Moody's affirms Volcan B1 ratings; stable outlook

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Volcan Compania Minera S.A.A. y Subsidiarias
(Volcan)'s B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured
ratings. The outlook is stable.
The rating affirmation reflects the company's recently announced liability
management to refinance Volcan's $410 million in senior unsecured
notes due February 2, 2022 with proceeds of a $400 million
syndicated facility signed on December 29, 2021. Upon closing,
the company's liquidity will be adequate as Volcan will not have
material debt maturing in the next two years. Liquidity will be
further supported by the company's cash on hands at $177
million as of September 2021 and a $50 million committed credit
facility that is fully available until October 2022.
The company's refinancing risk materially increased following the
announcement that the company's board agreed to delay the $400
million equity injection previously expected by 3Q21 and prompting the
company to look for alternatives with very little cushion. Moody's
sees Volcan's tolerance to high debt levels and high refinancing
risk as an aggressive financial policy.
Absent the equity injection, debt will not be reduced, putting
some pressure on the company's credit metrics. Nonetheless,
the company will be able to self-fund the expansion of Romina's
project, which will demand funding for $135 million in the
2022-2024 period.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Volcan's
liquidity will remain adequate and that the company's operating
performance will continue improving on the back of more favorable metal
prices and its competitive cost position supporting adequate credit metrics.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Volcan Compania Minera S.A.A.
y Subsidiarias
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Volcan Compania Minera S.A.A.
y Subsidiarias
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 incorporates Volcan's competitive cost position, operational
diversification in terms of metals produced and assets; and its status
as a leading producer of zinc and silver globally, with some of
the largest zinc reserves. Glencore plc (Glencore, Baa1 stable)
became a controlling shareholder of Volcan in November 2017, with
positive implications for Volcan's strategy, operations and
corporate governance standards.
However, Volcan's ratings are constrained by the company's
modest scale (revenue of $843 million for the last twelve months
ended September 2021) compared with that of its global peers and its concentration
in one country, as well as its high earnings volatility because
of its exposure to commodity prices, historically tight liquidity
and aggressive financial policies.
Higher average base and precious metals prices provided the company with
some cushion to cover higher than expected costs during 2021. Volcan's
cash cost increased due to additional expenses related to COVID-19,
lack of personal, inflation, supply chain delays, among
other factors. Volcan put in place a plan called "Volcan
Avanza" to achieve a 10% cost reduction to around $47/ton
compared to $51.7/ton for the nine months as of September
2021. In 2019, Volcan managed to reduce costs to $44/ton
from $62/ton in 2016. Through "Volcan Avanza",
the company already identified $35 million in costs they can reduce
and manage involving reconfiguration of machines and managers in the units
and implementing Glencore standards to improve efficiency in the mines.
The new syndicated facility will benefit from the guarantee of the subsidiaries
generating at least 90% of EBITDA and will rank at the same level
of the company's $475 million senior unsecured notes due
2026. This facility will materially improve Volcan's liquidity,
since it includes a 2-year grace period followed by seven equal
quarterly amortizations plus a $160 million balloon payment in
Q1 2026. With this, the company will have no major debt maturing
in the next 2 years.
While Moody's expects Volcan to generate neutral free cash flow in 2022
and negative $55 million in 2023, related to expansion capex
at Romina, the company's $177 million of cash on hands
as of September 31, 2021, its $50 million committed
line, plus the lack of dividend distribution in the foreseeable
future should protect liquidity. Cash is expected to remain at
around $100 million in line with the company's target.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings would be downgraded if Volcan's liquidity deteriorates,
including negative free cash flow on a sustained basis, or aggressive
financial policies, particularly if these prompt the need to fund
the gap with additional debt. Moody's adjusted EBIT margins falling
below 6%, interest coverage measured as EBIT/interest expenses
below 1.5 time and debt/EBITDA above 4 times on a sustained basis
would prompt a negative rating action.
Evidence of a more balanced financial policy including timely refinancing
of short term debt and debt reduction from current levels are necessary
conditions for a ratings upgrade. Volcan's ability to improve
its cost position, while continue investing for growth and achieving
higher scale could prompt a positive rating action. An upgrade
would also require an EBIT margin above 10% and a total adjusted
debt/EBITDA below 3.5x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Volcan is a Peruvian mining company which primarily produces zinc and
lead concentrate and some copper concentrate, all with high silver
content. The company operates through five operating units including
eight operating mines, six concentrator plants and one leaching
plant for silver oxide production. All of Volcan's operations are
located in Peru and it reported revenue of $843 million for the
last twelve months ended September 2021. Volcan is a holding company
listed on the stock exchanges of Lima, Santiago and Madrid (Latibex).
Since November 2017, Glencore has a controlling stake of 55%
in Volcan's Class A voting shares, which is equivalent to a 22%
economic interest in Volcan.
