Moody's affirms Volksbank Wien's Baa1 deposit ratings, outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Volksbank
Wien AG's (VBW) Baa1/P-2 deposit ratings. At the same
time, the rating agency affirmed all other ratings of VBW,
including the bank's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted
BCA, the A2/P-1 Counterparty Risk Rating and A2(cr)/P-1(cr)
Counterparty Risk Assessment as well as the bank's Baa3 subordinate
debt rating. The outlook on VBW's long-term deposit
ratings remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BCA AFFIRMATION REFLECTS VBW'S CAPACITY TO ABSORB PRESSURE FROM
THE WEAK OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
The affirmation of VBW's baa2 BCA reflects Moody's expectation that
the improvement of the bank's solvency over the past years will
provide sufficient buffers to mitigate an expected deterioration in its
asset quality, related to the adverse operating environment impaired
by the coronavirus outbreak. With its lending focus on small enterprises
VBW has elevated exposure to businesses that are significantly challenged
by the pandemic. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The rating agency assesses VBW's credit profile based on the consolidated
financials of the Oesterreichischer Volksbanken-Verbund (Verbund).
The group's adequate capitalisation, measured by its Tangible
Common Equity (TCE) ratio, steadily improved to 14.2%
as of June 2020, from 12.6% as of December 2016.
However, VBW's capitalization will be burdened by a requirement
to repay until year-end 2023 to the Government of Austria (Aa1
stable) remaining €224 million from an original €300 million
issuance of participation rights (Genussrechte), which equals about
1.6 percent of risk-weighted assets as of 30 June 2020.
At the same time, VBW benefits from an improving cost structure
derived from the group's efficiency program launched in 2018 after
its significant group restructuring. The group increased its pre-provision
income to average risk weighted assets to 1.01% in 2019,
up from 0.30% in 2016.
The pandemic has severe and extensive credit implications across many
sectors, notably for small enterprises, on which VBW focuses
together with retail customers. This will lead to an increase in
problem loans, which stood at a moderate level of 2.1%
of gross customer loans as of 30 June 2020, and in impairments,
in particular once government support measures for the economy are gradually
withdrawn. While these adverse circumstances will weigh on the
group's solvency, Moody's views VBW's sufficient preparedness
to withstand these pressures as commensurate with its baa2 BCA.
AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS INCORPORATES EXPECTATION OF RECOVERING
LOSS ABSORPTION CAPACITY
The affirmation of VBW's long-term deposit ratings at Baa1 reflects
the rating agency's assessment that the bank will issue bail-in-able
debt instruments, which will support and protect its rating uplift
of one notch from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.
Following an increase in VBW's total assets as a result of loan
growth and in particular of a €1.5 billion drawdown[1]
under the ECB's targeted longer-term refinancing operations
(TLTRO III), the volume of loss-absorbing debt instruments
and deposits relative to tangible banking assets temporarily decreased
as of 30 June 2020.
The rating agency's expectation takes into account that VBW needs
to reach a regulatory minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
(MREL) of 26.2% of risk-weighted assets at the Verbund
level by 1 January 2025[2]. While VBW so far has not regularly
tapped the senior unsecured and junior senior unsecured debt markets in
benchmark size, Moody's believes that the bank will make initial
progress towards its MREL requirements by year-end 2021,
in line with VBW's issuance plan[3].
STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS VBW'S ABILITY TO CONTAIN PRESSURE ON ITS
SOLVENCY PROFILE AND THE PLANNED ISSUANCE OF MREL-ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the group will manage
to keep its solvency strength largely unchanged and that VBW is able to
execute its 2021 funding plan.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
VBW's ratings could be upgraded if the bank materially improves
its standalone intrinsic strength by establishing higher capital buffers
than Moody's currently anticipates following the targeted full repayment
of participation capital held by the Government of Austria, in combination
with a further improvement in the underlying profitability without experiencing
a significant decline in asset quality.
Further, upward rating pressure could develop if VBW successfully
completes its full debt issuance plan to become MREL-compliant
by 2025, or in case it accelerates the required placement of bail-in
instruments.
The ratings could be downgraded due to a deterioration in the bank's
fundamental credit profile, for instance if the rating agency observes
a material weakening in capital metrics, in particular if VBW experienced
a substantial increase in problem loans and higher through-the-cycle
losses, or a material weakening of VBW's capitalization and
buffers to regulatory minimum capital requirements.
VBW's ratings could also be downgraded if the group significantly
reduced its unsecured debt issuance plans or failed to successfully execute
these.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Volksbank Wien AG
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
affirmed A2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A2(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa2
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa3
....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
affirmed Ba2(hyb)
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company Interim Report 30-Jun-2020
[2] Company Investor Presentation Sep-2020
[3] Company Investor Presentation Aug-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bernhard Held
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454