Moody's affirms VetCor's B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of VetCor Professional Practices LLC ("VetCor"), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), the B2 ratings on the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities, and the Caa2 rating on the senior secured second lien term loan. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation of the B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects VetCor's very high financial leverage and aggressive financial policies, reflecting a debt financed roll-up acquisition strategy and private equity ownership. These risk considerations are partially offset by the company's diversified geographic footprint and favorable long-term trends in the pet services industry. VetCor's solid liquidity profile, and proven track record of successfully consolidating independent veterinary practices also supports the ratings.

Following is a summary of Moody's rating actions for VetCor Professional Practices LLC:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: VetCor Professional Practices LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 2nd lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: VetCor Professional Practices LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

VetCor Professional Practices LLC's ("VetCor") B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its very high financial leverage with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 7.4x for the LTM period ended March 31, 2022. Moody's anticipates that VetCor's aggressive financial policies will persist, reflecting the company's debt financed roll-up acquisition strategy and private equity ownership. Moody's expects increased competition for acquisitions from other veterinary hospital aggregators to keep acquisition multiples elevated, which may increase the risk of the company's acquisitive strategy over time.

VetCor benefits from the company's broad geographic footprint with over 520 locally branded animal hospitals across 38 states. The ratings are also supported by favorable long-term trends in the pet services industry that underpin healthy same-store sales growth prospects in the low-to-mid-single digit percent range. VetCor's ratings also benefit from strong recurring revenue supporting consistent positive free cash flow generation, and a proven track record of successfully consolidating independent veterinary practices.

Social and governance considerations are material to VetCor's credit profile. Growth in the number of US households that own pets provides for a favorable long term trend in the pet care sector that underpins healthy same-store sales growth. Among governance considerations, VetCor's financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in its ongoing strategy to supplement organic growth with primarily debt-funded acquisitions.

VetCor's very good liquidity profile is supported by a track record of consistent free cash flow generation. Moody's expects the company to produce free cash flow in the range of $80 to $90 million over the next 12 months, providing sufficient coverage for the required 1% mandatory amortization of its first lien term loan of approximately $12 million, annually. VetCor's liquidity is further supported by $14 million in cash, and an undrawn $75 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2024.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage will remain very high as VetCor will continue to use debt to fund acquisitions of private veterinary practices, but that the company's relatively stable business profile along with sustained positive free cash flow will support the company's very good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained revenue and earnings growth and continues to be successful in integrating acquisitions. A moderation of aggressive financial policies, including debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5 times, as well as sustained very good liquidity, could also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance deteriorates or liquidity weakens. Inability to manage its rapid growth, or if EBITA-to-interest falls below one times, could also put downgrade pressure on the company's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Norwell, Massachusetts, VetCor Professional Practices LLC ("VetCor") is a national veterinary hospital operator offering a range of medical products and services, with over 520 locally-branded animal hospitals in 38 states. The company also offers ancillary services including boarding and grooming, and the sale of pet food and other retail pet care products. VetCor generated revenues of approximately $957 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. The company is private, and is majority-owned by Harvest Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

