Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Volksbank Wien's Baa1 deposit ratings, outlook remains stable

29 Sep 2020

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Volksbank Wien AG's (VBW) Baa1/P-2 deposit ratings. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed all other ratings of VBW, including the bank's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, the A2/P-1 Counterparty Risk Rating and A2(cr)/P-1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessment as well as the bank's Baa3 subordinate debt rating. The outlook on VBW's long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BCA AFFIRMATION REFLECTS VBW'S CAPACITY TO ABSORB PRESSURE FROM THE WEAK OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The affirmation of VBW's baa2 BCA reflects Moody's expectation that the improvement of the bank's solvency over the past years will provide sufficient buffers to mitigate an expected deterioration in its asset quality, related to the adverse operating environment impaired by the coronavirus outbreak. With its lending focus on small enterprises VBW has elevated exposure to businesses that are significantly challenged by the pandemic. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The rating agency assesses VBW's credit profile based on the consolidated financials of the Oesterreichischer Volksbanken-Verbund (Verbund). The group's adequate capitalisation, measured by its Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio, steadily improved to 14.2% as of June 2020, from 12.6% as of December 2016. However, VBW's capitalization will be burdened by a requirement to repay until year-end 2023 to the Government of Austria (Aa1 stable) remaining €224 million from an original €300 million issuance of participation rights (Genussrechte), which equals about 1.6 percent of risk-weighted assets as of 30 June 2020.

At the same time, VBW benefits from an improving cost structure derived from the group's efficiency program launched in 2018 after its significant group restructuring. The group increased its pre-provision income to average risk weighted assets to 1.01% in 2019, up from 0.30% in 2016.

The pandemic has severe and extensive credit implications across many sectors, notably for small enterprises, on which VBW focuses together with retail customers. This will lead to an increase in problem loans, which stood at a moderate level of 2.1% of gross customer loans as of 30 June 2020, and in impairments, in particular once government support measures for the economy are gradually withdrawn. While these adverse circumstances will weigh on the group's solvency, Moody's views VBW's sufficient preparedness to withstand these pressures as commensurate with its baa2 BCA.

AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS INCORPORATES EXPECTATION OF RECOVERING LOSS ABSORPTION CAPACITY

The affirmation of VBW's long-term deposit ratings at Baa1 reflects the rating agency's assessment that the bank will issue bail-in-able debt instruments, which will support and protect its rating uplift of one notch from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Following an increase in VBW's total assets as a result of loan growth and in particular of a €1.5 billion drawdown[1] under the ECB's targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III), the volume of loss-absorbing debt instruments and deposits relative to tangible banking assets temporarily decreased as of 30 June 2020.

The rating agency's expectation takes into account that VBW needs to reach a regulatory minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) of 26.2% of risk-weighted assets at the Verbund level by 1 January 2025[2]. While VBW so far has not regularly tapped the senior unsecured and junior senior unsecured debt markets in benchmark size, Moody's believes that the bank will make initial progress towards its MREL requirements by year-end 2021, in line with VBW's issuance plan[3].

STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS VBW'S ABILITY TO CONTAIN PRESSURE ON ITS SOLVENCY PROFILE AND THE PLANNED ISSUANCE OF MREL-ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the group will manage to keep its solvency strength largely unchanged and that VBW is able to execute its 2021 funding plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

VBW's ratings could be upgraded if the bank materially improves its standalone intrinsic strength by establishing higher capital buffers than Moody's currently anticipates following the targeted full repayment of participation capital held by the Government of Austria, in combination with a further improvement in the underlying profitability without experiencing a significant decline in asset quality.

Further, upward rating pressure could develop if VBW successfully completes its full debt issuance plan to become MREL-compliant by 2025, or in case it accelerates the required placement of bail-in instruments.

The ratings could be downgraded due to a deterioration in the bank's fundamental credit profile, for instance if the rating agency observes a material weakening in capital metrics, in particular if VBW experienced a substantial increase in problem loans and higher through-the-cycle losses, or a material weakening of VBW's capitalization and buffers to regulatory minimum capital requirements.

VBW's ratings could also be downgraded if the group significantly reduced its unsecured debt issuance plans or failed to successfully execute these.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Volksbank Wien AG

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed A2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa3

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, affirmed Ba2(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company Interim Report 30-Jun-2020

[2] Company Investor Presentation Sep-2020

[3] Company Investor Presentation Aug-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bernhard Held
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

