Moody's affirms VMIG 1 on LADWP Power System's 2001 Series B, Subseries B-2

Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA Power System Related Research Credit Opinion: Los Angeles Dept. of Wtr.&Pwr., CA Elec. Ent.: Update to credit analysis after outlook revised to negative Credit Opinion: Los Angeles Department of Water and Power- Power System, Ca.: Update to credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA's Power System Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series D; outlook negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA Rating Action: Moody's revises LADWP's outlook to negative; affirms the Aa2 rating on LADWP's $9.32 billion power system revenue bonds Rating Action: Moody's affirms VMIG 1 on LADWP Power System's 2001 Series B, Subseries B-2 14 Jan 2020 New York, January 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the VMIG 1 short-term enhanced rating assigned to the Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles Power System Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds, 2001 Series B, Subseries B-2 (the Bonds). Moody's maintains a Aa2 long-term rating on outstanding rated power system revenue bonds. The affirmation is in conjunction with the substitution of the Standby Bond Purchase Agreement (SBPA), effective January 24, 2020, with an SBPA provided by Bank of the West (the Bank) in support of the Bonds. RATING RATIONALE The VMIG 1 rating is derived from: (i) the credit quality of the Bank as provider of the SBPA and, (ii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination of the SBPA without a mandatory tender. Events that could cause the SBPA to terminate without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds are directly related to the credit of the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA (the Department). Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term Aa2 rating assigned to the Bonds. Moody's short-term counterparty risk assessment of the Bank of the West is P-1(cr). RATING OUTLOOK Not applicable. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE - Not applicable FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE - Downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank. - Downgrade of the long-term rating of the Bonds. LEGAL SECURITY The Bank's obligation under the SBPA may be automatically terminated or suspended upon: (i) the Department shall fail to pay principal and interest on the Bonds or on any debt which is payable from the Power Revenue Fund and are on parity with the Bonds; (ii) the bankruptcy or insolvency of the Department; (iii) any court of competent jurisdiction or other governmental entity with jurisdiction to rule on the validity of the SBPA, the Master Resolution, the Supplemental Resolution or the Bonds shall rule that any of the aforementioned documents are not valid or not binding on the Department; (iv) an authorized officer of the Department shall (a) claim that the Master Resolution or the Supplemental Resolution is not valid or binding on the Department or (b) repudiate in writing the Department's obligations under the SBPA, the Master Resolution, the Supplemental Resolution, the Bonds or the Department's obligation to pay or repay any parity debt; (v) each rating agency then rating the Bonds shall have downgraded the rating on the Bonds to below investment grade or each rating agency then rating the Bonds shall withdraw or suspend the rating on the Bonds; (vi) the entry or filing of a final and non-appealable judgment in excess of $25 million against the Department and failure of the Department to pay or satisfy such judgment within 90 days; (vii) the State of California or any other governmental authority having jurisdiction over the Department shall impose pursuant to a finding or ruling a debt moratorium, debt restructuring or comparable extraordinary restriction on the repayment of all parity debt; or (viii) the Department shall impose a debt moratorium, debt restructuring or comparable extraordinary restriction on payment of any parity debt; or (ix) upon dissolution or termination of the existence of the Department. The Bonds currently bear interest at the weekly rate mode, which pays interest on the first business day of each month. The interest rate mode for the Bonds are convertible, in whole, to the daily, term, commercial paper or fixed rate mode. Upon conversion, the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender. The SBPA covers Bonds in the weekly and daily rate modes. The short-term rating for the Bonds will expire upon an interest rate conversion of such Bonds to a commercial paper, term or fixed rate mode. Purchase price payments for Bonds tendered will be paid from remarketing proceeds and, to the extent that remarketing proceeds are not available, from a draw made by the paying agent under the SBPA. The SBPA is to be drawn on by the paying agent by 12:00 p.m. (New York time) on any purchase date to make timely payment of purchase price to the extent that the remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Under the terms of the SBPA, conforming draws received by the Bank by 12:15 p.m. will be honored by 2:45 p.m. on the same business day. All times are New York time. During the weekly rate mode, holders may optionally tender their Bonds on any business day with at least seven days prior notice to the paying agent, and in the daily rate mode, holders may optionally tender their Bonds on any business day with notice by 11:00 a.m., New York time, to the paying agent. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing may not be released by the paying agent until the SBPA has been reinstated. Substitution of the SBPA is permitted under the resolution provided there is a mandatory tender of the Bonds on the fifth business day preceding the date on which the existing SBPA shall terminate as a result of such substitution. The Bonds will also be subject to mandatory tender on (i) each interest rate conversion date for a subseries of Bonds; (ii) at the end of the term rate period for a subseries of Bonds; (iii) the end of each commercial paper rate period for a subseries of Bonds; (iv) on the fifth business day preceding the expiration date or termination date of the SBPA; or (v) on a business day selected by the paying agent which date shall be not more than five days after the paying agents' receipt of written notice from the Bank that an event of termination has occurred under the SBPA, and in no event later than the business day preceding the termination date specified in such notice. The SBPA, which is sized for the full principal amount of Bonds outstanding plus 34 days interest at 12%, the maximum rate for such Bonds, will secure payments of purchase price while the Bonds bear interest in the weekly and daily rate modes. The SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur: (i) the stated expiration date, January 25, 2023; (ii) the date on which the available commitment of the SBPA is reduced to zero; (iii) the business day following the substitution date of the liquidity facility; (iv) the business day following conversion of all the Bonds to a rate mode other than the daily or weekly modes; (v) the 30th day following receipt by the paying agent of a notice of termination from the Bank as a result of the occurrence of an event of default under the SBPA; or (vi) the date the SBPA automatically and immediately terminates. PROFILE LADWP is the nation's largest municipal electric utility that operates with self-regulated cost recovery. LADWP provides electric service to about four million residents in a 473 square mile service area, making it the third largest California electric utility in terms of customer demand. LADWP does not have dominant customers as its top 10 customers represent about 10% of total revenues. The utility has a major generation and transmission presence in the western region with net dependable generating capacity of 8,008 MW and ownership of 25% of the state's transmission assets. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. John Medina

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

