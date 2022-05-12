Moody's affirms Virginia Commonwealth University Health System's Aa3; outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 assigned to Virginia Commonwealth University Health System's (VCUHS) outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable. VCUHS has approximately $654 million debt outstanding.

-RATINGS RATIONALE

-The affirmation of the Aa3 reflects Moody's expectations that continued benefits from the organization's clinical excellence will translate into widening patient draw and growing market capture. In addition, VCUHS' strong credit profile will remain undergirded by strategic and operational ties with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and the Commonwealth of Virginia. However, industrywide labor shortages and the effect of Omicron on volumes will prolong margin recovery that was anticipated for fiscal 2022 as the system continues to rebase its operating model after the sale of Virginia Premier. Given shortages in permanent staff and high costs for temporary labor, VCUHS' operating cashflow (OCF) margin will remain below historic levels through fiscal 2022 but incrementally rebuild to stronger levels thereafter. That said, the Aa3 expects that VCUHS will at least sustain its OCF margin in the mid-single digit range while executing on clinical and performance improvement strategies. VCUHS will maintain a strong absolute liquidity position which will provide above average coverage of modest leverage, though absolute and relative measures will temper with suppressed cashflow, elevated capital spend, and repayment of Medicare Advances. The rating is constrained by modest operating margins, a competitive market, and disproportionate reliance on enhanced supplemental reimbursement for indigent and Medicaid recipients.

-RATING OUTLOOK

-The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the OCF margin will remain in the mid-single digit range in fiscal 2022, but rebuild thereafter, assuming stable demand for services, strategic growth, performance improvement initiatives, and ongoing expense management. At the same time, the outlook assumes that the balance sheet and leverage metrics will remain favorable after repayment of Medicare advances.

-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- Substantially stronger cash flow margins which are sustained for a multi-year period

-- Material enterprise growth, greater geographic diversification, and reduction of reliance on Medicaid and other supplemental payments

-- Further build of balance sheet strength

-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- Inability to incrementally strengthen financial performance

-- Liquidity decline beyond current expectations

-- Material increase in debt, particularly if margins are not restored

-LEGAL SECURITY

-Bonds are secured by a revenue pledge from the obligated group which is comprised solely of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority (Authority). Bond covenants include a Long Term Debt Service Coverage Ratio of not less than 1.10 times.

-PROFILE

-VCUHS ($2.5 billion revenue in fiscal 2021) operates hospital and related health care facilities which serve as the primary teaching hospital facilities for the Schools of Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Pharmacy and the College of Health Professions of VCU. Collectively, the teaching, research and treatment facilities of the Authority, VCU and related entities constitute the VCU Medical Center, a major academic medical center located in the City of Richmond, Virginia. VCUHS' community hospitals include Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) in South Hill, VA and Tappahannock Hospital in Tappahannock, Virginia. VCUHS facilities provide a range of primary and tertiary services to the residents of central Virginia.

