Moody's affirms VMIG 1 of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's General Transportation System Bonds VRD Obligations, Series 2000 A-1 and 2000 Series A-2

New York, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the VMIG 1 of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's (MBTA) (the Issuer) General Transportation System Bonds Variable Rate Demand Obligations, Series 2000 A-1 and 2000 Series A-2 (the Bonds) in conjunction with the upcoming delivery of a replacement Standby Bond Purchase Agreement (SBPA) to be provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The par amount outstanding is $110.2 million. The long-term rating on the General Transportation System Bonds will remain Aa1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Bonds are payable from the general revenues of the system, which largely consist of a dedicated statewide sales tax. If system revenues are insufficient, debt service is backed by the full faith and credit pledge of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Aa1 stable). Upon the effective date of the substitute SBPA, scheduled for September 21, 2022, the VMIG 1 rating will be derived from the credit quality of the Bank as the liquidity provider and our assessment of the likelihood of an early termination of the liquidity facility without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds. Events that would cause termination of the liquidity commitment without a mandatory purchase funded by the SBPA are directly related to the credit quality of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (the Commonwealth). Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event is reflected in the Aa1 long-term rating of the Bonds. Our current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of TD Bank, N.A. is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank

- Moody's downgrades the long-term General Transportation Bonds rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit pledge of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, but are first payable from system revenues. In the event of a failed remarketing, liquidity support is provided by the TD Bank, N.A. liquidity facility.

The Bank's obligation under the SBPA may be automatically terminated or suspended upon:

- the Issuer is bankrupt or otherwise insolvent;

- an involuntary case or other proceeding is initiated against the Issuer and either the Issuer consents to such action or such case shall not be dismissed within 60 days; - the Issuer fails to pay principal or interest when due on the Bonds, or on debt on parity with the Bonds; - the Commonwealth fails to pay principal and interest when due on any general obligation debt; - the Issuer claims that the General Resolution, the Series Resolution, the Bonds, the Act or their obligation to pay principal and interest under the SBPA is not valid or binding; - any court or other governmental authority with jurisdiction in a final non-appealable decision finds or rules that the SBPA, the Bonds, the Act, the General Resolution, the Series Resolution, or the Contract for Assistance is not valid or binding; - the unenhanced rating of the Bonds is withdrawn or suspended for credit-related reasons or reduced below investment grade by each rating agency then rating the Bonds; - the Commonwealth claims that the Contract for Assistance or their pledge of full faith and credit securing the Bonds is not valid or binding on the Commonwealth; - any court or other governmental authority with jurisdiction in a final non-appealable decision finds or rules that the Contract for Assistance or the general obligation and full faith and credit pledge of the Commonwealth securing the Bonds is not valid or binding; - the Issuer initiates legal proceedings to seek an adjudication that the SBPA, the Bonds, the General Resolution or the Series Resolution is not valid or binding; - the Commonwealth initiates legal proceedings to seek an adjudication that the Contract for Assistance or its general obligation and full faith and credit pledge to pay amounts due on the Bonds is not valid or binding.

The Bonds will remain in the weekly rate mode and continue to pay interest semiannually on each March 1 and September 1. The interest rate on the Bonds is convertible, in whole or part, to the daily, term or fixed rate modes. Upon any such conversion, the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender. The SBPA only supports the Bonds while in the weekly and daily rate modes.

The SBPA may be substituted. Upon any substitution the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on the fifth business day prior to the substitution date, unless the fiscal agent receives written notice from each rating agency then rating the Bonds that the rating will not be reduced or withdrawn. The liquidity facility will terminate on the substitution date.

The Bonds are subject to mandatory tender as follows: (i) upon any interest rate conversion; (ii) on the fifth business day immediately preceding the expiration date of the SBPA; (iii) on the fifth business day preceding the substitution date of the liquidity facility unless the rating is affirmed; (iv) on the fifth business day prior to voluntary termination of the SBPA by the Issuer; and (v) not more than 10 nor less than 5 days following the fiscal agent's receipt of notice of termination from the Bank due to an event of default under the SBPA and in no event later than five days prior to the termination of the SBPA.

The SBPA covers the full principal amount of Bonds outstanding plus 186 days of interest at 10%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds. The SBPA provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds while in the weekly or daily rate modes. The SBPA is available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient.

The commitment under the SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) March 1, 2030, the stated expiration date; (ii) the date on which no eligible Bonds remain outstanding; (iii) the date on which the Issuer voluntarily terminates the SBPA; (iv) the date the Bank receives notice from the Issuer that the SBPA is terminated due to the delivery of an alternate credit facility; (v) the 30th day following the fiscal agent's receipt of notice of termination from the Bank due to an event of default under the SBPA; or (vi) upon an immediate termination event.

PROFILE

The MBTA is the oldest and fifth largest transit system in the country, providing transportation service through subway, trackless trolley, trolley, bus and commuter rail service throughout the eastern portion of Massachusetts and into the northern portion of Rhode Island (Aa2 stable). Pre-pandemic, the average daily passenger trips on the MBTA system was nearly 1 million, which dipped significantly in the spring of 2020 and has since been slowly recovering, reaching nearly two-thirds of the pre-pandemic average daily passenger trips as of June 2022. MBTA operates over 38 miles of rapid transit rail routes. Service is also provided by streetcars and light rail vehicles on 26 miles of additional rail routes.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

