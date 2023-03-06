Moody's affirms Vistra's Ba1 CFR with a stable outlook following the Energy Harbor acquisition announcement

Approximately $12.6 billion of debt securities affected

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Vistra Corp.'s (Vistra) ratings, including its Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Baa3 senior secured rating. Vistra's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. Moody's also affirmed the rating of Vistra Operations Company LLC (Vistra Operations), including its Ba2 senior unsecured rating. The outlooks of Vistra and Vistra Operations are stable. A complete list of rating actions is included below.

The ratings affirmation follows the announcement that Vistra will acquire Energy Harbor Corp. (Energy Harbor, Baa3 stable) for $3 billion in cash, a 15% ownership interest in a newly-formed subsidiary Vistra Vision and the assumption of $431 million of Energy Harbor's existing tax-exempt bonds.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Vistra Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Vistra Operations Company LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vistra Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Vistra Operations Company LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Moody's views Vistra's acquisition of Energy Harbor to be positive from a business risk perspective as Vistra grows in size, increases both generation and geographic diversity, reduces Texas market exposure and lowers carbon transition risk," said Toby Shea, VP – Sr. Credit Officer, "Although, Vistra's leverage will rise in 2023 because of the acquisition, Moody's expects it to recover in 2024."

The assets to be acquired, comprised mainly of four nuclear units, have strong cash flow stability that will be supported by the price floor established by the nuclear production tax credits that are a part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Vistra's ownership of nuclear units in Ohio and Pennsylvania will increase diversity and moderate the company's material concentration in Texas. Moody's estimates that Vistra's Texas generation business currently contributes about 45% of EBITDA, and its retail business, in which Texas is the dominant cash flow generator, contributes about 25%. By adding Energy Harbor's assets, we expect Vistra's EBITDA contribution from Texas generation to fall to 36% and its retail business to 23%.

The transaction will have a moderate and temporarily negative impact on Vistra's cash flow coverage, as measured by CFO pre-WC to debt. The acquisition, which is assumed to achieve financial closing in the third quarter of 2023, is likely to result in a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of around 15% in 2023, down from 19% without the acquisition. The projected metric is particularly low in 2023 because we have incorporated only three months of cash flow from the acquired assets while including the full amount of debt incurred to purchase the asset. If we used a full year of cash flow associated with the new assets, Vistra's 2023 CFO pre-WC to debt ratio would be around 17%.

Liquidity

Vistra's SGL-1 reflects the company's very good liquidity, with liquidity requirements heavily driven by a need to post collateral to support its hedging program in a volatile energy price environment. Collateral posting requirements could increase modestly following the Energy Harbor acquisition and Vistra has no plans to increase its credit facilities as a result of the transaction. At year-end 2022, the company had $2.55 billion of available liquidity after posting $5.75 billion of collateral ($3.1 billion in cash and $2.65 billion in letters of credit).

Vistra's underlying business generates strong cash flow, which we expect to continue and benefit from the addition of Energy Harbor's nuclear assets. Moody's expects Vistra to generate about $2.0 to $2.5 billion of free cash flow before growth capital expenditures and dividends in 2023. We estimate that the company will pay about $300 million of dividends and fund about $1 billion of growth capital expenditures this year.

Vistra Operations has $3.375 billion of secured borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility that expires in April of 2027. The revolving facility can be used to support letters of credit or fund short-term cash needs. The facility contains a material adverse change clause for new borrowing, a credit and liquidity negative. The revolving facility also has a covenant requiring that it maintain consolidated first-lien net debt to EBITDA below 4.25x, but it only applies when the usage for borrowing is above 30%. Vistra has indicated in its financial disclosure that it is in compliance with this financial covenant as of December 31, 2022.

In addition to its $3.375 billion revolving credit facility, Vistra has a $1.35 billion commodity-linked facility that expires in October 2023. Vistra also has some additional uncommitted and short-term "Non-extended revolving credit facilities" to support collateral posting and an additional $200 million revolving credit facility (i.e., non-extended revolving credit facility) that expires in June 2023.

As of December 31, 2022, Vistra had short-term borrowings of $650 million under its credit facilities. Upcoming long-term debt maturities include $1.9 billion of secured notes due in 2024 and $1.1 billion of secured notes due in 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Outlook

Vistra's stable outlook reflects its strong long-term business fundamentals, robust free cash flow, and the scale, diversification and carbon transition benefits provided by the addition of Energy Harbor. Moody's expects the acquisition to modestly depress Vistra's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio for 2023 but recover sufficiently in 2024 with a combination of rising cash flow and about $1 billion of planned debt reduction in 2024.

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

Vistra's near-term prospect for an upgrade is limited because we expect the Energy Harbor acquisition to depress its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio temporarily. Moody's could consider a positive rating action in the future if the company commits to and maintains a net debt to EBITDA target of around 2.5x and produces a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of 24% or higher. This threshold has been lowered from 25% given the modestly lower business risk resulting from the Energy Harbor acquisition. Any upgrade would also take the company's growth plans and financial policy into consideration.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

Negative rating action could be considered if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy or its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio remains below 17% on a sustained basis. This threshold has been lowered from 18% given the modestly lower business risk resulting from the Energy Harbor acquisition. We could also take a negative rating action should the company fails to maintain adequate liquidity to manage energy price volatility.

Company Profile

Vistra is the second largest independent power producer in the US, with 36.3 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity and 178 terawatt-hours (TWh) of power production. It is also one of the largest residential energy suppliers in the US, serving about 3.5 million customers. By acquiring Energy Harbor, Vistra's total generating capacity will grow to about 40 GW.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

