. Moody's short-term rating applies to the bonds only when they are in the daily, two-day or weekly rate modes. Bonds in the two-day and weekly rate modes also pay interest on the first business day of each month.

Bonds in the daily mode are subject to optional tender on any business day upon notice from bondholders by 10:30 a.m., New York City time. Bonds in the weekly rate mode are subject to optional tender on any business day upon bondholders notice by 5:00 pm New York City time on the seventh (7th) day prior to the purchase date. Bonds in the two-day rate mode are subject to optional tender on any business day upon bondholders notice two business days prior to the purchase date.

The SBPA covers the full principal of the applicable subseries plus 35 days of interest at 9%, the maximum rate applicable to the bonds, and will provide sufficient coverage for the bonds while they are in the daily, two-day or weekly rate modes. The SBPA will be available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient.

The commitment under the SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) the scheduled expiration date of the SBPA, July 31, 2026; (ii) the business day following the date on which the SBPA is replaced with a substitute credit or liquidity facility; (iii) the business day following the date on which all bonds covered by the SBPA have been paid in full (not including defeasance), redeemed, or converted to a rate other than the daily, two-day or weekly rate; (iv) 16 days following the tender agent's receipt of notice from the Bank specifying the occurrence of an event of default under the SBPA and directing the tender agent to cause a mandatory tender of the bonds; and, (v) the date on which the available commitment under the SBPA is terminated.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds financed a portion of the city's capital plan.

PROFILE

New York City, the largest city in the US, is large and diverse, with a population of 8.3 million people (as of July 2020) and above average wealth levels: personal income per capita is 142% of the US level (as of 2019). The size and scope of the city's operations are broader than most local governments: in addition to the city government, New York City is five counties and the nation's largest public school system, with 1.1 million students. New York City's GDP is larger than all but four states.

