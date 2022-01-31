Moody's affirms Virtusa's B3 CFR following debt-funded distribution; outlook is stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Austin Holdco
Inc.'s (dba "Virtusa", "the company")
B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability
of default rating ("PDR"), pro forma for the proposed
incremental debt issuance and dividend distribution. Moody's
also affirmed the B2 instrument rating on the senior secured first lien
credit facilities, including an upsized $1.2 billion
7-year term loan and a $125 million 5-year multi-currency
revolver, as well as the Caa2 instrument rating on the upsized $430
million 8-year senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains
stable.
Proceeds from the incremental debt facilities, including a $130
million add-on to the existing senior unsecured notes and a $590
million increase to the senior secured first lien term loan, along
with cash on hand, will be used to finance a $748 million
(roughly) dividend distribution, to repay an existing $13
million revolver draw and to pay transaction fees. Material changes
to the proposed capital structure could result in updates to the ratings.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Austin HoldCo Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Austin HoldCo Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATING RATIONALE
Virtusa's corporate family rating is constrained by high financial
leverage and weak free-cash-flow-to-debt metrics,
with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA expected around
7.1x as of March 2022 (pro forma for the proposed capital structure).
The negative credit impact from the incremental debt to fund a shareholder
dividend is partially offset by Virtusa's improved operating metrics over
the last twelve months, excluding one-time costs in connection
with the February 2021 leveraged buyout by private equity owner Baring
Private Equity Asia. The company has exceeded our initial growth
expectations and materially improved its profitability, with EBITDA
margin expected in the 15% - 16% range moving forward.
Strong demand for information technology (IT) services supporting cloud
migrations and other digital transformation initiatives (approximately
69% of revenue as of September 2021) will continue to provide tailwinds
to Virtusa's top line. Profitability has benefitted from shifting
resources to more efficient low-cost offshore delivery centers,
leveraging increased pricing power for new projects focused on digital
technologies, and other cost reduction initiatives. Further
margin improvements are expected to be limited, however, by
the prevalent skilled labor shortage in the IT services industry,
which will continue to pressure wages.
The company competes against larger global firms with deep pockets and
established niche players in a highly competitive IT services industry.
Virtusa's sector expertise and established client relationships within
the financial services, communications, media and healthcare
verticals support its competitive position. The historical focus
on these industries, however, has led to high customer concentration,
partially mitigated by the long-tenured nature of the relationships
and the ever-growing need for new IT capabilities. While
long-term demand for IT services will remain high, the company
is exposed to cyclical delays in IT spending during periods of economic
weakness. The COVID-19 downturn pressured revenue in fiscal
2021 (ending March 2021), but the pandemic has also accelerated
digital transformation spending, supporting long-term tailwinds.
The stable outlook reflects the expectation for double-digit percentage
revenue growth in fiscal 2022 (ending March 2022), moderating to
high single-digits in fiscal 2023. EBITDA margins are expected
to stabilize within the 15%-16% range (Moody's adjusted),
after a remarkable improvement over the last twelve months. Virtusa's
strong growth profile will support deleveraging, with debt/EBITDA
trending towards 6.5x over the next 12 months, in the absence
of leveraging transactions.
Liquidity is considered good given the expectation for a pro forma cash
balance around $45 million at close, free cash flow-to-debt
in the 4% - 5% range over the next 12 months,
and access to an undrawn $125 million revolver expiring in 2026.
Moody's does not expect the company will need to rely on revolver
borrowings, but the facility size is considered modest when compared
to pro forma annual fixed charges of roughly $90 million of cash
interest expense, approximately $31 million of capital expenditures,
and $12 million of 1% mandatory debt amortization payments
on the first lien term loan. The term loan has no financial maintenance
covenants and the revolver is subject to a 6.25x first lien net
leverage springing covenant when usage exceeds 35% ($43.75
million) that Moody's expects would maintain a sufficient compliance
cushion should it be tested.
The B2 ratings assigned to Virtusa's $125 million first lien senior
secured revolving credit facility expiring February 2026 and pro forma
$1.2 billion first lien senior secured term loan due February
2028 are one notch above the company's B3 CFR, reflecting the priority
position in the capital structure and the benefit from the loss absorption
provided by the pro forma $430 million senior unsecured notes due
December 2028. The Caa2 rating on the notes reflect their contractual
subordination to the first lien senior secured credit facility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if earnings grow consistently, with
stable EBITDA margins and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained
below 6x, while maintaining adequate liquidity. Free cash
flow-to-debt of 5% or above would also be required
to support an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded should liquidity weaken for any reason,
including negative free cash flow expectations or material reliance on
revolver borrowings. Evidence of a weakened competitive position,
such as deteriorating revenue, shrinking margins or the loss of
a major customer would also pressure the rating. The expectation
for adjusted debt-to-EBITDA above 8x on a sustained basis
could also lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts, Virtusa,
is a global digital engineering and information technology outsourcing
services provider with operations in 19 countries. For the twelve
months ended 30 September 2021, the company reported $1.4
billion in revenue. The company is privately held by majority owner
Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA).
