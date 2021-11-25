Moody's affirms Volksbank Wien's Baa1 deposit ratings, outlook remains positive

Frankfurt am Main, November 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Volksbank
Wien AG's (VBW) long-term Baa1 deposit ratings; the outlook
on these ratings remains positive. At the same time, the
rating agency affirmed all other ratings of VBW, including the bank's
baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, the A2/P-1
Counterparty Risk Rating as well as the bank's Baa2 junior senior unsecured
debt rating and its Baa3 subordinate debt rating.
A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BCA AFFIRMATION REFLECTS VBW'S IMPROVING SOLVENCY PROFILE
The affirmation of VBW's baa2 BCA reflects continuous improvement in the
bank's asset quality even in the challenging economic environment
since the coronavirus outbreak, which has been accompanied by a
strengthening capitalization. While the bank's financial
metrics are overall trending towards a standalone creditworthiness commensurate
with a higher BCA assessment the affirmation incorporates some remaining
vulnerability as to the stability of this trajectory, in particular
as it relates to capitalization pressure from required repayment of capital
instruments.
VBW has benefitted from an improving cost structure derived from the group's
efficiency program launched in 2018 after its significant restructuring.
These efficiency gains have improved the group's ability to absorb
higher loan loss provisions, as incurred in 2020 during the coronavirus
pandemic. In addition, the bank's stronger profits
and exceptionally low cost of risk in 2021 will also help the bank address
the remaining repayments (which as of 30 June 2021 equaled 11.3%
of its regulatory Common Equity Tier 1) under an original €300 million
issuance of participation rights (Genussrechte)[1] held by the Government
of Austria .
Moody's assesses VBW's credit profile based on the consolidated
financials of the Oesterreichischer Volksbanken-Verbund (Verbund).
AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS INCORPORATES EXPECTATION OF RECOVERING
LOSS ABSORPTION CAPACITY
The affirmation of VBW's long-term deposit ratings at Baa1 reflects
Moody's unchanged assessment of a low loss severity for the bank's
deposits under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.
This assessment has been underpinned by the bank's first-time
issuance of a benchmark-size junior senior unsecured bond in the
first half of this year. The rating agency expects the increase
in VBW's total assets because of loan growth and in particular of
a drawing under the ECB's targeted longer-term refinancing operations
(TLTRO III) to revert at least partly upon the repayment of these temporarily
sourced funds.
The rating agency's forward view also takes into account that VBW needs
to reach a regulatory minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
(MREL) of 26.17%[2] of risk-weighted assets
at the Verbund level by year-end 2024. As of 30 June 2021,
the group's MREL ratio remained below the expected future requirement,
which could however still be revised by resolution authorities.
Accordingly, Moody's considers additional debt issuance by
VBW before year-end 2024 a plausible, yet not a definitive
scenario and in light of the remaining uncertainties around the future
development of the bank's liability structure maintains the current
single notch rating uplift for VBW's deposits.
POSITIVE OUTLOOK NOW REFLECTS POSSIBLE BCA UPGRADE IN ADDITION TO POSSIBLE
IMPROVEMENT IN LGF RESULTS
The positive outlook reflects the scenario that VBW's solvency profile
remains stronger than anticipated by the rating agency despite and after
the scheduled repayments of the Austrian Government's participation
rights which VBW is on track of fully meeting and despite the challenges
introduced by the coronavirus pandemic.
The positive outlook continues to reflect the likelihood for VBW's
long-term deposit ratings to achieve more rating uplift from the
rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis, provided the issuance of
senior unsecured or lower-ranking instruments during 2022 and 2023
in order to comply with VBW's current regulatory MREL.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
VBW's long-term deposit ratings could be upgraded if the
bank's BCA is upgraded or following an increase in the stock of
bail-in-able liabilities.
A BCA upgrade could result if the bank sustainably improves its standalone
intrinsic strength by maintaining its achieved solvency, including
a high coverage of problem loans without experiencing renewed pressure
on its profitability.
Additional upward rating pressure could develop if VBW successfully completes
its full debt issuance plan to become MREL-compliant by 2025,
or in case it accelerates the required placement of bail-in instruments.
The ratings could be downgraded due to a deterioration in the bank's fundamental
credit profile, for instance if the rating agency observes a material
weakening in capital metrics and profitability, in particular if
VBW experienced a substantial increase in problem loans and higher through-the-cycle
losses.
VBW's ratings could also be downgraded if the group significantly reduced
its unsecured debt issuance plans or failed to successfully execute these.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Volksbank Wien AG
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
affirmed A2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Positive
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A2(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa2
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa2
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa3
....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
affirmed Ba2(hyb)
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company Interim Report 30-Jun-2021
[2] Volksbank Wien AG's debt issuance base prospectus dated
14 July 2021
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bernhard Held
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454