Moody's affirms Virginia Mason Medical Center's (WA) Baa3; outlook stable

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Virginia Mason Medical Center's (WA) Baa3 revenue bond rating, on bonds issued by the Washington Health Care Facilities Authority. Virginia Mason Medical Center (VMMC) has a total of $393 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the Baa3 reflects our expectation that VMMC will continue to benefit from a number of well-established and continuing strengths which support the rating, including its unique strategic position and its affiliation with CommonSpirit Health (Baa1 positive). VMMC is currently facing a number of challenges, including weak operating performance, and the expectation that while results may improve over the next several quarters, margins will nevertheless remain at fairly modest levels, comparing poorly to historical results. An additional challenge is the deterioration of VMMC's liquidity balances, with unrestricted days cash on hand dropping to 96 days as of December 31, 2022, compared to 149 days as of fiscal year-end (FYE) 2020 (excluding short term advances). Furthermore, debt measures are weak and balance sheet measures are expected to remain modest over the near term.
Nevertheless, the rating and stable outlook have been affirmed due in part to a number of enduring underlying strengths, including: a physician oriented operating culture which gives it unique standing in its service area; a leading focus on Virginia Mason Production System (LEAN) -operating practices; a high-acuity mix of services; and a strong reputation which results in significant volumes coming from outside the Puget Sound region. VMMC is the leading provider of a large array of high acuity services in the Seattle area, despite the presence of a large number of competitors.
An additional factor supporting the rating and stable outlook is VMMC's relationship with CommonSpirit, which we expect to yield additional support and benefits. In 2020, VMMC exited from its affiliation with Yakima Memorial Medical Center, and in turn joined CommonSpirit Health on January 1, 2021. We believe the affiliation is accretive to VMMC, with VMMC benefiting from the management, organizational structure, and financial strategy of its parent, which are governance considerations under Moody's ESG framework. The obligated group securing VMMC's debt presently remains unchanged, and CommonSpirit is not legally obligated to pay debt service, though VMMC is integral to CommonSpirit's strategy in the Puget Sound and we believe CommonSpirit would likely provide financial support to VMMC if necessary.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that operating results will improve through the later half of the year and into 2024, that liquidity measures will not further decline, and that VMMC will pass its debt service coverage test at fiscal year-end (June 30). The stable outlook is further undergirded by the relative strength of VMMC's parent - CommonSpirit - with the expectation that VMMC will further benefit from synergies and other forms of support, resulting in a quicker recovery.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained improvement of operating measures
- Improvement of balance sheet and debt measures
- Joining CommonSpirit Health's obligated group
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to improve operating performance
- Further decline in liquidity
- Material additional debt
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receivables of the Obligated Group. At this time, the Obligated Group consists solely of Virginia Mason Medical Center. CommonSpirit Health (the corporate parent) and its other controlled entities - including Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH)- are not obligated on the bonds. The only financial covenant is an historic actual debt service coverage requirement of 1.2 times measured annually at the end of the fiscal year. Failure to satisfy the requirement results in an event of default. VMMC passed its most recent historic actual debt service coverage test measured on June 30, 2022.
PROFILE
VMMC is a Washington state not-for-profit corporation and a controlled affiliate of CommonSpirit Health (Baa1 positive), operating within the regional system VMFH, which VMMC joined on January 1, 2021. VMMC operates a 336-licenced bed hospital in downtown Seattle and eight additional regional medical centers located throughout the Puget Sound region. VMMC also includes a multi-specialty physician group with over 460 full-time equivalent, salaried physicians. In addition to VMMC, VMFH operates nine other hospitals in the Puget Sound region. In fiscal 2022, VMMC's operating revenues were approximately $1.2 billion. Total proforma revenues of VMFH were $4.0 billion.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
