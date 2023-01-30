Moody's affirms Vector's B2 CFR; changes outlook to positive

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Vector Group Ltd.'s ("Vector") B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Ba3 ratings on the company's senior secured notes due 2029 and affirmed the Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2026. Vector's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

The rating affirmation and change in outlook reflects Moody's view that Vector's increasingly stable cash flow following the reduction of its dividend, improved market share, and very good liquidity, position Vector to continue to improve its balance sheet and operate the business with lower leverage. Moody's expects Vector to sustain adjusted debt to EBITDA around 4.0x over the next 12 – 18 months which is below the expected leverage level for its rating. Vector's market share increased to 5.1% for the last twelve months ending September 2022 up from 4% in 2021 as it captured significant share vacated by KT&G when it exited the U.S tobacco market at the end of 2021 and from consumers downtrading into Vector's discount and deep discount products in response to rising inflation. Moody's expects Vector to generate $60 to $80 million in annual free cash flow after dividends. Liquidity is very strong and Moody's sees balance sheet cash north of $200 million at year-end 2022 after the 4th quarter MSA prepayment. Nevertheless, concerns remain including the company's dividend which Moody's considers high relative to cash from operations especially when factoring that the tobacco industry is in secular decline and faces material regulatory hurdles that could disrupt Vector's operations including the FDA's proposed ban of menthol cigarettes and nicotine cap although Moody's expects both actions to take years to implement and for them to face significant legal challenges. Further, current market conditions have favored discount tobacco and Moody's looks towards continued stability in EBITDA and free cash flow as the economy improves, as well as a commitment to a somewhat derisked financial strategy and corporate structure before considering further positive rating actions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Vector Group Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 to (LGD3) from (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vector Group Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vector Group's B2 CFR reflects its relatively small scale compared to larger U.S. tobacco companies and limited pricing flexibility. The company participates in the discount and deep discount cigarette segment of an industry that is highly regulated and is exposed to very high social risks related to the adverse health consequences of smoking. Vector's credit profile also reflects its aggressive financial policy, modest free cash flow and the ongoing threat of adverse tobacco litigation and regulation. Partially offsetting these risks is Vector's good track record of increasing EBITDA and improving share in the US cigarette market. Additionally, the company holds a cost advantage based on the beneficial terms provided under the Master Settlement Agreement ("MSA"). Vector also has very good liquidity with a large cash balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Vector's sales and EBITDA will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months as the company maintains recent market share gains captured from the exit of a competitor in the deep discount market. The outlook also reflects our expectation that debt-to-EBITDA leverage of around 4.0 will be sustained and that the company will generate over $50 million of free cash flow and not accelerate shareholder returns.

An upgrade would require leverage to remain below 4.5x debt to EBITDA while generating positive free cash flow after dividends. Additionally, Moody's would need better clarity that litigation and regulatory risks could be navigated without material detriment to credit.

The rating could be downgraded if free cash flow and the company's liquidity position weaken or if the discount cigarette industry outlook deteriorates resulting in debt to EBITDA sustained above 6.0x.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE FACTORS

Vector Group Ltd.'s Credit Impact Score is CIS-5 reflecting a very highly negative ESG impact on the current rating. The score reflects very high exposure to social risks related to customer relations and the negative health impact of cigarette smoking, as well as highly negative demographic and societal trends as consumers quit smoking. Somewhat offsetting these risks is the company's good cash flow generation ability though the company maintains a moderately high risk financial strategy with a large dividend payout and high leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vector Group Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a publicly traded holding company engaged primarily in the manufacturing and marketing of discount cigarettes in the United States. The company's key cigarette brands include Eagle 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select and Eve. The company also has a small real estate portfolio. In December 2021, the company spun off its Douglas Elliman real estate brokerage business into a stand alone company. Vector generates roughly $887 million in annual revenue as of last-twelve-months ending September 30, 2022 (net of excise taxes).

