Moody's affirms VMIG 1 on Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's (CA) 2001 Series B Power Revenue Bonds

New York, January 04, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service affirms the VMIG 1 short-term rating on the Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles, CA's (the Department) Power System Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds, 2001 Series B, sub-series B-1, B-2, B-3, B-5, B-6, B-7 and B-8 (collectively the Bonds). Moody's maintains a Aa2 long-term rating on outstanding rated power system revenue bonds, which includes the 2001 Series B bonds.

Moody's has, at the request of the Department, reviewed the short-term ratings of the Bonds in conjunction with the delivery of a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA or liquidity facility) to be provided by Barclays Bank, PLC (the Bank). The delivery of the SBPA is currently scheduled to be effective January 12, 2023.

Upon substitution of the SBPA the short-term ratings will be derived from (i) the credit quality of the Bank as provider of the SBPA and (ii) the likelihood of termination of the liquidity facility without a mandatory tender. Events which would cause the liquidity facility to terminate without a mandatory purchase of the bonds are directly related to the credit quality of the power revenue pledge from the Department. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the Aa2 long-term rating assigned to the Bonds. The Bank's current short-term counterparty risk assessment is P-1 (cr).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Bank's obligations under the SBPA can be immediately terminated or suspended as a result of the occurrence of any of the following events: (i) the Department shall fail to pay principal and interest on the 2001 Series B bonds or on any debt which is payable from the Power Revenue Fund and are on parity with the 2001 Series B Bonds; (ii) the bankruptcy or insolvency of the Department; (iii) any court of competent jurisdiction or other governmental entity with jurisdiction to rule on the validity of the SBPA, the Master Resolution, the Supplemental Resolution or the 2001 Series B Bonds shall rule that any of the aforementioned documents are not valid or not binding on the Department; (iv) an authorized officer of the Department shall (a) claim that the Master Resolution or the Supplemental Resolution is not valid or binding on the Department or (b) repudiate in writing the Department's obligations under the SBPA, the Master Resolution, the Supplemental Resolution, the 2001 Series B Bonds or the Department's obligation to pay or repay any parity debt; (v) each rating agency then rating the 2001 Series B Bonds shall have downgraded the rating on the 2001 Series B Bonds to below investment grade or each rating agency then rating the 2001 Series B Bonds shall withdraw or suspend the rating on the 2001 Series B Bonds; (vi) the entry or filing of a final and non-appealable judgment in excess of $25 million against the Department and failure of the Department to pay or satisfy such judgment within 90 days; (vii) the State of California or any other governmental authority having jurisdiction over the Department shall impose pursuant to a finding or ruling a debt moratorium, debt restructuring or comparable extraordinary restriction on the repayment of the Bonds or any parity debt; or (viii) the Department shall impose a debt moratorium, debt restructuring or comparable extraordinary restriction on payment of the Bonds or any parity debt; or (ix) upon dissolution or termination of the existence of the Department.

The B-1, B-2, B-5, B-7 and B-8 subseries currently bear interest at the weekly rate mode and the B-3 and B-6 subseries currently bear interest at the daily rate mode. Both modes pay interest on the first business day of each month. The interest rate mode for each subseries of bonds is convertible, in whole, to the daily, weekly, term, commercial paper or fixed rate mode. Upon conversion, the bonds of such subseries shall be subject to mandatory tender. The SBPA covers bonds in the weekly and daily rate modes. The short-term rating for the subseries will expire upon an interest rate conversion of such subseries of bonds to a commercial paper, term or fixed rate mode.

Purchase price payments for bonds tendered but not remarketed will be paid from remarketing proceeds and, to the extent that remarketing proceeds are not available, from a draw made by the trustee under the SBPA. The SBPA is to be drawn on by the paying agent by 12:00 p.m. (New York time) on any purchase date to make timely payment of purchase price to the extent that the remarketing proceeds on deposit are insufficient.

During the weekly rate mode, holders may optionally tender their bonds on any business day with at least seven days prior notice, and in the daily rate mode, holders may optionally tender their bonds on any business day with notice by 11:00 a.m., New York time, to the paying agent. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing may not be released by the paying agent until the SBPA has been reinstated.

Substitution of the liquidity facility is permitted under the resolution provided there is a mandatory tender of the bonds on the fifth business day preceding the date on which the existing SBPA shall terminate as a result of such substitution. The bonds will also be subject to mandatory tender on (i) each interest rate conversion date for a subseries of bonds; (ii) at the end of the term rate period for a subseries of bonds; (iii) the end of each commercial paper rate period for a subseries of bonds; (iv) on the fifth business day preceding the expiration date or termination date of the SBPA; or (v) on a business day selected by the paying agent which date shall be not more than five days after the paying agents' receipt of written notice from the Bank that an event of termination has occurred under the SBPA, and in no event later than the business day preceding the termination date specified in such notice.

The SBPA, which is sized for the full principal amount currently outstanding for the Bonds, plus 34 days interest at 12%, the maximum rate for such bonds, will secure payments of purchase price while the bonds bear interest in the weekly and daily rate modes. Under the terms of the SBPA, conforming draws received by the Bank by 12:15 p.m. will be honored by 2:45 p.m. on the same business day. All times are New York time.

The SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur: (i) the stated expiration date, January 21, 2027; (ii) the date on which the available commitment of the SBPA is reduced to zero; (iii) the business day following the substitution date of the liquidity facility; (iv) the business day following conversion of all the 2001 Series B Bonds to a rate mode other than the daily or weekly modes; (v) the 30th day following receipt by the paying agent of a notice of termination from the bank as a result of the occurrence of an event of default under the SBPA; or (vi) the date the SBPA automatically and immediately terminates.

RATING OUTLOOK

Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Short-Term: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Short-term: Downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank or downgrade of the long-term rating of the Bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The power system revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues of the power system. The bond covenants are relatively weak with a sum sufficient rate covenant and no debt service reserve requirement, while additional bonds can be issued if adjusted net income for 12 consecutive months in the preceding 18 months before the new debt is issued equals 1.25x the forecast maximum annual debt service including the new debt, subject to adjustments like the inclusion of already approved rate increases and expected new income from system expansions. While there is no indenture required reserves, LADWP maintains an unrestricted Debt Reduction Trust Fund that equaled $483 million as of June 30, 2022, restricted cash associated with the annual required debt service and PPA payments, as well as other significant liquidity sources including strong available cash on hand and a large amount of unused capacity under its bank revolving credit agreement.

PROFILE

LADWP is the nation's largest municipal electric utility that operates with self-regulated cost recovery. LADWP provides electric service to about four million residents in a 473 square mile service area, making it the third largest California electric utility in terms of customer demand. LADWP does not have dominant customers as its top 10 customers represent about 10% of total revenues. The utility has a major generation and transmission presence in the western region with net dependable generating capacity of 8,058 MW and ownership of 25% of the state's transmission assets.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

