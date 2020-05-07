Moody's affirms Via Solutions Nord GmbH & Co. KG Baa2 rating, outlook changed to stable

London, 07 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 rating on Via Solutions Nord GmbH & Co. KG's (VSN or ProjectCo) EUR 429.1 million senior secured bonds. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

VSN is a special purpose company, which entered into a 30-year project agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany as the contracting authority, represented by Deutsche Einheit Fernstraßenplanungs- und -bau GmbH (DEGES), to fund the extension and operation of a section of the A7 motorway, north of Hamburg in Germany. VSN is owned 49% by HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions GmbH, 41% by DIF Infra 3 PPP 3 Luxembourg S.à.r.l., and 10% by KEMNA Bau Andreae GmbH & Co. KG.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 9 December 2019 VSN successfully opened the A7 PPP project road to traffic, reaching completion before the longstop date of 30 December 2019 under the financing agreements, the construction agreement (as amended 14 November 2018), and the project agreement (as defined under a Supplementary Agreement 14/16 November 2018). Absent completion prior to 30 December 2019, the project would have been in default under these agreements.

The acceptance documents between VSN and the EPC contractor, a joint venture formed by HOCHTIEF Solutions AG (70%), KEMNA Bau Andreae GmbH & Co. KG (20%), and Tesch Straßenbau GmbH & Co. KG (10%), were signed on 21 February 2020, resulting in "Completion" as defined in the Master Definitions Agreement. This milestone was achieved well in advanced of the due date of 30 March 2020.

Funding of the major maintenance and debt service reserve accounts is now completed, the pending shareholder loans have now been injected, and VSN has received all outstanding milestone payments from DEGES.

The project has a number of requirements remaining to be completed no later than 30 June 2020 under the amended agreements, including inter alia the pouring of noise-dampening, porous asphalt on certain sections, and remediation of defects on certain access roads. Most of these elements are of low complexity and are expected to be completed on time.

The affirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects the following credit strengths: (1) stable, availability-based revenue stream under a 25-year PPP agreement (post construction completion) with an investment grade-rated, government off-taker; (2) completion of the construction phase and opening to traffic in December 2019; and (3) typical creditor protections including reserves, limits on outside business activities, and a security package for the benefit of senior creditors.

These strengths are however partially offset by: (1) a highly leveraged financial structure, the risks of which are mitigated somewhat by typical project financing features; and (2) certain outstanding construction related issues, although most of these elements are of low complexity and are expected to be completed on time.

The change in the outlook to stable from negative reflects the confirmation of (1) completion of the construction phase; and (2) the transition to the operational phase since December 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade would be considered following a period of satisfactory operations, and substantially full receipt of availability payments, with financial metrics in line with Moody's base case.

Conversely, we could downgrade the rating if (1) deductions were to exceed expectations or (2) the project showed weaker financial metrics.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

