Moody's affirms Verisk's Baa2 long-term rating; outlook is stable

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Verisk Analytics, Inc.'s ("Verisk") long-term senior unsecured rating at Baa2. The outlook is stable.

On March 21, Verisk announced that it would focus upon being a global insurance-focused data analytics solutions provider, among other things. As a result, Moody's anticipates Verisk will sell, spin-off or otherwise dispose of its Energy and Specialized Markets business line. On February 21, Verisk announced the sale of its Financial Services business for $515.0 million in cash consideration, to be paid at closing. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and working capital adjustments. On January 21, Verisk entered into a stock purchase agreement to sell its 3E business, which is part of its Energy and Specialized Markets segment, in exchange for potential aggregate cash consideration of up to $950 million. Moody's expects the net cash proceeds from the announced and expected business dispositions will be used to reduce revolving credit facility loans, fund acquisitions, be returned to shareholders through stock repurchases and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Although Verisk will reduce its revenue scale and service line diversity, while also nudging debt to EBITDA up to around 2.6 times initially, already very high profitability rates will be boosted, the organic revenue growth profile will be improved and earnings volatility will be reduced once it completes the announced and anticipated divestitures, creating a balance of positive and negative credit factors that drive today's affirmation of the Baa2 long term rating," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

Verisk's Baa2 long-term rating reflects its must-have US property and casualty ("P&C") insurance and other industry data and analytics sold through recurring subscriptions to a long-standing customer base. The highly scalable, comprehensive, and hard-to-duplicate P&C claims database amassed over four decades of operations serves all major P&C insurance providers, reinforcing Verisk's strong competitive position. Moody's expects impressive EBITDA-margins of over 55%, debt to EBITDA dropping to below 2.5 times and about $600 million of free cash flow in 2022, providing strong rating support despite the diminished revenue diversity following several announced or anticipated business line dispositions.

Verisk's rating benefits from its market position as the leading aggregator and provider of actuarial and underwriting data for the US P&C industry. The company's customers include all of the top 100 US P&C insurance providers. Given its broad, deep, and growing proprietary databases on insurance premiums and claims amassed over decades, with claims data furnished by all of the leading P&C insurers, Verisk provides the tools and analytics that help P&C insurers establish coverage ranges, issue policies, and manage their risk of loss. Verisk has essentially established the standard policy language used within the industry while ensuring that all rules and rates comply with the applicable legal and state regulatory requirements. Verisk is embedded in the US P&C industry, helping it maintain extraordinary rates of profitability, with segment EBITDA margins of well over 50% in its core P&C business, and very high customer retention.

Verisk does not have a material or unusual environmental impact. The company maintains a set of ESG objectives as part of its core operating strategy and participates in several ESG initiatives including the UN Global Compact and the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Reputational risks surrounding data security, completeness and correctness are important social risks for Verisk as it is a data, analysis, and software provider. A loss of confidence by its customers in its data security and related matters could severely diminish its reputation. The loss of reputation could lead to customer losses, declining pricing power and encourage investment by competitors and new market entrants. The company invests in its data security and believes it has a state-of-the-art hybrid cloud IT environment that maximizes security versus threats. The company has never reported a large data security breach.

Moody's consider Verisk's financial policies somewhat aggressive relative to many Baa2-rated issuers. The large number of divestitures, acquisitions and cash invested in M&A and share repurchases during the past several years have caused leverage to rise intermittently and cash balances to be modest. Although financial leverage may increase temporarily to above 3 times to finance acquisitions, Moody's expects Verisk to have a credible plan for deleveraging within the 12 to 24 months following the close of an acquisition. Acquisitions are likely to be focused on enhancing its main Insurance business segment. In addition to paying about $180 million of annual shareholder dividends, Moody's expects that the company will continue to pursue opportunistic share repurchases. Moody's anticipates Verisk will boost returns to shareholders through stock repurchases with divestiture proceeds in 2022. As a public company, Verisk provides transparency into its governance, financial results, and goals. The board of directors is controlled by independent directors.

Moody's views Verisk's liquidity profile as excellent. Support is provided by about $600 million of free cash flow expected in 2022, around $500 million available under its $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolver expiring in August 2024 and $280 million of cash as of December 31, 2021. Access to the revolver is subject to financial and other covenants, including a maximum consolidated funded debt leverage ratio (as defined in the agreement) of 3.5 to 1.0. We expect Verisk will maintain a wide cushion of compliance under the covenants. Verisk's $350 million 4.125% unsecured notes mature in September 2022. Existing liquidity sources could comfortably repay the notes if the company does not refinance the maturing notes with new notes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA around 2.5 times and mid-to-high single-digit range organic revenue growth to drive healthy free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered if Moody's anticipates: 1) Verisk will maintain strong organic revenue and EBITDA growth; 2) debt to EBITDA will be sustained at approximately 2.0 times; and 3) conservative financial policies, including pursuing only modest-sized debt-financed acquisitions.

A ratings downgrade could result if Moody's expects: 1) lower organic revenue growth; 2) rates of profitability will deteriorate; or 3) debt to EBITDA will remain above 3.0 times on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: Verisk Analytics, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial services industries. Moody's expects 2022 revenue of over $3.0 billion.

