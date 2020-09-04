Moody's affirms VMIG 1 on Colorado Springs (City of) CO Combined Utility Enterprise's (CSU) Series 2007A

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the VMIG 1 short-term enhanced rating assigned to City of Colorado Springs, Colorado's Variable Rate Demand Utilities System Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A (the Bonds). The affirmation is in connection with the issuance of the substitute standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The VMIG 1 rating on the Bonds is derived from (i) the credit quality of the Bank as provider of liquidity support for the Bonds, (ii) the long-term rating of the Bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the liquidity facility without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds are directly related to the credit quality of the City and its utility system (Utility System). Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating, Aa2, currently assigned to the Bonds. Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Short-term: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Short-term: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the Bonds.

The Bank may automatically terminate or suspend its obligations to purchase the Bonds under the SBPA upon any of the following:

- failure by the City to pay when due any principal of, or interest on, the Bonds or on any debt of the City, secured by a pledge of and lien on the net pledged revenues of the Utility System, senior to or on parity with the Bonds;

- initiation of a bankruptcy or similar proceeding by or against the City or insolvency of the City;

- imposition by a governmental authority with jurisdiction over the City of a debt moratorium, debt restructuring, debt adjustment or comparable extraordinary restriction on all indebtedness of the City secured by the net pledged revenues of the Utility System;

- determination that any provision of the SBPA, the Ordinance or the Bonds relating to the payment of the principal of or interest on the Bonds, or the lien on net pledged revenues of the Utility System securing the Bonds shall at any time and for any reason cease to be valid and binding on the City as determined by any court or governmental authority having appropriate jurisdiction over the City;

- repudiation, denial or challenge by the City of the SBPA, the Ordinance, the Bonds or any material provision of the SBPA, the Ordinance or the Bonds relating to the payment of the principal of or interest on the Bonds, or the pledge of and lien on the net pledged revenues shall be contested by the City;

- a final nonappealable judgment, in excess of $10,000,000 has been rendered against the City with respect to the Utility System that continues unsatisfied for a period of 60 days; or

- withdrawal, suspension or downgrade below investment grade of the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds or any parity bonds by each rating agency then rating the Bonds.

Following substitution, the Bonds will continue to bear interest at the weekly rate and pay interest on the first (1st) business day of each month. The Bonds may be converted in whole to a monthly, quarterly, semiannual, annual, five-year, auction or fixed rate mode. Upon conversion the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender. The VMIG rating applies to Bonds in the weekly rate mode only.

The SBPA covers the full principal amount of the Bonds outstanding plus 35 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds. The SBPA is available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient. Bondholders may, at their option, tender their Bonds during the weekly rate mode on any business day with at least seven days prior written notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent.

The Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender: (i) upon conversion of the interest rate mode; (ii) on the interest payment date at least one (1) business day prior to the stated expiration date of the SBPA, including for voluntary termination of the SBPA by the City; (iii) on the effective date of a substitute liquidity facility; and (iv) on a date designated by the Bank at least three (3) business days and not more than fourteen (14) days following receipt by the tender agent of notice from the Bank of an event of default under the SBPA with direction to cause a mandatory tender.

The SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur: (i) the scheduled termination date, September 21, 2023; (ii) the date on which the available commitment of the SBPA is reduced to zero; (iii) the business day following the substitution date; (iv) the business day following the conversion of the Bonds to mode other than the weekly mode; and (v) the date the SBPA automatically and immediately terminates.

PROFILE

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) operates a diverse mix of services pursuant to a city charter- a combined utility with water, electric, gas, wastewater and street light systems, all owned by the city. The service areas of the systems include the City of Colorado Springs (Aa2), population approximately 470,000. Some of the CSU system serves Manitou Springs, many of the suburban residential areas and the four military installations surrounding the city.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

