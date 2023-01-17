Moody's affirms VMIG 1 assigned to NYC GO Fiscal 2019 Series D, Subseries D-4 in conjunction with SBPA substitution; outlook stable

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the VMIG 1 rating assigned to the City of New York's $150 million outstanding General Obligation Bonds, Fiscal 2019 Series D, Subseries D-4. The affirmation is in conjunction with the upcoming substitution of the standby bond purchase agreement to be provided by State Street Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). We maintain a Aa2 long-term rating on the bonds, and on the city's approximately $39 billion of outstanding general obligation debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The short-term rating is derived from (i) the credit quality of the Bank providing the liquidity support for the Bonds in the form of an SBPA, (ii) the long-term rating of the Bonds and (iii) our assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPA without a final mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds are directly related to the credit quality of the city. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds. Moody's current short-term counterparty risk assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects improvement in the city's overall financial position, including the substantial budget flexibility provided by strong tax revenue collections, growing budget reserves and federal pandemic aid. It also reflects low risk that the State of New York (Aa1 stable) will cut aid to the city during the next few years although the state is pushing some costs down to the city. Job growth continues but employment is still below the pre-pandemic peak and trails the nation. In addition, the longer-term credit impact of hybrid work remains uncertain and workplace occupancy rates for the city are slightly below the average of the largest cities. Future year budget gaps persist and are manageable but will need to be balanced amid forecasted slow growth in tax revenue, the impact of inflation, especially on public employee wages as contracts are renegotiated, and the need to keep pace with large pension and retiree healthcare liabilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Long-term rating: Continued recovery of city economy to near pre-pandemic levels, combined with structurally-balanced budgets

-Long-term rating: Stronger reserves, at levels similar to higher-rated peers

-Long-term rating: Reduction of debt burden or further reduction in fixed costs

-Short -term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Long-term rating: Divergence from well-established fiscal practices and strong budgetary management

-Long-term rating: Emergence of significant liquidity strain, especially that results in the need for large cash-flow borrowing

-Long-term rating: Economic events such as sustained declines in equity prices, or trends that create significant structural budget imbalances

-Short-term rating: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

-Short-term rating: Moody's downgrades the long-term rating of the Bonds.

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are full faith and credit obligations of the city, secured by a real property tax levied without limitation as to rate or amount. All of the city's property tax is deposited into the general debt service fund, which is administered and maintained by the state comptroller.

State law requires that the real property tax - which is used to pay general obligation debt service - be segregated into a general debt service fund held by the state comptroller. The state also statutorily covenants not to impair the rights of city bondholders to be paid when due. In our opinion, those features do not create a statutory lien on the property tax in favor of general obligation bondholders, but are strengths in the payment mechanism that are not found in most local government general obligation bonds

Liquidity support for tenders

The Bank may automatically terminate or suspend their payment obligations under the SBPA if:

(i)the City fails to pay principal and/or interest on the bonds, or on any parity debt;

(ii)the City enters bankruptcy or otherwise becomes insolvent;

(iii)a final, non-appealable judgment is issued by a court of competent jurisdiction declaring that any provision of the SBPA, the bonds or the bond certificate relating to the payment of principal and/or interest on the bonds is not valid and binding on the City or the City denies it has any or further liability with respect to such provisions under such documents;

(iv)a final non-appealable judgment or order in excess of $50 million rendered against the City remains unsatisfied for a period of ninety (90) days;

(v)the City declares a debt moratorium or comparable extraordinary restriction on the repayment when due and payable of the principal of or interest on any of its general obligation debt;

(vi)any governmental authority having appropriate jurisdiction over the City declares a debt moratorium or comparable extraordinary restriction on the repayment when due and payable of the principal of or interest on the bonds (including Bank-owned bonds) or on all general obligation debt of the City; or

(vii)each rating agency then rating the bonds withdraws, suspends (each for credit-related reasons), or downgrades below investment grade the long-term rating of the City.

The bonds will remain in the daily rate mode with interest paid on the first business day of each month. The bonds may be converted, in whole or in part by subseries, to the weekly, two-day, index, commercial paper, term, stepped coupon, auction, or fixed rate modes. Except for conversions in whole between the daily, two-day and weekly modes, bonds so converted will be subject to mandatory tender upon any interest rate conversion. Moody's short-term rating applies to the bonds only when they are in the daily, two-day or weekly rate modes. Bonds in the two-day and weekly rate modes also pay interest on the first business day of each month. The bonds are subject to optional tender (i) in the daily mode on any business day upon notice from bondholders' by 10:30 a.m., New York City time; (ii) in the weekly rate mode on any business day upon bondholders' notice by 5:00 pm New York City time on the seventh (7th) day prior to the purchase date; and (iii) in the two-day rate mode on any business day upon bondholders' notice two business days prior to the purchase date.

The bonds are subject to mandatory tender on: (i) each interest rate mode conversion date except conversions in whole between the daily, two-day and weekly rate modes; (ii) the business day following each rate period when the bonds bear interest at the commercial paper or term rate; (iii) no later than the business day prior to the expiration date of the SBPA; (iv) no later than the business day prior to the effective date of an alternate SBPA unless the trustee receives written evidence from each applicable rating agency that the rating on the bonds will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution; or (v) the business day prior to the termination date of the SBPA as specified in notification from the Bank to the tender agent of the occurrence of an event of default under the SBPA.

The SBPA covers the full principal of the bonds plus 35 days of interest at 9%, the maximum rate applicable to the bonds, and provides sufficient coverage for the bonds while they are in the daily, two-day or weekly rate modes. The SBPA is available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient.

Draws on the SBPA received by the Bank at or prior to 11:30 a.m., New York City time, will be honored by 2:30 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day. Draws made under the SBPA will be reinstated upon reimbursement of such drawings.

The commitment under the SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) the scheduled expiration date of the SBPA (January 19, 2028); (ii) the business day following the date on which the SBPA is replaced with a substitute liquidity facility; (iii) the business day following the date on which all bonds supported by the SBPA have been paid in full, redeemed, or converted to an interest rate other than the daily, two-day or weekly modes; (iv) 15 days following the tender agent's receipt of notice from the Bank specifying the occurrence of an event of default under the SBPA and directing the tender agent to cause a mandatory tender of the bonds; and, (v) the date on which the available commitment under the SBPA is terminated.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds financed a portion of the city's capital plan.

PROFILE

New York City, the largest city in the United States, is large and diverse, with an estimated population of 8.5 million people and above average wealth levels: personal income per capita is 138% of the US level. The size and scope of the city's operations are broader than most local governments: in addition to the city government, New York City is five counties and the nation's largest public school system, with approximately 1 million students. New York City's GDP is larger than all but four states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

