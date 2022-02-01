Moody's affirms VMIG 1 to South Dakota HDA's Homeownership Mortgage Bonds, 2015 Series E & 2020 Series D

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the VMIG 1 ratings assigned to South Dakota Housing Development Authority's (Authority) $25 million 2015 Series E (Non-AMT) and $33 million 2020 Series D (Non-AMT). Moody's also maintains the Aaa ratings on all of the Authority's Homeownership Mortgage Bonds (HMB; approximately $1.2 billion outstanding). The outlook on the long-term ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmations are based on the substitute standby bond purchase agreements (each a "SBPA") provided by Bank of America, N.A. (the "Bank") (Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)). Such substitutions are scheduled to take effect on or about February 10, 2022.

The VMIG 1 ratings are based on: (1) the Aaa long-term rating of the HMB program, (2) the P-1(cr) counterparty risk assessment of the Bank; and (3) the Bank's obligation, under each applicable SBPA, to purchase the applicable VRDOs upon an optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

The VMIG 1 ratings expire upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

RATING OUTLOOK

Not applicable to the VMIG 1 ratings

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the SBPA provider.

- Substantial multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of HMB program.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are issued under the Homeownership Mortgage Bonds program and are on parity with outstanding bonds. The bonds are secured by pledged assets and revenue from a portfolio of single-family whole loans, MBS, as well as cash and investments maintained in program funds as established by the Authority's Homeownership Mortgage Bonds program. The bonds are further secured by a general obligation pledge of the Authority. The bonds also carry the moral obligation pledge of the State of South Dakota (Aaa stable), covering shortfalls in the Capital Reserve Fund (funded at 3% of aggregate Bonds Outstanding).

STANDBY BOND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Each applicable series of Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the 1st day of each May and November. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode on the Bonds to a different interest rate period. Upon any such change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

Each applicable SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of the Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond (including bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the applicable SBPA, Bond Indenture, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Authority challenges or seeks adjudication that the applicable SBPA, the Bond Indenture, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; or (4) if the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable

PROFILE

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority was established in 1973. The Homeownership Mortgage Bond Program was established in 1977. The Bond Program is the Authority's active single-family financing program. The proceeds of bonds issued under this resolution are used to finance housing to low-and-moderate income persons in the State of South Dakota. The indenture also accounts for the Mortgage Backed Security Program and the investments related to this program.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

