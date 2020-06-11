Moody's affirms Varsity Brands' CFR at B3; rates first lien notes B2; outlook remains negative

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Varsity Brands Holding Co., Inc.'s (Varsity Brands) proposed $150 million senior secured first lien notes due 2024. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Varsity Brands' ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B3-PD, and the rating on the senior secured first lien term loan due 2024 at B2. The outlook remains negative.

The proposed $150 million senior secured first lien notes will be secured on a pari passu basis with the company's existing first lien term loan facility. Proceeds from the proposed notes offering will be used to repay outstanding borrowings on the company's revolving credit facility.

Moody's affirmed the ratings because the notes offering improves Varsity Brands' liquidity by increasing revolver availability, which provides greater financial flexibility to fund business operations over the next 12 months including the negative effects from the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's assumes that US schools will reopen in the fall.

Moody's is nevertheless maintaining the negative outlook because there is uncertainty about the extent to which sports and extracurricular activities will resume and at what level. The early school closures and event cancellations across the US in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the significant rise in unemployment and lower consumer confidence will continue to negatively impact demand for the company's products at least through the current outbreak. Given the anticipated decline in earnings, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA financial leverage to increase above 8.0x over the next 6-12 months, and for free cash flow generation to weaken in fiscal 2020. In addition, there is uncertainty around the duration of the outbreak and pace of re-openings once pandemic subsides. A return of school and extracurricular activities to a normal level will likely take more than a year, but would provide the company an ability to reduce leverage and debt taken on to cover the cash burn experienced during school closures.

..Issuer: Varsity Brands Holding Co., Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Varsity Brands Holding Co., Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Varsity Brands Holding Co., Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Varsity Brands' B3 CFR reflects its high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA projected to increase from estimated 7.8x for the twelve months period ended March 28, 2020. School closures across the US, along with high unemployment and lower consumer confidence as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and related job losses will negatively impact demand for the company's products at least through the duration of the outbreak. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA financial leverage to increase well above 8.0x over the next 6-12 months, and for free cash flow generation to weaken in fiscal 2020 with a cash burn over the next few quarters above typical seasonal cash usage. The company's has high seasonality, which causes volatility in operating results, and its mature Herff Jones business segment faces topline secular headwinds as consumer demand for affinity products gradually erodes.

The credit profile also reflects Varsity Brands' solid position within niche school apparel, athletic and achievement markets and the diversification provided by the three business segments. The varied school related product portfolio helps to limit volatility in financial performance, because of the somewhat non-discretionary nature of products that are required to participate in school activities. However, greater apprehension about sports and extracurricular activity participation is likely until the coronavirus sustainably subsides. Governance factors include the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, highlighted by high financial leverage and an acquisitive growth strategy. Varsity Brands' good liquidity reflects its cash balance of $60 million and access to a largely undrawn $180 million revolving facility as of March 28, 2020 pro forma for the notes offering, and lack of near term maturities until its revolver its due, other than first lien term loan amortization.

The B2 rating on the proposed $150 million senior secured first lien notes reflects that the notes, along with the company's $1,370 million first lien term loan due 2024, have a priority lien on the collateral relativeto the company's $620 million second lien term loan due 2025 (unrated).

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The durables sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Varsity Brands' credit profile, including its exposure to US schools, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Varsity Brands remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Varsity Brands of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook reflects the company's high financial leverage and further downside pressure on the CFR if sales materially decline as a result of prolonged school closures, or reductions in the number and participation in graduation ceremonies, athletic events, or other school activities. The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainty around the duration of school closures and the level of consumer spending on school activities until the coronavirus pandemic sustainably subsides.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating results and free cash flow generation improve driven by sustained organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 7.0x and the company maintains at least adequate liquidity with less reliance on revolver borrowings. A ratings upgrade would also require a reopening and resumption of normal school activities and financial policies that support credit metrics sustained at the aforementioned levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating results deteriorate beyond Moody's expectations, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 8.0x, or if there is a deterioration in liquidity for any reason including negative free cash flow and increasing revolver reliance. Increasingly aggressive financial policies, such as a large shareholder dividend, could also result in a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas, Varsity Brands Holding Co., Inc. ("Varsity"), through its affiliates, is a provider of sports, cheerleading and achievement related products to schools, colleges and youth organizations in the US. The company operates through its three complementary businesses: BSN Sports, providing sports apparel and equipment to schools and consumers; Herff Jones, supplying graduation-related items and recognition rewards through its Yearbook and Achievement divisions; and Varsity Spirit, offering cheerleading uniforms and apparel and hosting cheerleading camps and competitions. The company was acquired in an LBO transaction by Bain Capital for a total implied enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion, with prior PE owners Charlesbank Capital Partners and some co-investors expected to retain a minority stake in the entity. The company generated approximately $2.0 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended March 28, 2020.

