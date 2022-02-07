Moody's affirms Viapath's B3 CFR, upgrades first lien to B1

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
Global Tel*Link Corporation's (doing business as "Viapath")
B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) and the Caa2 rating on the company's second lien senior
secured bank facilities. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded
the rating on the company's first lien senior secured bank facilities
to B1 from B2. The outlook is stable.
The company has recently raised an additional $215 million of second
lien senior secured bank facilities to fund a dividend payment to parent
American Securities.
The upgrade of the rating on the first lien credit facility to B1 from
B2 reflects the additional debt cushion provided by the new second lien
credit facility in a default scenario.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Global Tel*Link Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5) from (LGD6)
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Global Tel*Link Corporation
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Global Tel*Link Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Viapath's B3 CFR reflects (1) the company's niche industry
focus, and the strong competitive and regulatory pressures that
exist in the mature prison telecommunications market; (2) the company's
financial policy, with debt funded dividend expected to continue
to occur intermittently and stunt the company's deleveraging trends;
(3) the regulatory risk of a highly scrutinized industry, as evidenced
again recently in the FCC's reduction of interstate rates.
Viapath's B3 CFR also reflects the company's (1) leading market
position and its stable base of contracted revenue; (2) high growth
in the tablet product more than offsetting pressures in legacy products;
(3) good leverage profile with Moody's debt/EBITDA expected to reach
5.5x in 2022 despite negative EBITDA impact from the recent FCC
rate cuts.
Viapath's market share of prison and jail communication services
is approximately 50% based on inmate population. This establishes
the company as the clear leading service provider in the inmate telecommunications
sector. This said, competition is fierce and contract wins
are sometimes challenged in court by competition. Growth at Viapath
has been constrained largely due to the maturity of the industry and competition,
primarily from Aventiv Technologies, LLC (Aventiv, B3 stable).
The industry players, mainly Viapath and Aventiv, (the others
being smaller operators), compete on price, commissions,
service, and to some extent on type and level of technology offerings.
Expansion of the company's non-traditional phone services such
as payment services solutions and tablet-based offerings are catalysts
for revenue growth. Tablet take up has ramped up materially over
the past year, aided by the COVID-19 pandemic which made
in person visitations harder. At the end of September 2021,
(including contracts where installation is in progress and which may not
fully generate revenue until Q1 2023) the company had around 57%
of its addressable population signed up to the tablet product vs.
38% in September 2020. Growth in tablet revenue has fueled
EBITDA growth and allowed the company to deleverage. The new second
lien debt, raised for the dividend payment, means that leverage
is likely to increase again to around 5.5x in 2022.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Viapath will maintain good liquidity,
generate stable free cash flow, maintain existing market share,
and sustain leverage below 6.5x.
We anticipate that Viapath will have good liquidity over the next 12 months,
supported by $50.3 million of balance sheet cash as of 30
September 2021 and our expectation of positive free cash flow of around
$25 million in 2022. The company maintains a $40
million revolving line of credit which we do not expect the company to
draw on. The company's term loans have no financial covenants,
while the revolver is subject to a springing maximum first lien net leverage
test set at 6x. The company has no near-term maturities,
with the next earliest maturity being the revolving credit facility due
November 2023.
The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company,
as reflected in the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating,
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given
the mix of 1st lien and 2nd lien secured debt in the capital structure,
and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure.
The B1 rating on the first lien senior secured debt reflects its priority
ranking ahead of the Caa2 rated second lien senior secured debt and Moody's
expectation that the company will not seek to increase its proportion
of first lien debt. The rating on the first lien could be downgraded
should the proportion of senior to junior debt increase, even moderately,
in the future.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Viapath maintains very good liquidity,
steady EBITDA growth, and adopts a financial policy that would see
leverage (Moody's adjusted) sustainably maintained below 5.5x.
Moody's could downgrade Viapath's ratings if leverage exceeds 6.5x
(Moody's adjusted) or should free cash flow weaken materially.
Viapath (previously Global Tel*Link Corporation), based in Falls
Church, VA, is a leading provider of telecommunications services
to incarcerated individuals and administrators in correctional facilities
in the US. Viapath is owned and controlled by the private equity
firm, American Securities. The firm acquired Viapath in a
leveraged buyout transaction in 2011. In the last twelve months
to 30 September 2021, the company reported revenue of $811
million and EBTIDA of around $278 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christian Azzi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653