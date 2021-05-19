Moody's affirms VMIG 1 of Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's Special Variable Rate Water Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2016 B-1 & B-2

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the short-term VMIG 1 ratings of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) Special Variable Rate Water Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2016 Series B-1 and Special Variable Rate Water Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2016 Series B-2 (collectively the Bonds). The affirmation is in conjunction with the substitution of the liquidity facilities currently supporting the Bonds with new Standby Bond Purchase Agreements (SBPAs) from TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the SBPAs, currently scheduled for June 4, 2021, the VMIG 1 short-term ratings will be derived from the credit quality of the Bank as provider of the SBPAs and Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPAs without a final mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the Bank's commitment under the SBPAs without a mandatory purchase funded by a draw on the SBPAs are directly related to the credit quality of MWD. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event is reflected in the Aa1 long-term rating currently assigned to the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Short-term: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Short-term: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the Bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bank may automatically terminate or suspend their obligation to purchase the Bonds pursuant to the SBPAs upon:

- the bankruptcy or insolvency of MWD;

- the failure to pay when due any principal of, or interest on, the Bonds, including bank bonds, or debt on parity with the Bonds;

- a final non-appealable judgment or order for the payment of money exceeding $10,000,000 or a combination of such judgments or order exceeding $50,000,000 entered against MWD remains unpaid, unstayed or undischarged for at least 180 days;

- the imposition by MWD or a governmental authority with appropriate jurisdiction of a debt moratorium or other event that results in a restriction on repayment when due and payable of the principal or interest on the Bonds, the reimbursement obligation to the Bank, or all debt on parity with the Bonds.

- claims by MWD that any provisions in the SBPA, the Resolution, the Paying Agent Agreement or the Bonds that provide for the payment of principal of or interest on the Bonds or debt on parity with the Bonds, or the pledge and lien on the net operating revenues supporting the Bonds is not valid or binding on MWD;

- a finding or ruling by a court with jurisdiction or governmental authority with jurisdiction that any provision of the SBPA, the Resolution, the Paying Agent Agreement or the Bonds that provide for payment of principal of or interest on the Bonds or all debt on parity with the Bonds, or the pledge and lien on the net operating revenues supporting the Bonds, in each case ceases to be valid and binding on MWD;

- a finding or ruling of a court with jurisdiction or governmental entity with jurisdiction that the holders of Bonds and debt on parity with the Bonds cease to have an effective pledge created or purported to be created by the Master Resolution;

- the downgrade below investment grade, the suspension or the withdrawal for credit-related reasons of the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds or any debt of MWD on parity with the Bonds by each rating agency then rating such debt;

- the dissolution or termination of the existence of the MWD if an appropriate governmental authority does not contemporaneously assume the obligations of the District relating to payment of principal and interest on the Bonds, the Bank Bonds and all parity obligations paid from net operating revenues.

The Bonds of each series will continue in the daily rate mode with interest paid on the first business day of each month. The Bonds may be converted, in whole by series, to the weekly, flexible, index, bond interest term or fixed rate modes. Moody's short-term VMIG 1 ratings will only apply to Bonds in the weekly and daily rate modes.

The Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender: (a) on each interest rate conversion date (except for conversion between the daily and weekly rate modes); (b) at the end of each flexible, index and bond interest term rate period; (c) on the first business day at least five days preceding the stated expiration date or termination date of the SBPA unless in each case the paying agent receives prior written evidence that the rating on the Bonds shall not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such expiration or termination; (d) on a business day no later than five calendar days following the paying agent's receipt of written notice from the Bank of an event of default under the SBPA with direction to cause a mandatory tender unless the paying agent receives prior written evidence that the rating on the Bonds shall not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such expiration or termination; and (e) on the substitution date of the SBPA unless the paying agent receives prior written evidence that the rating on the Bonds shall not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.

The SBPAs will cover full principal of the Bonds plus 34 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds. Funds drawn under the SBPAs will be available to make timely payment of purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient.

PROFILE

Comprising 26 member agencies including 14 cities, 11 municipal water districts and one county water authority, MWD serves as a water wholesaler to a 5,200 square mile service area with over 19 million residents. MWD provides supplemental water to its member agencies that represent a critical portion of the members' water supply mix, with these supplies projected to represent roughly 50% of member agencies' water supplies over at least the next 25 years. While member agencies continue to develop their own water supplies from recycled and desalination supplies, reliance on MWD remains stable and in some cases will increase as a result of water quality regulations, underscoring the essentiality of MWD water to the region. The district serves exclusively as a wholesale supplier, with no direct retail customers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helen Cregger

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John Nichols

Additional Contact

PFG Admin

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

