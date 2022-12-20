info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Victoria's B1 ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable

20 Dec 2022

London, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating and B1 rating of €250 million and €500 million backed senior secured notes issued by Victoria plc (Victoria or the company), a leading supplier of flooring products. The outlook on all ratings is changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the demand for flooring products will reduce in 2023, specifically in the EU and the UK due to weaker macroeconomic conditions, reduction in construction activity and, to less extent, refurbishment activity. Moody's expects that weaker demand and rising costs will make it more difficult for Victoria to sufficiently increase prices and protect its margins. More positively, the rating agency expects that volume declines will be relatively limited given Victoria's focus on more resilient refurbishment segment as opposed to new build. Moody's also notes the company's growing exposure to the US market which has been performing stronger compared with Europe.

Victoria reported 7% like-for-like sales growth in the first half of financial year 2023, ending March, which has been driven by price increases. The company's underlying EBITDA reached £100.1 million compared with £84.5 million in the first half of financial year 2022. However, the growth was primarily driven by the contribution from recent acquisitions, in particular Balta's rug business and ceramic tiles manufacturer Graniser. The company's EBITDA margin in first half financial year 2023 decreased to 13% from 17.3% y-o-y, reflecting a diluting effect from the acquisitions and tougher business conditions, in particular in the Soft Flooring segment. As a result, Victoria's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA (leverage) pro-forma for the acquisition was around 4.9x, which compares with Moody's previous expectations of 4x-4.5x by the end of financial year 2023 and the downgrade trigger of 5x.

Victoria also had significantly negative free cash flow of £62 million in the first half, due to a combination of cost inflation and targeted investments in raw materials and finished goods to maintain the service levels for Victoria's customers. Moody's expects working capital inflow in the second half of financial year 2023 to partially offset the seasonal working capital outflows of the first half, and support free cash flow generation for the full year. The rating agency also expects Victoria to generate around £15-20 million free cash flow in financial year 2024, with a much smaller impact from working capital, due to the lower business growth compared to previous year.

Victoria's B1 CFR reflects: (1) leading positions within the fragmented European soft flooring and ceramic tiles markets; (2) focus on independent retail channels with greater customer diversity and pricing power; (3) low exposure to the new construction segment; and (4) flexible cost structure.

The rating also reflects the company's (1) degree of integration risk following a significant number of acquisitions, mitigated by positive track record on the past deals; (2) activities in mature markets with limited growth and competitive pressures; (3) sale of consumer discretionary items with exposure to the economic cycle; and (4) raw material and currency exposures, partly mitigated by hedging.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is good with £73 million of cash on the balance sheet as of end September, as well as fully an undrawn £150 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due February 2026. Moody's expects the company to generate moderately positive free cash over the next 12-18 months. The RCF is subject to a net leverage springing covenant that is tested when the RCF is over 40% drawn.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's backed senior secured notes are rated B1, in line with the B1 CFR. The £150 million super senior RCF ranks ahead of the backed senior secured notes. There is also other debt within the company's financial structure, largely relating to pension obligations and deferred consideration. Security largely comprises share pledges and a debenture over assets in the UK and Australia, and guarantees are provided from material companies representing at least 80% of turnover, EBITDA and gross assets.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook assumes that the company will continue to deliver positive organic growth in revenues and solid positive cash generation. It assumes that recent acquisitions will be integrated successfully. The outlook also assumes that the company will focus on adhering to its financial policy of maintaining net reported leverage at below 2.0x on a steady state basis and below 3.0x to finance acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade in the ratings is unlikely in the near-term given the negative outlook. Over time, it would require a sustained growth in revenues and profitability. Quantitatively the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces towards 3.5x, with EBIT / interest improving towards 3x and the company maintaining satisfactory liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage is sustained above 5x, if free cash flow / debt reduces towards zero for a prolonged period, or if liquidity concerns arise.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The company is LSE listed and subject to the UK Corporate Governance Code. The company's Board includes six members, including four non-executive directors. Geoffrey Wilding, the Executive Chairman, and Zachary Sternberg, a non-Executive Director and co-founder of the Spruce House Partnership, represent two largest shareholders who jointly own close to 40% of the company's shares.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Victoria plc was founded in 1895 in the United Kingdom, and is an international designer, manufacturer and distributor of flooring products across carpets, ceramic tiles, underlay, luxury vinyl tile, artificial grass and flooring accessories. Victoria is listed on AIM in London with a market capitalisation in excess of £500 million as of time of this publication. The company benefits from good geographic diversification, with more than 70% of its EBITDA generated from outside the UK. For the last twelve-month (LTM) period ended September 2022, the company generated £1,307 million of sales and £178 million of reported underlying EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Egor Nikishin, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
