Moody's affirms Vedanta's B2 CFR and B3 bond rating; outlook remains negative

Singapore, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Vedanta Resources Limited's (VRL) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by VRL and those issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc, and guaranteed by VRL.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The rating affirmation reflects our view that VRL's diversified, cost-competitive operations comfortably position it at the B2 CFR even as higher energy costs and some moderation in commodity prices dampen earnings over the next two fiscal years," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

The affirmation also reflects holding company VRL's credit positive fund raising during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (Q1 fiscal 2023). It secured $950 million from Indian and multinational banks, largely comprising long-term financing with two-to-five year maturities. In addition, VRL received two interim cash dividends totaling $1.6 billion from its 69.7% owned subsidiary, Vedanta Limited ($1.02 billion in May and another $600 million in July), and a $200 million management fee from its subsidiaries for their use of the 'Vedanta' brand.

"While these cash sources will be sufficient to address VRL's debt maturities and interest servicing needs until September 2022, the negative outlook reflects its consistently weak liquidity and elevated refinancing risk given the holding company's debt maturities in fiscal 2024," adds Chaubal, also Moody's Lead Analyst for VRL.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's estimates that holding company VRL would have reduced its gross debt by $700 million in Q1 fiscal 2023, from $9.1 billion at March 2022. Moreover, $4.3 billion -- half of its outstanding $8.4 billion debt -- will mature by January 2024. These debt maturities include senior unsecured notes: (1) 6.375% July 2022 notes ($531 million); (2) 8.0% April 2023 notes ($400 million); (3) 7.125% May 2023 notes ($500 million); and (4) 13.875% January 2024 notes ($1 billion).

VRL will remain reliant on Indian and multinational banks for its funding, given the limited liquidity in cross-border capital markets with only a few high-yield issuances for the most of 2022. While VRL was in compliance with all financial maintenance covenants as of March 2022, it has previously operated with bank waivers for periods when in breach. Covenant compliance will be key to its credit quality, especially with bank loans comprising around 60% of VRL's consolidated debt. In a scenario where VRL foresees a potential covenant breach, Moody's expects the company to proactively seek covenant waivers, ahead of the covenant testing date.

VRL improved its leverage in fiscal 2022 due to EBITDA increasing on the back of high commodity prices, while its debt remained flat compared with March 2021 levels. The company's leverage, measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA will climb to 3.5x-4.0x during fiscal years 2023 and 2024, from 2.8x at March 2022, but stay comfortably below 5.0x, the threshold for a downgrade to a B3 CFR.

Moreover, VRL's capital structure is highly skewed towards debt, which comprises around 90% of its total capital. Given VRL's earnings are inherently susceptible to volatile commodity prices, headroom under its financial covenants could narrow.

Prices of most commodities will retreat during fiscal years 2023 and 2024 from their peaks in 2022. Moody's forecasts for VRL are based on the rating agency's price sensitivities for metals ($1.00-$1.30 per pound [/lb] for aluminum, $1.10-$1.40/lb for zinc, and $17-$21 per ounce for silver). As for oil and gas, Moody's forecasts are based on a crude oil assumption of $105-$107 per barrel, and incorporate the windfall tax imposed by the government of India with effect from 1 July 2022 (INR23,250 per metric ton (/mt) from 1 July, which was subsequently lowered on 20 July to INR17,000/mt).

These price sensitivities will translate into consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 billion-$5.4 billion and cash flow from operations of $3.0 billion-$3.4 billion for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. VRL's annual capital expenditure of $2.3-$2.5 billion will likely require some additional borrowings, especially since the rating agency expects VRL to receive at least $2.0 billion in annual cash dividends from its operating subsidiaries.

VRL's B2 CFR reflects the company's strengths, including its large-scale and diversified low-cost operations; exposure to a wide range of commodities such as zinc, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, steel and power; strong position in key markets, enabling it to command a pricing premium; and history of relative margin stability through commodity cycles.

On balance, the CFR also incorporates the company's exposure to the inherent volatility in commodity prices as well as the company's weak liquidity and high refinancing risk, especially at holding company VRL.

VRL's senior unsecured bonds are rated at B3, one notch lower than the B2 CFR, reflecting the bondholders' weak position relative to operating subsidiaries' creditors. The one-notch differential between the bond ratings and the CFR reflects the legal and structural subordination of the holding company bondholders to the rest of the group. Operating company claims accounted for around 60% of total consolidated claims as of March 2022, with the balance of the claims distributed across holding company VRL and its intermediate holding companies that have a direct shareholding in Vedanta Limited (VDL).

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the company's weak liquidity profile and Moody's concerns over the high refinancing risk arising from the holding company's looming debt maturities.

LIQUIDITY

Holding company VRL's liquidity is weak. Its $145 million cash holding as of March 2022 and new loans, management/branding fee and dividends from operating subsidiaries will still not be sufficient to meet the holding company's cash needs through January 2024.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

VRL's very highly negative exposure to environmental considerations relates to carbon transition, water management and natural capital. The company's very highly negative social risk exposure emanates from health and safety risks with an incidence of fatalities in each of the past four years. The company's highly unionized work force presents the risk of human capital, although the company has not had any strikes in recent years. The company has a very highly negative governance exposure due to VRL's concentrated ownership with sole shareholder, Volcan Investments Ltd. This keeps governance risk elevated given the past related party transactions to the detriment of creditors.

VRL's CIS-5 score reflects very high risks on environmental, social and governance considerations. Absent these risks, the company's large scale and efficient asset base could support a higher rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) holding company VRL fails to refinance its April and May 2023 US dollar bond maturities with long-term financing by October 2022; (2) VRL pursues aggressive financial policies, in particular large debt-funded investments that materially skew its financial profile; (3) there is exposure to VRL's ultimate shareholder, Volcan Investments, other than through modest dividends; (4) a sustained breach on any of the company's financial covenants limit its ability to raise debt; or (5) an adverse ruling on any of the company's lawsuits results in large cash outflows.

Downward ratings pressure could also emerge if commodity prices soften substantially and reduce VRL's EBITDA and free cash flow generation, causing a sustained weakening in credit metrics, such as adjusted debt/EBITDA above 5.0x, EBIT/interest coverage below 1.25x, or cash flow from operations less dividends/debt below 10%.

In addition, downward pressure on VRL's senior unsecured B3 ratings could also emerge if the company is unable to sustain recent reductions in the level of priority claims ranking ahead of the holding company's senior unsecured debt. While Moody's expects that there may be some volatility in the ratio of priority claims to total claims, a sustained deterioration in this metric toward historical levels would likely cause the rating agency to widen the difference between the CFR and the senior unsecured notes' rating to two notches.

An upgrade is unlikely, given the acute refinancing and liquidity risks at the holding company. VRL will need to demonstrate prudent financial and risk management strategies, including a sustained approach to proactive refinancing and liquidity management at the holdco and maintain sufficient funding to fully address its debt maturities on a 15-18 month forward basis, for the outlook to return to stable.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL), headquartered in London, is a diversified resources company with interests mainly in India. Its main operations are held by Vedanta Limited (VDL), a 69.7%-owned subsidiary. Through its various operating subsidiaries, the group mainly produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, aluminum, iron ore and power. VRL is wholly owned by Volcan Investments Ltd, whose key shareholders are founder chairman, Anil Agarwal and his family.

For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022, VRL generated consolidated revenue of $17.6 billion and EBITDA of $6.3 billion.

