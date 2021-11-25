Moody's affirms Volksbank Wien's Baa1 deposit ratings, outlook remains positive

Frankfurt am Main, November 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Volksbank Wien AG's (VBW) long-term Baa1 deposit ratings; the outlook on these ratings remains positive. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed all other ratings of VBW, including the bank's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, the A2/P-1 Counterparty Risk Rating as well as the bank's Baa2 junior senior unsecured debt rating and its Baa3 subordinate debt rating.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BCA AFFIRMATION REFLECTS VBW'S IMPROVING SOLVENCY PROFILE

The affirmation of VBW's baa2 BCA reflects continuous improvement in the bank's asset quality even in the challenging economic environment since the coronavirus outbreak, which has been accompanied by a strengthening capitalization. While the bank's financial metrics are overall trending towards a standalone creditworthiness commensurate with a higher BCA assessment the affirmation incorporates some remaining vulnerability as to the stability of this trajectory, in particular as it relates to capitalization pressure from required repayment of capital instruments.

VBW has benefitted from an improving cost structure derived from the group's efficiency program launched in 2018 after its significant restructuring. These efficiency gains have improved the group's ability to absorb higher loan loss provisions, as incurred in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the bank's stronger profits and exceptionally low cost of risk in 2021 will also help the bank address the remaining repayments (which as of 30 June 2021 equaled 11.3% of its regulatory Common Equity Tier 1) under an original €300 million issuance of participation rights (Genussrechte)[1] held by the Government of Austria .

Moody's assesses VBW's credit profile based on the consolidated financials of the Oesterreichischer Volksbanken-Verbund (Verbund).

AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS INCORPORATES EXPECTATION OF RECOVERING LOSS ABSORPTION CAPACITY

The affirmation of VBW's long-term deposit ratings at Baa1 reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of a low loss severity for the bank's deposits under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. This assessment has been underpinned by the bank's first-time issuance of a benchmark-size junior senior unsecured bond in the first half of this year. The rating agency expects the increase in VBW's total assets because of loan growth and in particular of a drawing under the ECB's targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) to revert at least partly upon the repayment of these temporarily sourced funds.

The rating agency's forward view also takes into account that VBW needs to reach a regulatory minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) of 26.17%[2] of risk-weighted assets at the Verbund level by year-end 2024. As of 30 June 2021, the group's MREL ratio remained below the expected future requirement, which could however still be revised by resolution authorities. Accordingly, Moody's considers additional debt issuance by VBW before year-end 2024 a plausible, yet not a definitive scenario and in light of the remaining uncertainties around the future development of the bank's liability structure maintains the current single notch rating uplift for VBW's deposits.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK NOW REFLECTS POSSIBLE BCA UPGRADE IN ADDITION TO POSSIBLE IMPROVEMENT IN LGF RESULTS

The positive outlook reflects the scenario that VBW's solvency profile remains stronger than anticipated by the rating agency despite and after the scheduled repayments of the Austrian Government's participation rights which VBW is on track of fully meeting and despite the challenges introduced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The positive outlook continues to reflect the likelihood for VBW's long-term deposit ratings to achieve more rating uplift from the rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis, provided the issuance of senior unsecured or lower-ranking instruments during 2022 and 2023 in order to comply with VBW's current regulatory MREL.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

VBW's long-term deposit ratings could be upgraded if the bank's BCA is upgraded or following an increase in the stock of bail-in-able liabilities.

A BCA upgrade could result if the bank sustainably improves its standalone intrinsic strength by maintaining its achieved solvency, including a high coverage of problem loans without experiencing renewed pressure on its profitability.

Additional upward rating pressure could develop if VBW successfully completes its full debt issuance plan to become MREL-compliant by 2025, or in case it accelerates the required placement of bail-in instruments.

The ratings could be downgraded due to a deterioration in the bank's fundamental credit profile, for instance if the rating agency observes a material weakening in capital metrics and profitability, in particular if VBW experienced a substantial increase in problem loans and higher through-the-cycle losses.

VBW's ratings could also be downgraded if the group significantly reduced its unsecured debt issuance plans or failed to successfully execute these.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Volksbank Wien AG

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed A2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Positive

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa3

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, affirmed Ba2(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company Interim Report 30-Jun-2021

[2] Volksbank Wien AG's debt issuance base prospectus dated 14 July 2021

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bernhard Held

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alexander Hendricks, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

