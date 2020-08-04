Moody's affirms Veritas' B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Veritas Bermuda Ltd.'s ("Veritas") ratings including
its B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"). The company
is refinancing its existing senior secured term loans with a combination
of new senior secured term loans and other senior secured debt.
Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the new secured term loans,
the same as the existing term loan ratings. The affirmation reflects
the strong cash generating potential, improving margins and strong
cash balances despite continued declines in revenues. The outlook
is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Veritas's B3 CFR is driven by its high leverage, declining
revenues and challenges from an evolving storage software market.
Leverage as of April 3, 2020 is estimated around 6x pro forma for
run rate cost savings and excluding certain restructuring costs,
but around 8x before those addbacks. Though Moody's expects
declining revenue trends, cost reductions, should drive actual
leverage to improve modestly but remain elevated. The high leverage
is offset to some degree by large cash balances (estimated $568
million at closing of the transaction).
The ratings also consider Veritas's leading market position as a provider
of backup and recovery software and its entrenched position within enterprise
customers' critical IT infrastructure. However, the storage
management software market is shifting, and solutions provided by
new entrants and new technologies may erode Veritas's leading market position
over time. Moody's expects revenues in Veritas's core
NetBackup and appliance product lines (around 61% of revenues)
to continue to face competitive headwinds from the shift of workloads
to the cloud, but remain relatively stable, while its remaining
lines continue to decline, resulting in overall mid-single
digit revenue declines over the next 12 -18 months.
Veritas is owned by investment funds of private equity firm, The
Carlyle Group and does not have an independent board of directors.
Though financial policies will likely remain aggressive as evidenced by
the high leverage, Carlyle has left substantial cash balances at
the company while attempting to turn around revenue declines.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for moderate declines
in revenue offset to some degree by cost improvements over the next 18
months. The ratings could be upgraded if performance stabilizes,
leverage is on track to fall below 6.5x and free cash flow to debt
is on track to exceed 5%. The ratings could be downgraded
if leverage is expected to exceed 8x for an extended period or free cash
flow is expected to be negative (with some cushion while cash balances
remain strong).
Liquidity is good with an estimated $568 million of cash as of
closing and an undrawn $250 million revolving credit facility.
Free cash flow is expected to be positive over the next 12 months.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Veritas Bermuda Ltd.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Veritas Bermuda Ltd.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Veritas Bermuda Ltd.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Veritas Bermuda Ltd., headquartered in Santa Clara,
California is a provider of storage management, and backup and recovery
software. Veritas is owned by investment funds of the private equity
firm, The Carlyle Group. Veritas generated approximately
$2 billion of revenue in the LTM period ended April 3,,
2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Matthew B. Jones
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653