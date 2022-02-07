Moody's affirms Viapath's B3 CFR, upgrades first lien to B1

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Global Tel*Link Corporation's (doing business as "Viapath") B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Caa2 rating on the company's second lien senior secured bank facilities. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating on the company's first lien senior secured bank facilities to B1 from B2. The outlook is stable.

The company has recently raised an additional $215 million of second lien senior secured bank facilities to fund a dividend payment to parent American Securities.

The upgrade of the rating on the first lien credit facility to B1 from B2 reflects the additional debt cushion provided by the new second lien credit facility in a default scenario.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Global Tel*Link Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5) from (LGD6)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Global Tel*Link Corporation

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Global Tel*Link Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Viapath's B3 CFR reflects (1) the company's niche industry focus, and the strong competitive and regulatory pressures that exist in the mature prison telecommunications market; (2) the company's financial policy, with debt funded dividend expected to continue to occur intermittently and stunt the company's deleveraging trends; (3) the regulatory risk of a highly scrutinized industry, as evidenced again recently in the FCC's reduction of interstate rates.

Viapath's B3 CFR also reflects the company's (1) leading market position and its stable base of contracted revenue; (2) high growth in the tablet product more than offsetting pressures in legacy products; (3) good leverage profile with Moody's debt/EBITDA expected to reach 5.5x in 2022 despite negative EBITDA impact from the recent FCC rate cuts.

Viapath's market share of prison and jail communication services is approximately 50% based on inmate population. This establishes the company as the clear leading service provider in the inmate telecommunications sector. This said, competition is fierce and contract wins are sometimes challenged in court by competition. Growth at Viapath has been constrained largely due to the maturity of the industry and competition, primarily from Aventiv Technologies, LLC (Aventiv, B3 stable). The industry players, mainly Viapath and Aventiv, (the others being smaller operators), compete on price, commissions, service, and to some extent on type and level of technology offerings.

Expansion of the company's non-traditional phone services such as payment services solutions and tablet-based offerings are catalysts for revenue growth. Tablet take up has ramped up materially over the past year, aided by the COVID-19 pandemic which made in person visitations harder. At the end of September 2021, (including contracts where installation is in progress and which may not fully generate revenue until Q1 2023) the company had around 57% of its addressable population signed up to the tablet product vs. 38% in September 2020. Growth in tablet revenue has fueled EBITDA growth and allowed the company to deleverage. The new second lien debt, raised for the dividend payment, means that leverage is likely to increase again to around 5.5x in 2022.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Viapath will maintain good liquidity, generate stable free cash flow, maintain existing market share, and sustain leverage below 6.5x.

We anticipate that Viapath will have good liquidity over the next 12 months, supported by $50.3 million of balance sheet cash as of 30 September 2021 and our expectation of positive free cash flow of around $25 million in 2022. The company maintains a $40 million revolving line of credit which we do not expect the company to draw on. The company's term loans have no financial covenants, while the revolver is subject to a springing maximum first lien net leverage test set at 6x. The company has no near-term maturities, with the next earliest maturity being the revolving credit facility due November 2023.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of 1st lien and 2nd lien secured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The B1 rating on the first lien senior secured debt reflects its priority ranking ahead of the Caa2 rated second lien senior secured debt and Moody's expectation that the company will not seek to increase its proportion of first lien debt. The rating on the first lien could be downgraded should the proportion of senior to junior debt increase, even moderately, in the future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Viapath maintains very good liquidity, steady EBITDA growth, and adopts a financial policy that would see leverage (Moody's adjusted) sustainably maintained below 5.5x.

Moody's could downgrade Viapath's ratings if leverage exceeds 6.5x (Moody's adjusted) or should free cash flow weaken materially.

Viapath (previously Global Tel*Link Corporation), based in Falls Church, VA, is a leading provider of telecommunications services to incarcerated individuals and administrators in correctional facilities in the US. Viapath is owned and controlled by the private equity firm, American Securities. The firm acquired Viapath in a leveraged buyout transaction in 2011. In the last twelve months to 30 September 2021, the company reported revenue of $811 million and EBTIDA of around $278 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

