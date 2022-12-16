info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Verizon's Baa1 rating, upgrades debt of GTE LLC assumed by Verizon to Baa1; outlook stable

16 Dec 2022

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed Verizon Communications Inc.'s (Verizon) Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings and its Prime-2 rating for commercial paper. With the November 2021 distribution of all of the assets and liabilities of Verizon's subsidiary, GTE LLC (GTE), to Verizon and the subsequent dissolution of GTE, Verizon became the successor obligor on GTE's remaining outstanding debt balance of $250 million of 6.94% notes due April 15, 2028 (GTE Notes). Prior to this dissolution, the GTE Notes were guaranteed by Verizon but the terms of that guarantee stipulated a five day cure period following default by GTE, a factor which Moody's considered a weakness and resulted in a one notch lower rating of Baa2 for the GTE Notes from Verizon's Baa1 rating. Today's rating action upgrades these remaining GTE Notes to Baa1 from Baa2. The outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Verizon Communications Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Verizon Communications Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Verizon Communications Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Verizon's Baa1 long-term debt rating reflects its significant scale, extensive assets, predictable cash flow and strong market position, including its leading position in the US wireless market. Verizon has consistently demonstrated the ability, willingness and discipline to maintain capital investment intensity sufficient to improve network infrastructure to defend its market position against disruptive technology, shifting consumer demand and intense competition. Verizon has historically grown EBITDA with steady improvements in network and operational performance, as well as from cost reduction initiatives. While free cash flow growth will be aided by declining capital intensity beginning in 2023, steady EBITDA growth sufficient enough to drive debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) steadily towards 3x is less certain given intense industry competition, inflation pressures and potential other risks tied to a slowing economy. Given Verizon's weak retail postpaid phone net subscriber additions in 2022, steady sequential improvement going forward will provide firmer evidence that the company is able to both defend and expand its industry leading market share and secure adequate returns on its sizable spectrum and other infrastructure investments.  

Verizon's sizable C-band spectrum investments in 2021 constrained its balance sheet and heightened the pressure on the company to monetize its spectrum assets and expand revenue and EBITDA growth. Verizon's 2021 debt-funded spectrum investment aggregated to a new investment obligation of $53 billion, as adjusted by Moody's and including associated clearing and incentive payments to satellite operators. Given the company's continued elevated debt leverage (Moody's adjusted), the Baa1 rating has very little cushion for execution missteps and/or additional leveraging events. Moody's recognizes that a portion of the 161 MHz of C-band spectrum assets Verizon won in the FCC auction will not be available to be deployed until December 2023. Moody's views spectrum as the most important core asset in a wireless network operator's portfolio, and given its irregular availability considers spectrum investments as akin to a company's strategic M&A activity. The company's deleveraging trajectory will depend on its ability to boost revenue from its existing customer base through upgrades, expand its share of industry subscribers and successfully deploy 5G technologies to drive revenue growth from new end markets, including in fixed wireless access (FWA) and multi-access edge computing (MEC). While Verizon is benefiting from strong growth in its FWA access business in 2022, growth from MEC and other evolving markets will likely continue to grow more slowly. Verizon's recent increase in subscriber administrative fees and prices on metered plans (to incent customers to upgrade to higher priced unlimited plans) did notch disconnects higher in the third quarter of 2022, but the resulting revenue boost from the existing subscriber base has been incrementally helpful and a modest indication of some pricing power. However, current wireless industry competitive dynamics suggest Verizon's ability to achieve higher revenue and EBITDA growth levels may be more difficult in a slowing economy.

As Verizon operates in a fast-evolving and competitive telecom environment, Moody's views the company's network investments as supportive of maintaining a strong competitive position. Moody's believes Verizon has the ability and willingness to reduce debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) steadily and commensurate with availability and follow-on commercial development of its new spectrum capacity position in the evolving 5G telecom era. Verizon remains publicly committed to a company-calculated net unsecured debt to EBITDA target range (non-GAAP) of 1.75x to 2.0x, defined as net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). With a cash balance of $2.1 billion at the end of September 30, 2022, this company-calculated metric was 2.7x at September 30, 2022 and only flat compared with the comparable period in 2021. This company-defined net leverage target also remains near its 2.8x peak. Moody's believes the company's ability to drive this to the 2.0x level at the higher end of its targeted range will take two or more years and can only be reached more quickly with the delivery of more consistent revenue growth rates. On a Moody's adjusted basis, Moody's currently projects debt/EBITDA of 3.4x at year-end 2022, falling to 3.3x by year-end 2023. This high debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) is predominantly a result of Verizon's debt funding of an approximate $45 billion obligation for 161 MHz of C-band licenses following the February 24, 2021 completion of the FCC's C-band auction of a total 280 MHz of mid-band spectrum in the 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz frequency range. Moody's also treated approximately $7.5 billion of associated clearing and incentive payments to satellite operators, which are tied to Verizon's C-band spectrum investment obligations, as funded debt for an aggregate financing obligation tied to the C-band spectrum of about $53 billion. The clearing and incentive payments are to be paid in unequal installments through 2024 and may have minor timing uncertainty.

Verizon's consolidated revenue grew 4.0% in Q3 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, with wireless service revenue growth and higher wireless equipment revenue offsetting wireline declines. Verizon's company-reported adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat (down 37 basis points) in Q3 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, and down 1.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with the comparable period in 2021. The EBITDA pressure is tied to increases in costs, including those related to low or slightly negative margin wireless equipment sales related to upgrades and an intense wireless competitive environment where heavy device promotional activity has predominated in 2022. Moody's deleveraging assumptions for Verizon have been driven by EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) expansion from steady wireless service revenue growth, flattening of legacy wireline contraction, new product and end market growth and efficiency benefits from cost cutting initiatives. While the difficulty of delivering stronger EBITDA growth has been evident in 2022, Verizon's strategic actions to date could drive better traction in 2023 with good execution.

Moody's expects that Verizon's capital intensity will peak in 2022 and decline in 2023 as its capital investing cycle ends. Annual dividend increases are expected to remain modest, enabling free cash flow to increase with lower capital investing. Verizon is expected to continue to transform its network in a capital efficient manner to achieve optimal operational outcomes while also addressing future market and strategic needs.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Verizon will maintain its strong market position, deliver improving subscriber trends, reinvest into the business, and deliver steadily rising revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow growth from development of its network assets to drive modest deleveraging in 2023 with solid and sustained deleveraging thereafter.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) declines to 2.5x and free cash flow as a percentage of debt rises above 5%, both on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if Verizon's capacity to monetize its new spectrum assets and execute its growth strategy were challenged such that debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) was expected to be sustained above 3x, including as a result of additional debt funded investments, or if free cash flow was to turn negative for an extended period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Verizon Communications Inc., the second largest telecommunications provider in the US, has its headquarters in New York City. The company manages its operations primarily through two strategic business units: Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wireline communications services and products to retail customers and resellers. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products and other services to businesses, government customers and wireless and wireline carriers across the US and internationally. Verizon's combined Consumer and Business wireless services are provided across one of the most extensive wireless networks in the US. Over the last 12 months ended September 30, 2022 Verizon generated $135.7 billion of revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Mack, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com