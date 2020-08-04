Moody's affirms Veritas' B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Veritas Bermuda Ltd.'s ("Veritas") ratings including its B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"). The company is refinancing its existing senior secured term loans with a combination of new senior secured term loans and other senior secured debt. Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the new secured term loans, the same as the existing term loan ratings. The affirmation reflects the strong cash generating potential, improving margins and strong cash balances despite continued declines in revenues. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Veritas's B3 CFR is driven by its high leverage, declining revenues and challenges from an evolving storage software market. Leverage as of April 3, 2020 is estimated around 6x pro forma for run rate cost savings and excluding certain restructuring costs, but around 8x before those addbacks. Though Moody's expects declining revenue trends, cost reductions, should drive actual leverage to improve modestly but remain elevated. The high leverage is offset to some degree by large cash balances (estimated $568 million at closing of the transaction).

The ratings also consider Veritas's leading market position as a provider of backup and recovery software and its entrenched position within enterprise customers' critical IT infrastructure. However, the storage management software market is shifting, and solutions provided by new entrants and new technologies may erode Veritas's leading market position over time. Moody's expects revenues in Veritas's core NetBackup and appliance product lines (around 61% of revenues) to continue to face competitive headwinds from the shift of workloads to the cloud, but remain relatively stable, while its remaining lines continue to decline, resulting in overall mid-single digit revenue declines over the next 12 -18 months.

Veritas is owned by investment funds of private equity firm, The Carlyle Group and does not have an independent board of directors. Though financial policies will likely remain aggressive as evidenced by the high leverage, Carlyle has left substantial cash balances at the company while attempting to turn around revenue declines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for moderate declines in revenue offset to some degree by cost improvements over the next 18 months. The ratings could be upgraded if performance stabilizes, leverage is on track to fall below 6.5x and free cash flow to debt is on track to exceed 5%. The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is expected to exceed 8x for an extended period or free cash flow is expected to be negative (with some cushion while cash balances remain strong).

Liquidity is good with an estimated $568 million of cash as of closing and an undrawn $250 million revolving credit facility. Free cash flow is expected to be positive over the next 12 months.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Veritas Bermuda Ltd.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Veritas Bermuda Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Veritas Bermuda Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Veritas Bermuda Ltd., headquartered in Santa Clara, California is a provider of storage management, and backup and recovery software. Veritas is owned by investment funds of the private equity firm, The Carlyle Group. Veritas generated approximately $2 billion of revenue in the LTM period ended April 3,, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

