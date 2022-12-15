Moody's affirms Veritas's B3 rating; outlook revised to negative

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Veritas NL Intermediate Holdings B.V.'s ("Veritas") ratings including its B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") and revised its outlook to negative from stable. The negative outlook reflects the challenges and costs the company faces revitalizing its product lineup in addition to the revenue and cash flow headwinds from a transition to a subscription model and rising interest rates. The affirmation of the ratings reflects the still sizeable cash balance ($521 million as of September 30, 2022) and Veritas's entrenched position as a back-up and recovery software provider to complex data center installations across the world.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Veritas's B3 CFR is driven by the company's high financial leverage, challenges from an evolving enterprise storage software market, and Moody's expectation of declining revenues over the next two years. Leverage as of September 2022 is around 7x. The company is ramping up investment in R&D and sales which will drive a significant decline in EBITDA and cash flow over the next 12-24 months. While the goal of the investment is to modernize the portfolio and improve sales, financial metrics will weaken significantly during the investment period with leverage exceeding 10x and free cash flow trending significantly negative over the next 18-24 months. The deteriorating metrics are offset to some degree by the company's very large cash balance, which should fund most shortfalls through this process.

Veritas benefits from its leading market position as a provider of backup and recovery software and entrenched position within enterprise customers' critical IT infrastructure. However, the storage management software market is shifting, and solutions provided by new entrants and new technologies have been eroding Veritas's leading market position.

Moody's expects revenues in Veritas's core NetBackup and appliance product lines (around 65% of revenues) to continue facing competitive challenges as workloads shift to the cloud, but still remain relatively stable, with mixed but overall declining revenues in its other product lines. While the current investment program has the potential to stabilize and possibly grow revenues longer term, Moody's expects mid-single digit or higher revenue declines over the next 12-18 months exacerbated by ongoing shift to a subscription model and foreign exchange headwinds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if performance stabilizes, leverage is on track to be sustained below 6.5x and free cash flow to debt is on track to exceed 5%. The ratings could be downgraded if revenues do not show signs of stabilizing, if leverage is expected to exceed 8x for an extended period or free cash flow is expected to be negative (with some cushion while cash balances remain strong) for an extended period. Excessive negative cash flow could also drive a downgrade particularly without a clear path to returning to positive levels. While the strong cash balances provide some cushion to fund shortfalls temporarily, the balances are not sufficient to solve for excess debt in the capital structure or address the 2025 debt maturities..

Liquidity is good based on an estimated $521 million of cash and equivalents as of September 2022 and an undrawn revolver. This liquidity helps to mitigate Moody's expectation of strongly negative free cash flow over the next twelve months. As part of the 2021 refinancing, the company extended maturity on its $183 million revolving credit facilities to March 2025. Veritas's term loan and secured note maturity is in September 2025.

Veritas's ESG credit impact score (CIS-4) is highly negative, primarily driven by governance risks. Governance risks arise from operating challenges as well as high leverage levels and associated aggressive financial policies of its private equity owner, The Carlyle Group. Moderately negative social risks stem from potential cybersecurity breaches and access to skilled talent.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Veritas NL Intermediate Holdings B.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Veritas NL Intermediate Holdings B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Veritas NL Intermediate Holdings B.V. (previously Veritas Bermuda Ltd.), headquartered in Santa Clara, California is a provider of storage management, and backup and recovery software. Veritas is principally owned by investment funds of the private equity firm, The Carlyle Group. Veritas generated approximately $1.7 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

