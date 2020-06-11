Moody's affirms Varsity Brands' CFR at B3; rates first lien notes B2; outlook remains negative

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to Varsity Brands Holding Co., Inc.'s
(Varsity Brands) proposed $150 million senior secured first lien
notes due 2024. At the same time, Moody's affirmed
Varsity Brands' ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) at B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B3-PD,
and the rating on the senior secured first lien term loan due 2024 at
B2. The outlook remains negative.
The proposed $150 million senior secured first lien notes will
be secured on a pari passu basis with the company's existing first
lien term loan facility. Proceeds from the proposed notes offering
will be used to repay outstanding borrowings on the company's revolving
credit facility.
Moody's affirmed the ratings because the notes offering improves
Varsity Brands' liquidity by increasing revolver availability,
which provides greater financial flexibility to fund business operations
over the next 12 months including the negative effects from the coronavirus
outbreak. Moody's assumes that US schools will reopen in
the fall.
Moody's is nevertheless maintaining the negative outlook because
there is uncertainty about the extent to which sports and extracurricular
activities will resume and at what level. The early school closures
and event cancellations across the US in response to the coronavirus pandemic,
the significant rise in unemployment and lower consumer confidence will
continue to negatively impact demand for the company's products
at least through the current outbreak. Given the anticipated decline
in earnings, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA financial leverage
to increase above 8.0x over the next 6-12 months,
and for free cash flow generation to weaken in fiscal 2020. In
addition, there is uncertainty around the duration of the outbreak
and pace of re-openings once pandemic subsides. A return
of school and extracurricular activities to a normal level will likely
take more than a year, but would provide the company an ability
to reduce leverage and debt taken on to cover the cash burn experienced
during school closures.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Varsity Brands Holding Co.,
Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Varsity Brands Holding Co.,
Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Varsity Brands Holding Co.,
Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Varsity Brands' B3 CFR reflects its high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA
projected to increase from estimated 7.8x for the twelve months
period ended March 28, 2020. School closures across the US,
along with high unemployment and lower consumer confidence as a result
of the coronavirus outbreak and related job losses will negatively impact
demand for the company's products at least through the duration of the
outbreak. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA financial leverage to increase
well above 8.0x over the next 6-12 months, and for
free cash flow generation to weaken in fiscal 2020 with a cash burn over
the next few quarters above typical seasonal cash usage. The company's
has high seasonality, which causes volatility in operating results,
and its mature Herff Jones business segment faces topline secular headwinds
as consumer demand for affinity products gradually erodes.
The credit profile also reflects Varsity Brands' solid position within
niche school apparel, athletic and achievement markets and the diversification
provided by the three business segments. The varied school related
product portfolio helps to limit volatility in financial performance,
because of the somewhat non-discretionary nature of products that
are required to participate in school activities. However,
greater apprehension about sports and extracurricular activity participation
is likely until the coronavirus sustainably subsides. Governance
factors include the company's aggressive financial policies under private
equity ownership, highlighted by high financial leverage and an
acquisitive growth strategy. Varsity Brands' good liquidity reflects
its cash balance of $60 million and access to a largely undrawn
$180 million revolving facility as of March 28, 2020 pro
forma for the notes offering, and lack of near term maturities until
its revolver its due, other than first lien term loan amortization.
The B2 rating on the proposed $150 million senior secured first
lien notes reflects that the notes, along with the company's
$1,370 million first lien term loan due 2024, have
a priority lien on the collateral relativeto the company's $620
million second lien term loan due 2025 (unrated).
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The durables sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Varsity Brands' credit profile, including its
exposure to US schools, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Varsity Brands
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Varsity Brands of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
The negative outlook reflects the company's high financial leverage and
further downside pressure on the CFR if sales materially decline as a
result of prolonged school closures, or reductions in the number
and participation in graduation ceremonies, athletic events,
or other school activities. The negative outlook also reflects
the uncertainty around the duration of school closures and the level of
consumer spending on school activities until the coronavirus pandemic
sustainably subsides.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating results and free
cash flow generation improve driven by sustained organic revenue growth
and EBITDA margin expansion, if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 7.0x
and the company maintains at least adequate liquidity with less reliance
on revolver borrowings. A ratings upgrade would also require a
reopening and resumption of normal school activities and financial policies
that support credit metrics sustained at the aforementioned levels.
The ratings could be downgraded if operating results deteriorate beyond
Moody's expectations, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 8.0x,
or if there is a deterioration in liquidity for any reason including negative
free cash flow and increasing revolver reliance. Increasingly aggressive
financial policies, such as a large shareholder dividend,
could also result in a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas, Varsity Brands Holding
Co., Inc. ("Varsity"), through its affiliates,
is a provider of sports, cheerleading and achievement related products
to schools, colleges and youth organizations in the US. The
company operates through its three complementary businesses: BSN
Sports, providing sports apparel and equipment to schools and consumers;
Herff Jones, supplying graduation-related items and recognition
rewards through its Yearbook and Achievement divisions; and Varsity
Spirit, offering cheerleading uniforms and apparel and hosting cheerleading
camps and competitions. The company was acquired in an LBO transaction
by Bain Capital for a total implied enterprise value of approximately
$2.9 billion, with prior PE owners Charlesbank Capital
Partners and some co-investors expected to retain a minority stake
in the entity. The company generated approximately $2.0
billion of revenue for the twelve months ended March 28, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Alcantara
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653