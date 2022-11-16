Moody's affirms Vericast's Caa3 CFR, appends /LD to PDR on concluded debt exchange; outlook remains negative

Approximately $2.8 billion in rated securities affected

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Vericast Corp.'s (Vericast) corporate family rating (CFR) at Caa3 and its $439 million senior secured second lien notes rating at Ca. Moody's also affirmed the company's probability of default rating at Caa3-PD and appended a "/LD" designation reflecting the completed debt exchange transaction which is considered a distressed exchange and therefore a default under Moody's definition. The "/LD" designation appended to the PDR will be removed in approximately three business days. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded Vericast's $38 million senior secured term loan stub due 2023 and the $1.2 billion senior secured first lien notes due 2026 to Caa2 from Caa3. Moody's rated Vericast's new $785 million senior secured first lien term loan at Caa2, and its new $283 million senior secured second lien notes at Ca. The outlook remains negative.

Moody's withdrew the Caa3 rating on the $1.1 billion senior secured first lien term loan due 2026 following the completion of the debt exchange.

On 7 November 2022, Vericast completed an exchange offer to exchange its $1.1 billion senior secured first lien term loan due 2026 for $283 million in newly-issued second lien secured notes due 2027 and $785 million of the newly issued first lien term loan due in 2026.

The affirmation of Caa3 CFR reflects Moody's view that despite near-term liquidity relief provided by the debt exchange, the transaction did not reduce the very high debt burden, and the company's capital structure remains unsustainable absent a significant operational turnaround that is unlikely in the current economic environment.

Vericast's debt exchange reduced near-term cash needs by rescheduling the next four quarterly first lien term loan amortization payments (around $68 million combined) to a single payment due in May 2025 but this amount will be partially offset by the higher interest cost on the second lien debt. The exchange reduced the stub term loan due November 2023 but there remains about $38 million still outstanding after the exchange. Because the stub term loan due November 2023 remains in place, the company still faces a springing ABL revolver maturity in August 2023. The ABL had $75 million outstanding as of 1 October 2022, out of $178 million borrowing base at Q3 quarter-end.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Vericast Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa3-PD /LD (/LD appended)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Affirmed Ca (LGD5 from LGD6)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Vericast Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Notes, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vericast Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Assigned Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vericast Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vericast's Caa3 corporate family rating reflects its highly levered capital structure that Moody's view as untenable and a significant level of business risk because of secular declines in both its check and print based advertisements businesses. The company's high leverage and heavy debt service costs limit its ability to effectively mitigate the structural business risks. Vericast's leverage, with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA at 6.6x at Q3 2022 (up from 5.6x a year ago), is high, particularly considering a business model that faces secular pressures. Moody's projects that the company's leverage will rise to the 7x-8x range by the end of 2023, despite continued restructuring and cost cuts. The ratings continue to garner support from the company's large scale, strong relationships with its clients and multiyear contracts varying between 2-4 years for most of its clients, and strong market positions in the print advertisement and check printing businesses.

The Caa3 CFR also reflects governance risks, including an aggressive financial strategy, concentrated ownership by MacAndrew & Forbes Holdings, Inc. (MacAndrews) and lack of board diversity and independence. Vericast has a track record of sponsor friendly transactions that have continued even as the company had underperformed expectations. Vericast also has had several related party transactions with its sponsor which have effectively diverted funds from the operating entity to the sponsor, including dividends, meaningful financial advisory fees and termination of a loan to MacAndrews without repayment in the past.

Moody's views Vericast liquidity as weak, constrained by Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow in 2022 and 2023, near term debt maturities, high debt service costs and a potential springing maturity of the ABL revolver in August 2023. Moody's projects that existing cash ($21 million as of 1 October 2022) and effective availability on the ABL may not be sufficient to fund projected negative free cash flow (approaching -$190 million in 2022 and nearly half of that in 2023), repay the $38 million term loan stub in November 2023, fund capital expenditures around $50 million, and pay mandatory debt amortization of around $13 million in Q4 2023, working capital, and basic cash needs over the next twelve months.

The company's ABL facility provides for borrowings of up to $250 million subject to a borrowing base. As of 1 October 2022, Vericast had $75 million drawn, leaving $94 million of availability after giving effect to the issuance of $8.9 million of outstanding letters of credit. The ABL revolver is subject to a springing fixed charge coverage ratio test of 1.0x that applies if excess availability falls below certain threshold. The threshold is calculated as the greater of (a) $15 million or (b) 10.0% of either the ABL commitment or borrowing base at such time, whichever is less. Moody's estimates that the deferral of the first lien term loan amortization will help improve the fixed charge ratio over the next for quarters but the headroom over the covenant requirement will be tight, should the covenant be tested in 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The first lien senior secured note due 2026 and the first lien secured term loans due 2023 and 2026 are rated Caa2 reflecting Vericast's probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of first and second lien secured debt and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The second lien senior secured notes due 2027 are rated Ca reflecting their junior position in the capital structure.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the risk of default remains high and recovery prospects could deteriorate if the company is unable to demonstrate progress turning around the business and improving free cash flow over the coming year. The depressed earnings as a result of weak advertising demand and inflationary pressure coupled with weak liquidity elevate the company's refinancing and default risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if earnings or liquidity continue to erode, if there is an increasing likelihood of a preemptive balance sheet restructuring, such as a distressed exchange, or a deterioration in creditors' recovery prospects.

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage materially declines and liquidity improves driven by improved operating results or due to a sustained improvement in the capital structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Vericast Corp. (Vericast) is a provider of check and check related products, direct marketing services and customized business and home office products. The company's LTM 3Q 2022 revenue was $2.4 billion. Vericast is owned by MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings, Inc. (MacAndrews), a wholly owned entity controlled by Ronald O. Perelman.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

