Moody's affirms Vistra's B2 CFR following amend and extend proposal; outlook stable

Singapore, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Vistra Group Holdings (BVI) I Limited's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) following the company's announcement to amend and extend its first lien term loan and revolving credit facility.

Moody's has also affirmed Vistra's B2 rating on the first lien term loan and revolving credit facility, and its B3 rating on the second lien term loan.

The ratings outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"We view the proposed transaction as credit positive because it extends the company's debt maturity profile and is expected to be leverage neutral," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Analyst.

As announced on 14 September, the company plans to amend its existing first lien terms loans and revolving credit facilities to (1) reprice the existing facilities, (2) extend their maturity by three years to October 2025, and (3) increase the borrowings under both facilities and use those funds to repay its outstanding $69 million second lien term loan.

Vistra is also proposing to upsize its existing revolver and to relax its incremental debt basket, allowing the company to take on additional debt of up to either $135 million or 75% of consolidated EBITDA, whichever is higher. This is an increase from the current limit of $75 million.

"While the increase in debt capacity allows Vistra to increase leverage, securing more revolver availability also provides the company with significantly more financial flexibility during this period of macroeconomic uncertainty," adds Cheong.

The proposed amendment will likely result in a modest increase in interest costs. We estimate pro-forma interest coverage to be 2.3x compared to 2.5x in the twelve months to 30 June 2020. Since the transaction is leverage-neutral, Moody's does not expect any impact on its net leverage ratio.

The affirmation of Vistra's ratings reflects Moody's expectations that the company will have good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Vistra's high share of recurring revenues, combined with strong margins and low capital investment needs, translates into strong cash flow generation. Moody's expects Vistra's free cash flow generation and existing cash balances to be sufficient to cover its cash needs over the next 12-18 months.

Vistra's ratings also reflect its leading market position in the fragmented trust & corporate service industry, which appears to be relatively stable through the cycle, and high barriers to entry, fostered by long-standing relationships with a well-diversified customer base.

At the same time, the ratings remain constrained by Vistra's acquisitive growth strategy which keeps its leverage elevated, and also by the company's exposure to the complex legal and regulatory operating environment globally.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's credit metrics will deteriorate due to weaker earnings in 2020, but recover in 2021. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that Vistra will maintain good liquidity and continue to generate free cash flows over the next 12-18 months. Finally, the stable outlook assumes no shareholder distribution or material debt funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if Vistra demonstrates solid organic growth and margin improvement, while maintaining good liquidity. Moody's would also expect Vistra to demonstrate a balanced approach to dividends and acquisitions, such that its debt/EBITDA is maintained at around 5.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's would consider downgrading the ratings if new litigation or regulatory standards weaken the company's cash flow or earnings profile, or if the company undertakes another transformative acquisition or large debt-funded dividends over the next 12-18 months.

Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.5x for an extended period; sustained adjusted EBITA/interest expense drops below 1.5x; or adjusted retained cash flow/net debt falls below 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vistra is a provider of corporate & trust services for companies (private companies, SMEs, listed companies), high net worth individuals and funds, with around 50% of gross fees generated in Europe, 35% in Asia, and the balance primarily generated in the Americas. Services include company formation and renewal services, corporate administration services, trustee and fiduciary services, fund services and family office services. Vistra has more than 4,600 employees in 46 jurisdictions.

Vistra was acquired by Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) in October 2015. At the same time, BPEA acquired the Orangefield Group and integrated the two businesses. The two acquisition cost approximately $1.4 billion. The acquisition was funded with a combination of proceeds from the $700 million term loans and an equity injection by BPEA.

