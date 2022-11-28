Moody's affirms VMIG 1 on Connecticut Housing Finance Authority's Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds 2017 Series F-3 & 2020 Series A-3

New York, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the short term ratings of VMIG 1 assigned to Connecticut Housing Finance Authority's (the "Authority") Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds, 2017 Series F, Subseries F-3 and 2020 Series A, Subseries A-3 (respectively the "2017 Series F-3 Bonds" and "2020 Series A-3 Bonds" and collectively the "Bonds"). The long term rating assigned to the Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds (the "program") is Aaa.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Each affirmation of the applicable VMIG 1 rating reflects the liquidity provided by the applicable standby bond purchase agreement ("SBPA") from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("Chase Bank") with respect to the Series 2017 F-3 Bonds and UBS AG ("UBS") with respect to the Series 2020 A-3 Bonds.

Each applicable SBPA expires upon the earliest of to occur of: (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA. Chase Bank's current counterparty risk assessment is Aa1(cr)/P-1(cr) by Moody's and UBS' current counterparty risk assessment is Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr) by Moody's.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Short-Term: Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Short-Term: Downgrade of the applicable short-term counterparty risk assessment of the applicable Bank and/or downgrade of the Program's rating.

LEGAL SECURITY

Variable Rate:

Each applicable series of Bonds will continue to bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day of each May 15th and November 15th. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode to a different period. Upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

Each applicable SBPA provides for purchase by the applicable bank of the applicable bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the applicable bank can terminate the applicable SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds.

These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond (including bonds purchased by the bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the applicable SBPA, Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Authority challenges or seeks adjudication that the applicable SBPA, the Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; (4) judgements in excess of $10,000,000, or (5) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before the termination date of the applicable SBPA.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Parsons

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

