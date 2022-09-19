Moody's affirms Viking's B3 CFR, outlook stable

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Viking Cruises Ltd ("Viking"), including its B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 senior secured rating and Caa2 senior unsecured rating. Moody's changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.

"The affirmations and stable outlook reflect Moody's expectation that Viking's EBITDA and cash flow will continue to improve through 2023, leading to improving credit metrics," said Moody's VP-Senior Analyst, Pete Trombetta. "Capacity increases from fleet growth, coupled with stronger pricing compared to 2019 levels, will lower debt/EBITDA to around 7.5x at the end of 2023,"continued Trombetta. The corporate family rating also reflects Moody's forecast that Viking's EBITDA will approximate 2019's $760 million in 2023 and free cash flow will be modestly positive. However, financial leverage will remain elevated because of the debt-funded fleet growth and other debt capital raised since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moody's belief that liquidity will remain adequate also supports the stable outlook.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Viking Cruises Ltd

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Viking Ocean Cruises Ltd.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Viking Ocean Cruises ship VII Ltd.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Viking Cruises Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Viking Ocean Cruises Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Viking Ocean Cruises ship VII Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Viking's corporate family rating ("CFR") reflects its weak credit metrics as a result of the impact of the pandemic. After pausing all cruise operations in March 2020, Viking restarted ocean cruise operations in May 2021 and river cruises in July 2021. It returned to operating all of its ocean vessels and most of its river vessels this spring. The CFR also reflects Moody's forecast of modest free cash flow that will continue to be pressured by higher fuel costs, increased interest burden and new ship capex. This will limit Viking's ability to materially reduce debt over the next two to three years. Viking's credit profile is supported by the company's adequate liquidity and historical willingness to bring in new equity partners as evidenced by equity raised in 2016 and 2021. The credit profile also reflects Viking's well-recognized brand name in both the premium segment of the river cruising and ocean cruising markets. Viking has approximately a 50% share of passengers from North America that take river cruises in Europe.

Viking has adequate liquidity, including cash of $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, or $1.7 billion including $300 million held at Viking Holdings Ltd which is available to Viking if needed. Moody's expects this level of cash is sufficient to cover the company's cash needs. Viking has not arranged a revolving credit facility. It has a history of holding significantly more cash than is needed for operations. We view alternate sources of liquidity as limited because we believe that while cruise ships as valuable long-term assets, it will be challenging to quickly sell ships to raise cash, if needed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance recovers to levels that would sustain debt/EBITDA at or below 5.5x while maintaining adequate liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorated in any way, or if debt/EBITDA does not improve to below 6.5x by the end of 2024.

Incorporated in Bermuda, Viking operated a fleet of 78 river cruise vessels and seven ocean or expedition ships as of June 30, 2022. Its river cruises operate in over 20 countries largely in Continental Europe. Historically, about 85% of its total river and ocean customers are sourced from North America. TPG Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board own minority interests (about 40% in the aggregate) in Viking Holdings Ltd, parent company of Viking Cruises. The remaining ownership is indirectly held under a trust in which founder, Torstein Hagen has a life interest. Net cruise revenues were about $1 billion for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

