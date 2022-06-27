Moody's affirms Vermaat's B3 CFR; outlook changed to stable from negative

Paris, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Vincent Midco BV (Vermaat or the company), a leading provider of premium catering services in The Netherlands, with a growing presence in France. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the B2 ratings on the backed senior secured first lien term loan B and backed senior secured multi currency revolving credit facility (RCF) both due 2026 at Vincent Bidco BV, a direct subsidiary of Vincent Midco BV. The outlook on both entities has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectations that the continued recovery in revenue and earnings following the lifting of sanitary restrictions in Vermaat's main countries of operations in March and April 2022 will support deleveraging to around 7x (Moody's adjusted leverage) by 2023 and that Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt will begin to turn positive. These level of credit metrics will better position Vermaat's CFR in the B3 category, although still at the weaker end.

Moody's expects Vermaat's revenue and earnings will continue to recover. The rating agency's base case assumes no recurrence of significant Covid related operating restrictions and this supports the company's earnings recovery. This is a social consideration under Moody's ESG framework and was a key driver behind today's rating action.

However, Moody's anticipates that market conditions for Vermaat will nevertheless be challenging over the next 12-18 months, primarily due to a weaker macroeconomic environment, but also because the company's revenues are likely to be constrained by continuing elevated levels of remote working, as well as wage inflation within its cost base and potential staff shortages. In Moody's view, Vermaat has had a good operating track record, underpinned by strong execution capabilities to date and Moody's expects this will help the company deal with these pressures.

The B3 CFR also reflects Vermaat's adequate liquidity profile and the absence of debt maturities before 2026, which give the company some time to grow back into a more sustainable capital structure – namely Moody's adjusted leverage below 7x, EBITA/interest of above 1.0x and an ability to generate positive FCF on a recurring basis. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA was 15.5x at year-end 2021, improving to 14.5x as of 24 April 2022 (Q1 2022). Vermaat also has a good track record in limiting cash burn since the outset of the pandemic as reflected by a cumulative negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of around €20 million over 2020-2021.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Vermaat's liquidity as adequate. As of 24 April 2022, the company had cash balances of €34 million and €75 million available under the backed senior secured RCF due 2026. The backed senior secured RCF is the nearest material debt maturity.

The company will need to comply with a net first lien leverage covenant set at 10.25x and tested quarterly from Q2 2022 when the backed senior secured RCF is used by 40%. In December 2020, Vermaat received a waiver on its springing covenant until Q2 2022 and had to comply with a financial covenant of minimum liquidity of €21 million for this period. Moody's expects Vermaat to maintain comfortable covenant headroom when the springing net leverage covenant will be reinstated.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior secured first lien term loan B and the backed senior secured RCF are rated B2 - one notch above the B3 CFR - reflecting their first ranking, ahead of the second lien term loan. The backed senior secured first lien term loan B benefit from first ranking transaction security over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables of material subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. However, the backed senior secured first lien debt benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Vermaat's credit metrics will recover to levels more commensurate with the B3 CFR over the next 12-18 months, notably a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 7.0x, and positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow.

Moody's forecasts do not assume further government restrictions such as remote working requirements and travel restrictions, which would likely further impede a recovery in the company's revenue and profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could materialise over time if sustained positive organic growth momentum lead to (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing closer to 6.0x on a sustained basis, and (2) a solid liquidity profile including Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of around 5%.

A downgrade could materialise if operating performance do not materially improve over the next 12-18 months leading to (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining sustainably above 7.0x, or (2) weaker liquidity or negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Vermaat is the market leader in premium catering and hospitality services in The Netherlands, with a growing presence in France following the acquisition of Serenest in March 2021. It generated revenue of €224 million in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Kang, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

