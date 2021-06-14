Moody's affirms Vanderbilt University, TN Aa1 and P-1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa1 rating on the revenue bonds of Vanderbilt University, TN. The P-1 rating on the university's up to $200 million commercial paper program including taxable, tax-exempt and tax-exempt extendible notes has also been affirmed. At June 30, 2020 the university had total debt of $542 million. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the Aa1 incorporates Vanderbilt's excellent student demand, total wealth of $7.7 billion at fiscal year end 2020 and very low financial leverage. Strong financial discipline supports prospects for continued excellence in operating performance. Financial discipline has also supported measured debt structure risk reduction over time, with currently no debt-related interest rate swap exposure. Ongoing gains in net tuition per student, which reached $28,164 in fiscal 2020, combined with strong donor support inform the university's excellent strategic positioning. Credit challenges include ongoing risks associated with the still relatively recent reorganization with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, with the university retaining indirect exposure to health care performance and business risks through VUMC. Further, as a capital intensive organization, the university will continue to have ongoing capital needs despite recent facilities investments. While donor support is very strong, three year average gifts per student of just under $10,000 through fiscal 2020 remains well below most of its reputational peers and is a constraining credit factor.
The P-1 rating on the commercial paper program reflects the university's long-term rating, strong liquidity and able treasury management.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assumes the maintenance of the university's core credit strengths including student market, donor support and a substantial cushion of total cash and investments relative to debt and expenses. The stable outlook is predicated on Moody's expectations of at least adequate operating performance at VUMC.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Marked increase in total wealth including flexible reserves relative to expenses
- Ongoing momentum in student market and donor support profile including gains in gifts per student
- Maturation of VUMC and improvement in general credit quality of VUMC
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material and sustained decline in credit health of VUMC
- Steep decline in total wealth including unrestricted liquidity
- Significant increase in financial leverage
-For the short-term ratings, inability to maintain adequate daily liquidity coverage of demand debt or other evidence of riskier treasury management practices
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt repayment is a general unsecured obligation of the university.
PROFILE
Vanderbilt University is a private research university located in Nashville, Tennessee. Total full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment for the university's comprehensive array of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs stood at 12,718 in fall 2020. Undergraduate students comprised 55% of the university's total FTE enrollment.
