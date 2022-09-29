Moody's affirms VMIG 1 (sf) ratings on Idaho Housing and Finance Association's Single Family Mortgage Bonds, 2015 Series A-3, 2016 Series A-3 and 2016 Series A-4

New York, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the VMIG 1 (sf) ratings assigned to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Single Family Mortgage Bonds, 2015 Series A-3 Class II Bonds (Federally Taxable) 2016 Series A-3 Class I Bonds (AMT) and 2016 Series A-4 Class II Bonds (Federally Taxable), (collectively the "Bonds"). The Bonds were issued under the General Indenture of Trust, dated February 1, 2003 (2003 General Indenture). The long term ratings assigned to Class I and Class II Bonds under the 2003 General Indenture are Aa1(sf) and Aa3(sf), respectively.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Each VMIG 1 (sf) rating is based on the respective long-term rating on the applicable Bonds, the substitution of the existing applicable standby bond purchase agreement provided by Barclays Bank PLC with an applicable standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (the "Bank") (one for each separate series of bonds) and the Bank's obligation under the related SBPA to purchase the Bonds upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events. The current rating on the Bank is Aaa/P-1. Each such substitution is scheduled to take effect on or about October 5, 2022.

Each applicable SBPA provided by the Bank will expire upon the earliest to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the applicable SBPA, (ii) conversion of the applicable Bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the applicable SBPA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the rating of the Bank and/or downgrade of the long-term ratings of the 2003 General Indenture.

LEGAL SECURITY

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement

Each applicable SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the applicable SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Bond (including Bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Agency; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the applicable SBPA, the indenture, the Bonds, cease to be valid, binding or fully enforceable on the Agency as determined by a court or governmental agency having appropriate jurisdiction in a final non-appealable judgment; (4) a final non-appealable judgment in excess of $5,000,000; or (5) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3.

Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the applicable SBPA.

PROFILE

IHFA is an instrumentality of the State of Idaho with the mission of providing affordable housing for persons and families of limited income in the State. Its primary business activity is funding the purchase and servicing of single family homes mortgages loans.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

