Moody's affirms Vista Outdoor's B2 CFR; changes outlook to positive

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
changed the rating outlook for Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista")
to positive from negative. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed
Vista's B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B2-PD
Probability of Default Rating, and its Caa1 senior unsecured notes
rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-2.
The positive outlook acknowledges Vista's improved EBITDA margin
following the completion of on-going restructuring efforts and
the company's demonstrated commitment to debt and leverage reduction.
Furthermore, Moody's expects Vista's operating performance
to meaningfully improve over the next 12-18 months as demand for
ammunition, Vista's largest business segment at roughly 50%
of pro forma fiscal year March 2020 revenue, continues to surge.
Moody's affirmed the ratings because of the high execution risks
associated with the acquisition of Remington's unprofitable ammunition
assets out of bankruptcy, the uncertainty around the duration of
ammunition tailwinds, and the challenges Vista faces in sustaining
organic revenue growth during normalized operating periods. Moody's
believes the pick-up in demand for ammunition, and to a lesser
degree the company's outdoor products, is temporary and Vista
will be subject to earnings volatility once the coronavirus pandemic eases
and demand levels normalize. These factors create some uncertainty
that the company can sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 4.0x.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Vista Outdoor Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....GTD Senior Unsecured Global Notes,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Vista Outdoor Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Vista's B2 CFR reflects its low debt-to-EBITDA leverage
of 3.4x for the twelve months ending June 2020 (excluding incremental
debt used to fund the acquisition of Remington's ammunition assets),
its improved operating cash flow generation after completing restructuring
initiatives and reducing debt and cash interest, and its leadership
position as one of the largest ammunition manufacturers in the US.
The ratings also reflect Vista's good competitive position with leading
brands in multiple niche outdoor product categories and favorable US outdoor
activity participation trends. Vista's credit profile is
constrained by the volatility in ammunition demand, difficulties
sustaining organic revenue in the competitive outdoor products market,
and societal risks of its ammunition products. Debt-to-EBITDA
leverage declined meaningfully from 5.0x at the end of fiscal March
2020 because of debt reduction, increased consumer demand for ammunition
and outdoor products related to the coronavirus, and the benefits
of cost efficiency initiatives. Moody's projects debt-to-EBITDA
in a 3.7x range in fiscal March 2022 assuming normalized demand
for ammunition, but the business volatility and Remington execution
risks create a broad range of uncertainty around this projection.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. The consumer durables industry is one
of the sectors most meaningfully affected by the coronavirus because of
exposure to discretionary spending.
Moody's believes social risk will remain high for Vista due to its participation
in the gun ammunition industry, although the risk has decreased
after its exit from firearms manufacturing after divesting Savage Arms
in July 2019.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, operating
performance declines materially after the ammunition demand tailwind ends,
the integration of the Remington assets weakens Vista's earnings,
or if management adopts a more aggressive financial policy. Debt/EBITDA
sustained above 5.0x, or adverse gun industry regulations
could also lead to a downgrade.
Ratings could be upgraded if Vista sustains stable ammunition market share,
produces organic growth with stable to higher margins in the outdoor products
segment, and successfully integrates and achieves sustained profitability
from the Remington assets. Vista would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA
below 4.0x factoring in ammunition demand volatility, and
generate comfortably positive free cash flow.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Vista Outdoor, based in Anoka, Minnesota, is a manufacturer
and marketer of ammunition and outdoor sports and recreation products.
The publicly-traded company produces a broad product line for the
biking, winter sports, hunting, shooting sports,
wildlife watching, archery, and golf markets. Major
brands include Bushnell, BLACKHAWK!, CamelBak,
Federal, and Camp Chef. Pro forma for the Remington assets,
revenue was approximately $2 billion for the last twelve months
ending June 30, 2020.
